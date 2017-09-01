₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos)
The alleged Badoo shrine belonging to 51-year-old millionaire and popular independent oil marketer, Alhaji Abayomi Alaka, of Alaka Petroleum, that was uncovered in Agbowa has been demolished by the Lagos state government.
Alhaji Abayomi Alaka who denied being a member of the dreaded Badoo cult group - was arrested in August at his Magodo residence in Lagos after police swung into action following the death of five family members who were brutally murdered by the cult group in Ikorodu area of Lagos state .
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by mikejj(m): 7:29pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by serverconnect: 7:30pm
This is occultism at it peak
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by ojun50(m): 7:32pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by Niyeal(m): 7:42pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by Youngsage: 7:53pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 7:53pm
We know them after they will be claiming millionaires and therefore giving the hustlers high bp
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 7:56pm
Homeboiy:girls are always their victims
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by Standing5(m): 9:47pm
Could the police be right about the arrest made some weeks ago? After that arrest we started here little about baddoo attrocities. Seem they have their man.
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by sotall(m): 9:48pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by JohnieWalker12(m): 9:49pm
Afonjas na them
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by uhuogba(m): 9:49pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by olola4(m): 9:49pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by klassykute(m): 9:49pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 9:50pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 9:50pm
mikejj:
Otokoto
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by bedspread: 9:50pm
Devil has nothing good to offer
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by ademasta(m): 9:50pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by michresa(m): 9:50pm
kudos jare
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:50pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by michresa(m): 9:50pm
na so God go dey expose them.
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:51pm
They should hang him
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by hilroy: 9:51pm
Bloody savage
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by solochris(m): 9:51pm
Hope somebody will not start this skull miners stuff here
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 9:51pm
Alas he deviated from the skull mining franchise.
Cursed people.
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by Youngsage: 9:52pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by titiloyeblog(m): 9:52pm
Goodnews
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by Silvertrinity(f): 9:52pm
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by CocoaOla: 9:52pm
Good work it can only get better
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by Satansadvocate: 9:53pm
So after months of innocent people being dashed out jungle justice by the ikorodu youths,they continued to discover shrines abi..
Nigeria police think they are doing us,they are doing theirselves
Re: Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) by klassykute(m): 9:53pm
Silvertrinity:pipo wey dey cari space bookers mata for head like gala how market?
