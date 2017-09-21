₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Explorers(m): 10:08am
From the outside, this looks like any ordinary warehouse in West London.
But lurking behind the metal shutters is a feast of the latest supercars and luxury vehicles, all of which are on 24-hour standby to be whisked to the wealthiest of clients at the drop of a hat.
It's the undercover hub of luxury car franchise, which allows those with deep pockets to rent anything from a 600bhp Lamborghini to a swanky Rolls-Royce for a day, week or even months at a time.
You can even choose the chauffeur that comes with it.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/money/cars/article-4661286/Inside-London-s-Batcave-luxury-hire-cars.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Explorers(m): 10:09am
In the summer months, when there's a wave of affluent internationals descending on the capital, the 'Luxury Hire' department booms, with clients looking to get behind the wheel of Ferrari and Aston Martin sports cars to tour Knightsbridge and other London hotspots.
How much does it cost?
It depends on the model.
You could get the keys to a Bentley GTC V8 S for £650 a day or book a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder for £1,000.
These vehicles have a strict nine month or 9,000-mile limit.
Once they surpass either of these, they're absorbed back into the dealer network of the management to be sold and replaced with something new.
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Explorers(m): 10:09am
If someone wants a Roller waiting at Heathrow Airport at 4am, VIP Services will make it happen.
If a Sheikh lands in the country and gives us 45 minutes notice to get a car to the airport, we can be there.
Even if a client needs a car in Paris or Monaco the next day we can make that happen, as long as they give us enough time to deliver it to them.
2 Likes
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Explorers(m): 10:09am
Among the array of Astons, Bentleys, Lamborghinis and Rollers is one vehicle that stands out a blacked-out Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
Slide the panel door back and it reveals a lad's pad decked out with no expenses spared.
It's very popular among footballers and musicians who have requested a vehicle that can transport more than four people at a time.
Many want them for band tours or away matches when a player is injured but follows the team with his entourage.
There's certainly enough tech to keep your mates entertained.
It has two 42-inch plasma TVs with Freeview channels, Apple Play, a coffee maker and champagne cooler, heated and massage seats, WIFI, Playstation and an ear-drum-pounding sound system.
At £1,000 a day, it's not cheap. But some have hired it for three weeks, racking up a £21,000 bill.
Craig Davis, brand director, Abbass Zadeh, head of HR.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/money/cars/article-4661286/Inside-London-s-Batcave-luxury-hire-cars.html
AutoreportNG
2 Likes
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Harbeyg09(m): 10:10am
Spaced Booked
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by brandonobi(m): 10:11am
ah ah, which kin chopping space is this?
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by FvckShiT: 10:13am
Fúçkin take a look at those blöödyfûçkiñg shiny Lambö'$
5 Likes
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by izzou(m): 10:15am
I haven't seen any Innoson product there
Why?
10 Likes
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by sod09(m): 10:16am
ok
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by izzou(m): 10:17am
Explorers:
If a whole Explorers can book space on his own thread, then it confirms the hypothesis that a patient dog can not get any bone, talk more of the fattest
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by modelmike7(m): 10:21am
Baba God , kindly pick up the call now, plsss, biko, nagode.
it shall be well
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by drunkcow(m): 10:23am
if i say exp....u say
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by drunkcow(m): 10:24am
izzou:I swear.
4 Likes
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by temmytopsy1(f): 10:26am
Hmm
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Explorers(m): 10:28am
izzou:
Lol..
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by oz4real83(m): 10:31am
izzou:we are talking about ''CARS'' here and not something that looks like a car.
10 Likes
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by izzou(m): 10:33am
oz4real83:
How dare you classify our own like that?
The Western world have started marginalizing us again
This is unacceptable
3 Likes
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by ucsquare(m): 10:58am
izzou:All this car above are not up to the level of our INNOSON
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Twizzy30(m): 11:08am
Cool cars
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by ItsJezzy(m): 11:17am
Sm pple pay £21000 a week === 7.5m to rent one bus ...
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Flashh: 11:21am
For those living fake life.
5 Likes
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Abfinest007(m): 11:22am
nice business but do these people hire private part hmm sorry private jet.
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Ogashub(m): 11:23am
So I will hire a luxurious car for 12 million naira a day...why won't i just buy a Mercedes Benz of 12mill or a good BMW and drive in peace...who do I really want to impress on earth?
3 Likes
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by olatt00: 11:25am
This is sick
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:25am
Mostly musicians that patronize them
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Josh44s(m): 11:25am
oz4real83:
Murder!
1 Like
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by 2shure: 11:26am
Dis one pass yahoo o.
Men see billing.
500k per hour
Wen some day use am for 15hrs.
Men nawa o.
Dis 1 dem go geh money pass dem bill gates o.
E money dey learn
May weather dey loyal
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Life4Varnity: 11:26am
izzou:
SARS SUPPOSE BEAT YOU FOR THIS THING WAY U JUST TALK NOW
1 Like
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by ojmaroni247(m): 11:27am
Lovely
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by talk2saintify(m): 11:27am
Explorers Shot It
2 Likes
|Re: Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) by Kendroid: 11:28am
U mean this is where Dj Cuppy and her Billionaire Dad hired the Rolls Royce they have been using?
