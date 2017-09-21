This is one of the most beautiful universities in Nigeria. Apart from being beautiful Elizade has some of the best infrastructure and equipment. Unfortunately it is highly underrated. Created in 2013(wikipedia), Located in the beautiful and serene Ilara Mokin, Ondo State is the rising giant. Lalasticlala TheVictorious

even at all this university everywhere, our wayo wayo polithiefians will still take their children outside country to study... ( in techno's voice) spend the money for your country ooo make it a better place .

Not all bro many politicians are actually quietly schooling their children in many private universities. And a lot of top government workers are also choosing Nigerian private uni over foreign ones. It would take a little time but the tide would change soon and many of these private universities would start crossing out public universities on international rankings as they put together their research agenda. And if that happens many of the Elites would gladly let their children school here and save us the cost of schooling abroad realestniggah:

look nice...seem like they can compete with conventant uni Sure it can rival *Covenant University Oladipo1166:

Is this what you called a University? lol yes it is and even by foreign standard it is good enough for a four year old university.