China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Explorers(m): 1:50pm
China has been cracking down on high-emission transport in an effort to reduce the overwhelming smog in cities, resulting in a vast number of scrapyards and recycling sites containing thousands of abandoned buses, cars and trucks.
Gigantic mounds of transport vehicles that do not meet the minimum emissions standards have formed at landfill sites.
Millions of cars, motorbikes and lorries are being left on the scrap heap in China every year in a bid by the government to cut pollution levels.
In one scrap yard in the city of Hangzhou, an incredible 100,000 vehicles have piled up after being taken off the road because they did not meet the national emissions standard.
These amazing photographs on People's Daily Online show the sheer scale of China’s car graveyards.
From above, the eclectic collection of cars and trucks could almost be mistaken for the pieces of someone’s giant toy set.
Five and a half million cars will be scrapped this year because they are high emission vehicles, contributing £10.8bn to the recycling industry.
A massive 17 million were sold in 2014 alone, making up a quarter of global sales.
In an attempt to slow down car sales, Chinese authorities have cut the number of new vehicles that can be registered on the roads.
Last year the number of new registration plates available in Beijing fell from 240,000 to just 150,000.
It has been said that by 2017, only 90,000 plates will be issued for ordinary cars and the rest to eco-friendly cars.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/peoplesdaily/article-3020049/China-s-car-graveyard-Stunning-aerial-pictures-hundreds-thousands-vehicles-thrown-scrap-heap-government-aggressively-aims-cut-emissions.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-3127980/Shocking-photos-reveal-vast-graveyards-vehicles-Chinese-government-deem-toxic-roads.html
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Explorers(m): 1:51pm
By 2020, it is estimated that 16 million vehicles will be ready for the scrap heap.
China’s booming car industry means some 154 million cars are now on the country’s congested roads.
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Explorers(m): 1:52pm
Thousands of old transport vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards form gigantic mounds.
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Explorers(m): 1:52pm
Motorcycles and scooters fill a scrapyard in Guangzhou where authorities have banned all powered bikes, including electric bicycles
Damaged cars, motor cycles and electric bicycles are seen stacked at a scrapyard in Hangzhou in China
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by YourImaginaryBF: 1:54pm
Oh boy
Oh boy
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by MrTechy(m): 1:57pm
Can u Guess what i'm thinking.
beside i didnt read that long post
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by preciousuweh(m): 1:59pm
OMG.
OMG.
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Kufie(m): 2:00pm
Hmm, man's not hot there I guess
Hmm, man's not hot there I guess
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by SortOut: 2:00pm
Greenhouse control. Better scrapped than not
Greenhouse control. Better scrapped than not
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by enoqueen: 2:01pm
Really
Really
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Explorers(m): 2:03pm
Heavy smog in the city has been responsible for disrupting traffic, worsening air pollution and forcing the closure of school.
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Emerikoss: 2:04pm
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by ItsJezzy(m): 2:13pm
Nwa.. Explorers are at it again
.
.
.
Thank you for adding saturation to the pics to make them look appealing...
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Jacktheripper: 2:22pm
I dedicate this space to those with red lines under their names in Microsoft Word
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by alexistaiwo: 2:30pm
Nigeria also have the same graveyard na.
Only that ours is filled with corpses of those who died from accidents caused by substandard automobiles.
Naija I dey hail ooo
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by pinnket: 2:41pm
Mehn... See better scrap..
Those aboki guys that shouts IRON CONDEMN must not see this kind place oo, them go turn am to their headquarters ASAP
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Fembleez1(m): 2:45pm
This one weak me
Modified.
We are on FP. All right, make I sharperly go buy Suya and Nunu milk.
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by praiseoski(m): 2:46pm
Nigerian Government will like to purchase such for its populace
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Twizzy30(m): 2:56pm
Okay
Okay
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Izuogu1(m): 3:26pm
Wow
Wow
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by alexis007(m): 3:35pm
Kai!. And the black man would buy one of this scraps...and begin to blow his trumpet as if he has achieved the greatest things in life.
We Africans are poor...economically and MENTALLY. We still dey very far
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Spykey: 3:40pm
alexis007:you won't reject a car if given
alexis007:you won't reject a car if given
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Explorers(m): 3:46pm
Spykey:
Na tokunbo cars be this o, ship straight.
Spykey:
Na tokunbo cars be this o, ship straight.
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Nickymezor(f): 4:03pm
Hmmm
Hmmm
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by ayatt(m): 4:11pm
nawa oh...see how chinko cars just they waste like that!
make i kuku relocate asap
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by muller101(m): 4:26pm
Okrika cars. Drop one igbo man there for one week those cars will vanish
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by kenny1795(m): 4:33pm
Why not recycle The heap na..... Can someone abi Mr explorer why is electric bicycle included in the ban?? Thought its clean energy
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Scarcitato(m): 5:10pm
Explorer, i dey envy ooo
Explorer, i dey envy ooo
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Pauls0n(m): 5:20pm
Lala oh
Explorers at it again!
Lala oh
Explorers at it again!
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by Spykey: 5:21pm
Explorers:correct toks. I tell you,it's not about mentality ,everybody does what works for him.
Chinese govt have serious pollution problems to handle and this is one way to curb excessive pollution, but down here in naija this cars will run for another 20 years
|Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by iamchybs(m): 5:32pm
Person still dey make better cheese on top like that sha.... They'll always find a way to smuggle manageable ones out.
Re: China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) by donbrowser(m): 5:43pm
Explorers:Nice
Explorers:Nice
