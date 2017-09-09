₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:30pm On Sep 20
Men of the Anti- Cultism Unit (ACU) in a covert operation arrested one Lucky Mark Aminikpo, a notorious cultist who has confessed to have carried out several cult activities in Ahoada and its environs including burning four houses and killing the following persons namely; Highman Lucky ‘m’, Bobo ‘m’, Wisdom ‘m’, and Daniel ‘m’, he confessed to have beheaded Highman. He is a member of Dey-Gbam cult group. He is helping the Police and will be due in court soonest.
Also the Anti-cultism Unit in another Operation arrested one Lekia Deemua ‘m’ from Okwali Community in Khana LGA. The suspect who is a notorious cultist confessed to have burnt three houses, killing about 30 persons of a rival cult group in Okwali community among other criminal activities carried out by his cult group. He is helping the Police, as efforts are on to arrest members of his cult group.
Again, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit acting on a credible intelligence arrested the duo of Destiny Vincent ‘m’ and Blessing Isaac ‘m’ who are confessed members of Dey-Well cult group and the criminal gang terrorizing Ubio/Abarikpo Community in Ahoada Local Government Area.
The duo were arrested at Tombia Street, GRA Port Harcourt. And on interrogation have confessed to belonging to Dey-well, whose recent activities led to the burning of houses at Abarikpo in Ahoada West Local Government Area and also responsible for the kidnap of their paramount Ruler. In another covert operation, men of the Anti-Cultism Unit on 9/9/2017 arrested Chris Jerry ‘m’, Lawrence Promise ‘m’, Stanley Nduka ‘m’ alias Star Boy ‘m’, Joy David ‘f’ and Ebikeme Eric ‘f’.
The suspects were arrested at Chokocho in Etche Local Government Area and have confessed to belonging to a gang of armed robbers, terrorizing Etche and its environs, one of their victims was a man whose Honda Pilot was robbed and sold for N500,000.00. Items recovered from them includes one cut to size locally made single Barrel gun with live cartridges. They are being questioned and will be arraigned in Court very soon.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/notorious-cultist-killed-30-people-paraded-criminals-rivers-photos.html
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:33pm On Sep 20
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by Queenlovely(f): 8:34pm On Sep 20
These cult boys and their problems. I see them as coward who have low self esteem. By the way cultism is not bad, it is just how they turned it around. A knife was designed to cut vegetable leaves but will you blame me if somebody stabs somebody with it? I want to convince my daddy to form his own cult. Like Yakuza. Mission will be assassination of corrupt politicians.
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:35pm On Sep 20
Na wa o
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by Lawalemi(m): 8:35pm On Sep 20
Justice must prevail. So many souls crying for it
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by Yeligray(m): 8:53pm On Sep 20
Lawalemi:justice?, in Nigeria?
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by ubongoton: 8:59pm On Sep 20
One of them resemble Nnamdi kanu...who knows if thats his last born
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by uzo200(m): 10:18pm On Sep 20
Finally first to comment, I dedicate this position to all the baby daddies nationwide... baby daddyism must prevail, say no to Marriage because it is simply over hyped...
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by flawlessT(f): 10:18pm On Sep 20
God help us
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by aboki2000(m): 10:18pm On Sep 20
ubongoton:
Watch your tongue
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by jessejunior(m): 10:18pm On Sep 20
all dose killings no even pain me cos he who lives by the sword dies by the sword, as far say na dem cult pple him dey kill
so you sold Honda Pilot for 500k abi....
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by silasweb(m): 10:19pm On Sep 20
Crime does not pay
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by divicoded: 10:20pm On Sep 20
These are Wike's murder squad
He used them for the last elections
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by Triniti(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
These dey-gbam and dey-well boys no dey ever rest for ph, it pains me so much when you see 35 years old running around all in the name hard man
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by leofab(f): 10:22pm On Sep 20
Evil
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by tayo4ng(f): 10:23pm On Sep 20
maximum prison straight. animals living among men
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by marooh: 10:26pm On Sep 20
their matter
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by popyea(m): 10:30pm On Sep 20
jobless imbeciles with very bad case of inferiority complex!
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by Kyllahmc(m): 10:35pm On Sep 20
nawao all these kwili-kwili and akara cult groups go dey disgrace demselves up and down, which one be dey-gbam and dey-well? tomorrow you go hear Icelanders and greenlanders again... mtchew wash wey no washy well... no level
Abeg Dodorima to men wey be men... #7
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by Preciousojoka(m): 10:38pm On Sep 20
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by HMZi(m): 10:39pm On Sep 20
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by HMZi(m): 10:40pm On Sep 20
See DVC o!!! english dey there o.....PH sailors no get chill o....rugged
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by Tapout(m): 10:45pm On Sep 20
what sort of name is dey gbam, dey well ....wtf!!
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by Dmeji4444(m): 11:03pm On Sep 20
What's the meaning of that "m"?
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by BrotherJesu(m): 11:06pm On Sep 20
Am sure he is benin, every family in benin has a cultist
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by laidima88(m): 11:13pm On Sep 20
this police station nice oo, they even give them plastic chairs to sit, they cannot sit on the floor
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by favourmic(m): 11:13pm On Sep 20
IPOB i salute you o
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by SlayerForever: 11:23pm On Sep 20
There is a need for a very deep reorientation among youths in the southernmost states. Deybam and Deywell? How silly can this get really? Look at one youth up there saying cultism is not bad. You are already on the wrong path.
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by BALLOSKI: 11:41pm On Sep 20
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by guiddoti: 11:56pm On Sep 20
Kyllahmc:may
no 7
fall
on
you, garraya here
|Re: Notorious Cultist Who Killed Over 30 People Paraded With Other Criminals. Photos by guiddoti: 11:59pm On Sep 20
SlayerForever:westemost badoo need no reorientation?
