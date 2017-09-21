



The sensitization exercise began as early as 9 a.m. with over 50 market women in attendance, the program began with lecture on "Importance of keeping the environment clean " delivered by Miss Lawal Aishat Abiola of the SDG CDS.

She emphasised why good hygiene practice is a necessity among market women especially those selling food items to prevent contamination of food items thereby ensuring safety of final consumers. Coincidentally, every Thursday is set aside by the State Government for sanitation of markets across the state. She concluded by advising them to embrace the initiative as cleanliness is next to health and wealth.



The second lecture dwelt on " HIV Education" and was delivered by Miss Akinboyewa Oluwasimidele. She accentuated the importance of knowing one's HIV status as well as the ABCD of HIV prevention. The accronym ABCD stands for:

A for Abstinence,

B for be faithful,

C for use Condom

D for Do not share sharp objects respectively.

She concluded by informing them of steps to take in case of rape and necessary actions to take within 72 hours of occurrence.



After the lectures which lasted for about 45 minutes , the Anti-HIV medical team led by President of the Group, Pharmacist Onwuka Chinedu Kester embarked on malaria test for the market women. They were advised on importance of using treated Mosquito net and were given prescription of drugs for those who tested positive.



The team also proceeded to test the market executives whose chairperson is Madam Amoke Ogundele, the Iyalode of Osiele market Abeokuta.

In her remarks, she expressed her joy for the magnanimity showed by the corps members in visiting the market and prayed that the good Lord will grant their heart desires.



The President of SDG CDS, Mr. Azuibuike Valentine in his vote of thanks expressed gratitude for the opportunity granted us to contribute our quota in ensuring good and sound health as it is one of the sustainable developmental goals. He also assured them that subsequent sensitization exercise will include incentives.



Personally, it was a thing of joy and happiness for us meeting these wonderful people and being able to help them in our own little way. The golden message therefore is that we are all partners in progress and everyone should strive to contribute their own quota no matter how little it may be so that our dear country can be great again.



Aladeojebi Oluwatosin Isaiah

Media and ICT department

Anti-HIV CDS UNIT

Odeda Local Government, Ogun State.







