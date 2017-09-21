Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Autos / China Graveyard Where Thousands Of Cars,Bikes Are Scrapped To Cut Emission(Pics) (12012 Views)

Gigantic mounds of transport vehicles that do not meet the minimum emissions standards have formed at landfill sites.





Millions of cars, motorbikes and lorries are being left on the scrap heap in China every year in a bid by the government to cut pollution levels.



In one scrap yard in the city of Hangzhou, an incredible 100,000 vehicles have piled up after being taken off the road because they did not meet the national emissions standard.







These amazing photographs on People's Daily Online show the sheer scale of China's car graveyards.



From above, the eclectic collection of cars and trucks could almost be mistaken for the pieces of someone's giant toy set.



Five and a half million cars will be scrapped this year because they are high emission vehicles, contributing £10.8bn to the recycling industry.







A massive 17 million were sold in 2014 alone, making up a quarter of global sales.



In an attempt to slow down car sales, Chinese authorities have cut the number of new vehicles that can be registered on the roads.



Last year the number of new registration plates available in Beijing fell from 240,000 to just 150,000.



It has been said that by 2017, only 90,000 plates will be issued for ordinary cars and the rest to eco-friendly cars.











http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/peoplesdaily/article-3020049/China-s-car-graveyard-Stunning-aerial-pictures-hundreds-thousands-vehicles-thrown-scrap-heap-government-aggressively-aims-cut-emissions.html



By 2020, it is estimated that 16 million vehicles will be ready for the scrap heap.



China's booming car industry means some 154 million cars are now on the country's congested roads.

Thousands of old transport vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards form gigantic mounds.

Motorcycles and scooters fill a scrapyard in Guangzhou where authorities have banned all powered bikes, including electric bicycles



Damaged cars, motor cycles and electric bicycles are seen stacked at a scrapyard in Hangzhou in China

Greenhouse control. Better scrapped than not

Heavy smog in the city has been responsible for disrupting traffic, worsening air pollution and forcing the closure of school.



Thank you for adding saturation to the pics to make them look appealing... Nwa.. Explorers are at it again

I dedicate this space to those with red lines under their names in Microsoft Word

Nigeria also have the same graveyard na.

Only that ours is filled with corpses of those who died from accidents caused by substandard automobiles.



Naija I dey hail ooo

Mehn... See better scrap..











Those aboki guys that shouts IRON CONDEMN must not see this kind place oo, them go turn am to their headquarters ASAP















Modified.







We are on FP. All right, make I sharperly go buy Suya and Nunu milk. This one weak me

Nigerian Government will like to purchase such for its populace

Kai!. And the black man would buy one of this scraps...and begin to blow his trumpet as if he has achieved the greatest things in life.



We Africans are poor...economically and MENTALLY. We still dey very far 8 Likes

alexis007:

Kai!. And the black man would buy one of this scraps...and begin to blow his trumpet as if he has achieved the greatest things in life.



you won't reject a car if given

Spykey:

you won't reject a car if given

Na tokunbo cars be this o, ship straight.

nawa oh...see how chinko cars just they waste like that!



make i kuku relocate asap

Okrika cars. Drop one igbo man there for one week those cars will vanish

Why not recycle The heap na..... Can someone abi Mr explorer why is electric bicycle included in the ban?? Thought its clean energy

Explorers:

Na tokunbo cars be this o, ship straight. correct toks. I tell you,it's not about mentality ,everybody does what works for him.

Chinese govt have serious pollution problems to handle and this is one way to curb excessive pollution, but down here in naija this cars will run for another 20 years

Person still dey make better cheese on top like that sha.... They'll always find a way to smuggle manageable ones out.