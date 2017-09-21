Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Autos / Inside London's Warehouse Where Supercars Are Hired For ₦500,000 Per Hour(Pics) (16685 Views)

But lurking behind the metal shutters is a feast of the latest supercars and luxury vehicles, all of which are on 24-hour standby to be whisked to the wealthiest of clients at the drop of a hat.



It's the undercover hub of luxury car franchise, which allows those with deep pockets to rent anything from a 600bhp Lamborghini to a swanky Rolls-Royce for a day, week or even months at a time.



You can even choose the chauffeur that comes with it.



In the summer months, when there's a wave of affluent internationals descending on the capital, the 'Luxury Hire' department booms, with clients looking to get behind the wheel of Ferrari and Aston Martin sports cars to tour Knightsbridge and other London hotspots.





How much does it cost?





It depends on the model.



You could get the keys to a Bentley GTC V8 S for £650 a day or book a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder for £1,000.







These vehicles have a strict nine month or 9,000-mile limit.







Once they surpass either of these, they're absorbed back into the dealer network of the management to be sold and replaced with something new.

If someone wants a Roller waiting at Heathrow Airport at 4am, VIP Services will make it happen.





If a Sheikh lands in the country and gives us 45 minutes notice to get a car to the airport, we can be there.







Even if a client needs a car in Paris or Monaco the next day we can make that happen, as long as they give us enough time to deliver it to them. 2 Likes





Slide the panel door back and it reveals a lad's pad decked out with no expenses spared.



It's very popular among footballers and musicians who have requested a vehicle that can transport more than four people at a time.



Many want them for band tours or away matches when a player is injured but follows the team with his entourage.



There's certainly enough tech to keep your mates entertained.



It has two 42-inch plasma TVs with Freeview channels, Apple Play, a coffee maker and champagne cooler, heated and massage seats, WIFI, Playstation and an ear-drum-pounding sound system.





At £1,000 a day, it's not cheap. But some have hired it for three weeks, racking up a £21,000 bill.

















Craig Davis, brand director, Abbass Zadeh, head of HR.













Fúçkin take a look at those blöödyfûçkiñg shiny Lambö'$ 5 Likes





I haven't seen any Innoson product there



Why?



10 Likes

izzou:





I haven't seen any Innoson product there



Why?



we are talking about ''CARS'' here and not something that looks like a car. we are talking about ''CARS'' here and not something that looks like a car. 10 Likes

Sm pple pay £21000 a week === 7.5m to rent one bus ... 10 Likes 1 Share

For those living fake life. 5 Likes

So I will hire a luxurious car for 12 million naira a day...why won't i just buy a Mercedes Benz of 12mill or a good BMW and drive in peace...who do I really want to impress on earth? 3 Likes

