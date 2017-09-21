₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 4:54pm
Just few Weeks after the Starboy signee released the international remix of “Leg Over“, he returns returns with a brand new single titled “Love”, featuring rapper Rhatti, produced by Mr Marz.
Take a listen below.
DOWNLOAD VIA: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/273113
1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by jimohabmajid: 5:03pm
Ftc
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by mactoni91(m): 5:04pm
crap
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by baromontesquie: 5:04pm
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by jimohabmajid: 5:05pm
Finally....haaa
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by proudlyYoruba(m): 5:05pm
And who is Rhatti
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by fk001: 5:05pm
OK let me download it first
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by modelmike7(m): 5:05pm
Thumbs up
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by wildcatter23(m): 5:06pm
Sex and love no be the same thing
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by EponOjuku: 5:06pm
Ghanaian mediocre.
He should go and release his crap in Ghana.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by MrDandy(m): 5:06pm
Who is Rhatti?
Mr. Eazy stooping so low for featuring a Z-list Nigerian artist
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by wahzupguy(m): 5:06pm
nope
9 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by laryom1(m): 5:08pm
Put this on CEDILAND...not NAIRALAND
22 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by fergie001(m): 5:08pm
I no know wetin I dey take MB do abi?
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by wahzupguy(m): 5:08pm
mactoni91:man's not hot na better jam
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by femi4: 5:08pm
Same sound, poor lyrics
Ipubliciseafrica, you just publicise rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by Arian11(m): 5:08pm
please post this in ghanaland.com not nairaland since ghana influenced his ancestors
11 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 5:08pm
how much does mr eazi pay ? evrytym na for him story to grace frontpage... no mata his antecedents
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by Royalfurnitures: 5:09pm
Rubbish!!!
Check out my signature,for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by justineu(m): 5:10pm
This guy lack dress sense!
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by itoldu: 5:11pm
I thought we've banned Mr. Eazi till Oct 1 so that he can reclaim his nationality.
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by fabulousfortune(m): 5:12pm
Abeg someone should do us a favour nd download it then give us feedback. I nor fit waste 5Mb onto Mr. Eazi head
6 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by dahunsy(m): 5:12pm
Coughs***clears throat# Atimes common sense is not always common
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by legendarystar: 5:13pm
y post it here take it to Ghana rubbish.
6 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by zeekeyboy: 5:14pm
Eazi if you are seeing all these comments just know dat ur career is truly going down. You had d opportunity to have nigerians and ghanians on your side buh No your head started sparking for no reason. You see your life........ Lol
My take on the song -1/10
7 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by pulsemusicng(m): 5:15pm
Rhatti is a dope shot rapper .. 9ja Nasty c
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by Ade3000yrs(m): 5:15pm
hmm, try farming my brother
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by Jaytecq(m): 5:16pm
nice
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by sgtponzihater1(m): 5:16pm
Abeg make person listen then tell us how d song dey. We cannot all listen to crap at the same time.
|Re: Mr Eazi Ft Rhatti – Love (audio) by MrSarcasm(m): 5:24pm
We must boycott this fool.ishy boys songs
4 Likes
