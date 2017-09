Just few Weeks after the Starboy signee released the international remix of “Leg Over“, he returns returns with a brand new single titled “Love”, featuring rapper Rhatti, produced by Mr Marz.Take a listen below.DOWNLOAD VIA: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/273113

Abeg someone should do us a favour nd download it then give us feedback. I nor fit waste 5Mb onto Mr. Eazi head