Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw looked elegant for the premiere of new movie ''The woman'', A movie by Blessing Effiom Egbe.



The 46 year old Actress shared the lovely photo on her IG page with a caption,



"Premiere of "THE WOMEN" A@blessingegbe1 movie."

Beautiful!

So beautiful and young

Looks good on her

Gorgeous

Beautiful

Dogood

purple for royalty, looking beautiful and well covered, Ayounge mama

ELEGANT

Old Roger that refuse to die

My MILF

who has her no?





@46











Forever young

Life in social media.





Anyway Kate u b fine woman

Beautiful woman

YomzzyDBlogger:





So ??



why front page ?



Pretty lady

Partnerbiz3:

Looking flawless 1 Like

old mama youngie 1 Like

She's gorgeous and adorable

goot to pound. anyday anytime....

kate henshaw old Mama young 1 Like

So beautiful for a 46 years old

Intellad:

I don't reckon her doing 'the woman' Op, that movie should be 'the women' not 'the woman'

Old woman still seeking relevance.