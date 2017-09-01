Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV (12139 Views)

Bakayoko is understood not to have suffered any serious injury after the incident which has been described as minor.

He was driving his £150,000 Mercedes G63 AMG SUV when the crash happened on Blundel Lane, which is a five-minute drive from Chelsea's training complex in Surrey.



The 23-year-old's brother, Namory, had previously raised concerns over Tiemoue driving in England, claiming that he doesn't like driving on the left side of the road.



'Tiemoue told me he wasn't allowing himself to drive because he thinks it's too crazy driving on the left! But he'll get round to it,' he said.

In a statement, Surrey Police confirmed the incident. 'Surrey Police attended Blundel Lane in Oxshot around 4.40pm following a one vehicle collision,' a spokesperson said.



The driver did not suffer any injuries. There were delays for drivers while the vehicle awaited recovery.'

The player, who joined the Blues in the summer for £40million from Monaco, is expected to be well enough for Saturday's fixture against Stoke.



Bakayoko has already impressed Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

He was given his first start for the Premier League champions against Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.



Cc Lalasticlala,Mynd44 Thank GOD his life was spared..Cc Lalasticlala,Mynd44 2 Likes 1 Share

He wanted to crash it but Kante intercepted it. Legend 28 Likes

Oyibo sef... Where is d crash?? He jus ran off d road into d nearby bush jare.. See as d motor still fresh. Was expecting to see a smashed out front with shattered glass and smoke here and there 42 Likes

tnx God for his life 1 Like

Most of all, his life is spared

shey yhu will sha play on Saturday lol





No be wetin we dey call crash for naija be this oo



Na wetin dem dey call crash be this abeg. 24 Likes

It looks more like he parked the car in Bush than crash it oo 7 Likes 1 Share

Nothing crash here na. was expecting to see pieces of the G wagon 2 Likes

This is not a crash This is not a crash

Oloriburuku omo ale

Instead make you buy Benz 1996





Awonmo TikaBodi Oloriburuku omo aleInstead make you buy Benz 1996Awonmo TikaBodi 1 Like

Weekly Bonus will cover the expenses.





Not his fault. Thank God he came out alive.

Car looks well parked to me. 8 Likes

Don't mind him...na too much money.

Chai! Baseje. Nothing major though

Mad boy

His village people are after him

oya eyan n wizkid I got a suv I crash the suv in another week I buy another one ,God when my money go reach $150,000 please answer me with a dream this night where my money hide

that money is. just like 500k to him,



is small money to him



work hard and pray

But meeeeeen footballers dey enjoy o! By tomorrow now neymar will receive alert of £500,000 in his account





is that how to crash a car? 4 Likes

I'm in love with this guy but doubt if he will roll with me.



God will not forgive my parents for this useless marks on my face.



This is wickedness from my parents. Thank God for your life baby.

Sure a G-wagen won't flip over like some sisi.Guess he wasnt able to handle the power....Not much damage done. 1 Like

Nbote:

Oyibo sef... Where is d crash?? He jus ran off d road into d nearby bush jare.. See as d motor still fresh. Was expecting to see a smashed out front with shattered glass and smoke here and there He actually bashed the windscreen, so he crashed He actually bashed the windscreen, so he crashed