THE MEETING HAS ALREADY STARTED, ITS BEEN AIRED ON NTA LIVE



THIS THREAD IS TO MONITOR IT AND GET THE NECESSARY UPDATES.



PLEASE MODS HELP MOVE THIS TO FRONT PAGE

*Updates from JAMB CAPS MEETING*







*Prof Oloyede; JAMB is not an.examination body, it is just a ranking body. that's why Examination was not included in our name. Waec,Neco and others have the E" which means Examination.*



*Oloyede said "The University has no right to deny a candidate admission when he has meet all the O'level requirements advertised on the JAMB brochure.*



*He said there are instances where a university will deny a candidate admission because he doesn't have further maths... He said if the further mathematics is not advertised on the JAMB brochure by the University as an admission criteria, then the candidate has been cheated*







*Updates from jamb caps meeting*



*PROF Oloyede: Tell us your problem, any candidates that is not properly admitted will find it difficult to do backdoor registration as from this year.*

Oloyede talking about countries with similar admission system with that of Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share

*UPDATES FROM JAMB CAPS MEETING WITH STUDENTS*





*Oloyede talking about countries with similar admission system with that of Nigeria e.g CHINA*



*Oloyede accuse some unnamed universities of pontificating... He said some of the so called universities that have criticized jamb new policy are also engaging in under the table admission*



*Oloyede said candidates can reject or accept an admission if he/she is not satisfied with the course given... The said candidates will then be offered to the Open market where universities willing to give that candidate the course he/she wants will be able to contact the candidate*



*Oloyede ends his speech*



*Updates from jamb caps meeting with students*

*Shuaib afolabi Salisu, The JAMB Ict consultant now addressing the audience*

*UPDATES FROM JAMB CAPS MEETING WITH STUDENTS*





UPDATE 4





*O'level results uploading is now a requirement, candidates must upload their results before they can be considered.*

*Salisu also said jamb has made it possible through caps for various examination bodies like NECO, WAEC and NABTEB to send candidates results directly to jamb for verification.*

*He said O'level results will be verified before matriculation*



*The CAPS came to replace the manual process of admitting candidates, this would also prevent under the table admission*





*UPDATE*



In the ongoing UTME sensitization and training forum organized by JAMB, taking place at the national conference center,Abuja, JAMB unveils and introduces *CENTRAL ADMISSION PROCESSING SYSTEM (CAPS)*, a software and parameter in determining admission for candidates.



Details coming shortly.



How the admission process would be

1.The university would login into their respective caps platform

2.choose their general cut off mark which was earlier advertised eg AAU -160 3.Determine the percentage weight for jamb eg 50% or 60%

4.Determine the percentage weight from the score obtained from the screening exercise eg 40% for sch whose jamb percentage is 60% ( take both 100%)

5.Caps would calculate an aggregate/composite score based on the percentage d school gave to both utme & screening 6.schools wld den input departmental cut off mark

Sch might decide to put different cut off based on certain criteria

Eg.using medicine. Merit- 70

Catchment- 68

Educationaly less developed state-65 7.student from s department would be ranked based on the aggregate score by CAPS

8.A proposed admission list would be sent to the school for those who met the cut off for various department

9.The school would review the list.

And decide If they are to remove some persons( but reasons for removing such persons must be stated)

10.after the proposed admission list sent by jamb to the school have been approved by the school. They send the list Back to jamb

11. Jamb would inform candidate to either accept or reject admission given to them by the school

12.If they accept. They are admitted

13.if they reject they would be taken to a "market place" where other university can consider dem for admission

14.candidates have 3days to accept or reject admission

15.once you accept ur admission.you cannot reject again 3 Likes

Nice...

Change of institutions has not been effected!

how true is it that.. all candidate that registered for post utme screening should re-upload thier jamb result that jamb did not see it on thier various school portal..

Naija which Way na

they are talking with sense now o.. but their actions are senseless

Samswags9:

when us the o level upload ending?



please quote me Just make sure it is before your university's post-utme exam Just make sure it is before your university's post-utme exam

What of those whose registrations for post UTME screening are not going?

l went to the JAMB office at Ozuzu close Portharcourt, to sort out my daughter's registration but they told me that they will soon upload the names to the respective Universities.

But till now, my daughter's registration number is not found.

My question is, what is JAMB doing about the registration problems.