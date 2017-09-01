₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by obafemee80(m): 7:32pm
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been involved in a car crash on his way home from the club's Cobham training ground.
Bakayoko is understood not to have suffered any serious injury after the incident which has been described as minor.
He was driving his £150,000 Mercedes G63 AMG SUV when the crash happened on Blundel Lane, which is a five-minute drive from Chelsea's training complex in Surrey.
The 23-year-old's brother, Namory, had previously raised concerns over Tiemoue driving in England, claiming that he doesn't like driving on the left side of the road.
'Tiemoue told me he wasn't allowing himself to drive because he thinks it's too crazy driving on the left! But he'll get round to it,' he said.
In a statement, Surrey Police confirmed the incident. 'Surrey Police attended Blundel Lane in Oxshot around 4.40pm following a one vehicle collision,' a spokesperson said.
The driver did not suffer any injuries. There were delays for drivers while the vehicle awaited recovery.'
The player, who joined the Blues in the summer for £40million from Monaco, is expected to be well enough for Saturday's fixture against Stoke.
Bakayoko has already impressed Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.
He was given his first start for the Premier League champions against Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4907550/Tiemoue-Bakayoko-involved-minor-car-crash.html
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by obafemee80(m): 7:33pm
Thank GOD his life was spared..
Cc Lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:40pm
He wanted to crash it but Kante intercepted it. Legend
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Nbote(m): 7:43pm
Oyibo sef... Where is d crash?? He jus ran off d road into d nearby bush jare.. See as d motor still fresh. Was expecting to see a smashed out front with shattered glass and smoke here and there
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by KellyFORMAT(m): 8:04pm
tnx God for his life
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by jessejunior(m): 8:08pm
Most of all, his life is spared
shey yhu will sha play on Saturday lol
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by callydon(m): 8:42pm
Bakayoko involved in car crash his way home from Chelsea training (DETAILS)
http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/09/bakayoko-involved-in-car-crash-his-way.html
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Moreoffaith(m): 9:48pm
No be wetin we dey call crash for naija be this oo
Na wetin dem dey call crash be this abeg.
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by RomeSankara: 9:48pm
It looks more like he parked the car in Bush than crash it oo
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by mykh01(m): 9:48pm
Ok
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:48pm
Nothing crash here na. was expecting to see pieces of the G wagon
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by kittykollinxx(m): 9:48pm
congrats
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by free2ryhme: 9:49pm
obafemee80:
This is not a crash
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by TikaBodi: 9:49pm
Oloriburuku omo ale
Instead make you buy Benz 1996
Awonmo TikaBodi
Weekly Bonus will cover the expenses.
Weekly Bonus will cover the expenses.
Nairalanders with Originality, will you pass this Beautiful lass?.. Ofcos not!. Too Original to be ignored.
Kindly vote Bada Oyeyemi as Miss Nairaland 2017.
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Finstar: 9:50pm
Not his fault. Thank God he came out alive.
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Adaumunocha(f): 9:50pm
Car looks well parked to me.
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Celestyn8213: 9:50pm
Don't mind him...na too much money.
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by MizTyna(f): 9:50pm
Chai! Baseje. Nothing major though
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by LesbianBoy(m): 9:50pm
Mad boy
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by ChuksEpells: 9:50pm
.
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Respect55(m): 9:51pm
His village people are after him
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Greatmind23: 9:51pm
oya eyan n wizkid I got a suv I crash the suv in another week I buy another one ,God when my money go reach $150,000 please answer me with a dream this night where my money hide
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by baike: 9:51pm
that money is. just like 500k to him,
is small money to him
work hard and pray
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Christiandor: 9:51pm
Hmmm
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Bills2307(m): 9:51pm
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by LesbianBoy(m): 9:51pm
But meeeeeen footballers dey enjoy o! By tomorrow now neymar will receive alert of £500,000 in his account
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by spartoo: 9:51pm
is that how to crash a car?
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by Antipob777(f): 9:51pm
I'm in love with this guy but doubt if he will roll with me.
God will not forgive my parents for this useless marks on my face.
This is wickedness from my parents. Thank God for your life baby.
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by bsideboii(m): 9:52pm
Sure a G-wagen won't flip over like some sisi.Guess he wasnt able to handle the power....Not much damage done.
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by nwaire: 9:52pm
Nbote:He actually bashed the windscreen, so he crashed
|Re: Tiemoue Bakayoko Crashes £150,000 Mercedes SUV by alexistaiwo: 9:52pm
Soft work
