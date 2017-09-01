



Source; The alleged Badoo shrine belonging to 51-year-old millionaire and popular independent oil marketer, Alhaji Abayomi Alaka, of Alaka Petroleum, that was uncovered in Agbowa has been demolished by the Lagos state government.Alhaji Abayomi Alaka who denied being a member of the dreaded Badoo cult group - was arrested in August at his Magodo residence in Lagos after police swung into action following the death of five family members who were brutally murdered by the cult group in Ikorodu area of Lagos state .Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/alleged-badoo-shrine-belonging-lagos-millionaire-destroyed-lagos-photos.html