|Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by daseento(m): 5:14pm On Sep 21
It was another impacting moment when the Anti-HIV CDS GROUP of Odeda Local Government in conjunction with her fellow partner in progress, Sustainable Development Goals CDS unit took their sensitization exercise to market women at Osiele market, Osiele Abeokuta.
The sensitization exercise began as early as 9 a.m. with over 50 market women in attendance, the program began with lecture on "Importance of keeping the environment clean " delivered by Miss Lawal Aishat Abiola of the SDG CDS.
She emphasised why good hygiene practice is a necessity among market women especially those selling food items to prevent contamination of food items thereby ensuring safety of final consumers. Coincidentally, every Thursday is set aside by the State Government for sanitation of markets across the state. She concluded by advising them to embrace the initiative as cleanliness is next to health and wealth.
The second lecture dwelt on " HIV Education" and was delivered by Miss Akinboyewa Oluwasimidele. She accentuated the importance of knowing one's HIV status as well as the ABCD of HIV prevention. The accronym ABCD stands for:
A for Abstinence,
B for be faithful,
C for use Condom
D for Do not share sharp objects respectively.
She concluded by informing them of steps to take in case of rape and necessary actions to take within 72 hours of occurrence.
After the lectures which lasted for about 45 minutes , the Anti-HIV medical team led by President of the Group, Pharmacist Onwuka Chinedu Kester embarked on malaria test for the market women. They were advised on importance of using treated Mosquito net and were given prescription of drugs for those who tested positive.
The team also proceeded to test the market executives whose chairperson is Madam Amoke Ogundele, the Iyalode of Osiele market Abeokuta.
In her remarks, she expressed her joy for the magnanimity showed by the corps members in visiting the market and prayed that the good Lord will grant their heart desires.
The President of SDG CDS, Mr. Azuibuike Valentine in his vote of thanks expressed gratitude for the opportunity granted us to contribute our quota in ensuring good and sound health as it is one of the sustainable developmental goals. He also assured them that subsequent sensitization exercise will include incentives.
Personally, it was a thing of joy and happiness for us meeting these wonderful people and being able to help them in our own little way. The golden message therefore is that we are all partners in progress and everyone should strive to contribute their own quota no matter how little it may be so that our dear country can be great again.
Aladeojebi Oluwatosin Isaiah
Media and ICT department
Anti-HIV CDS UNIT
Odeda Local Government, Ogun State.
We will be grateful if this will be found worthy of promise land
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by daseento(m): 5:16pm On Sep 21
More pictures
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by Omari88: 5:48pm On Sep 21
Thank you guys for contributing meaningfully to the society. Great job!
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by suleiman16(m): 6:19pm On Sep 21
Nice one from you guys, so happy you guys sustain the tempo... SDG... everyone, everywhere
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by Darkseid(m): 7:30pm On Sep 21
I was there, just wanna mark my second attendance. The exercise was really good, I enjoyed every bit of it.
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by iretiayow(m): 7:57pm On Sep 21
That's cool
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by skiberg(m): 8:26pm On Sep 21
It was a massive turnout 2day kudos guyz
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by SunnyJose(m): 8:58pm On Sep 21
Ogun, Odeda corpers. una well done o
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by SunnyJose(m): 9:25pm On Sep 21
Remix for Ogun, Odeda Corpers ise ya Corper Ogun ise ya a Olodumare ise ma ya o e e Ise ya Corper Ogun e se giri Ise po fun wa lati se e e Corper Ogun ki isa se e Corper Ogun ki i s’o le e Ebere gb’eru o o Olorun mbe fun wa E tera mose o o Ise ya Corper Ogun ise ya a
Corpers weee.... � S D G.... � Anti-HIV
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by Omari88: 7:23am
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by yeyerolling: 11:16am
eye service, how many corpers use CD?
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by itsIYKE(m): 11:17am
Remember to also sensitize them on how to safeguard their heads while living in SKULLANDIA.
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by phkka1(m): 11:19am
This is what the country needs now. Not hatred being sponsored by politicians for their selfish need.
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by tecnolad(m): 11:20am
SDG!
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:23am
Leaders of Tomorow
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:23am
This is good. Kudos to them.
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by UEDIBO: 11:26am
are they testing this small girl against HIV
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by UEDIBO: 11:27am
where did you see them
BornnAgainChild:
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by fabulousfortune(m): 11:28am
Wow.... dey belong to my constituency. Kudos guys!
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by free2ryhme: 11:31am
daseento:
hypocrites we all be corpers
None of them will see a HIV + person and go near the person dem go give am 50 yards with long pole
forget that thing wey dem put as banner
|Re: Ogun Corpers Sensitize Market Women On Healthy Living by mayowa558(m): 11:35am
tecnolad:you have the right to be serve right
