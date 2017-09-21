₦airaland Forum

Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Statsocial: 10:04am
This is one of the most beautiful universities in Nigeria. Apart from being beautiful Elizade has some of the best infrastructure and equipment. Unfortunately it is highly underrated. Created in 2013(wikipedia), Located in the beautiful and serene Ilara Mokin, Ondo State is the rising giant.
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Statsocial: 10:04am
Engineering workshop
Library
Students in Laboratory

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Statsocial: 10:05am
E-library
Engineering workshop

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Statsocial: 10:11am
Convocation hall
Yemi Osinbanjo Law school under construction
Sport centre

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Statsocial: 10:25am
even at all this university everywhere, our wayo wayo polithiefians will still take their children outside country to study... ( in techno's voice) spend the money for your country ooo make it a better place
.
Not all bro many politicians are actually quietly schooling their children in many private universities. And a lot of top government workers are also choosing Nigerian private uni over foreign ones. It would take a little time but the tide would change soon and many of these private universities would start crossing out public universities on international rankings as they put together their research agenda. And if that happens many of the Elites would gladly let their children school here and save us the cost of schooling abroad
look nice...seem like they can compete with conventant uni
Sure it can rival *Covenant University
Is this what you called a University?
lol yes it is and even by foreign standard it is good enough for a four year old university.

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by AdaNri1(f): 11:19am
It's not by structures alone; but how much quality is in the delivery of education

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Bolustical: 11:19am
If care isn't taken, there will be a time in the future when our federal universities will lose relevance.

Admit it or not, private universities have come to stay and are really giving the govt institutions a run for their money.

Nigeria needs to up his game.

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Yomzzyblog: 11:19am
cool
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Bolustical: 11:19am
Yes
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by darkenkach(m): 11:19am
This secondary school fine sha..

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Flashh: 11:19am
I am impressed.

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Flashh: 11:20am
This secondary school fine sha..
Open your eyes.

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by realestniggah: 11:20am
look nice...seem like they can compete with conventant uni

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by niggaman(m): 11:20am
wow
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by dejt4u(m): 11:20am
This secondary school fine sha..
lol
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by franklypaen: 11:21am
Okay
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by nengibo: 11:21am
Advert
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by felipemadero(m): 11:21am
see hyping sha! grin
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Oladipo1166(m): 11:21am
Is this what you called a University?
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by bamasite(m): 11:22am
Cool
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Godsate: 11:22am
Nice
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Franchise21(m): 11:22am
Just that?
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by SenorFax(m): 11:22am
Yoruba go use sperm and condom, and their dirty body take spoil this place in no time... jux watch out

Only if you can read where it's located shocked...... lipsrsealed

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Explorers(m): 11:22am
Cool school

Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Ayo4251(m): 11:23am
Federal, state or private?
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by franklypaen: 11:23am
Okay funny a lot of this so called " private schools " are better equipped than many of our "illustrious" federal universities but people go still come here dey shout glorified boarding schools
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by sunshineG(m): 11:23am
Cool
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by sanfranka2(m): 11:23am
I am impressed.
even at all this university everywhere, our wayo wayo polithiefians will still take their children outside country to study... ( in techno's voice) spend the money for your country ooo make it a better place
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by Afam4eva(m): 11:24am
Wow, it looks pretty impressive from the top.
Re: Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo, In Pictures by darkenkach(m): 11:27am
Open your eyes.

shocked shocked shocked u just did

