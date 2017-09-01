₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by HeWrites: 8:09pm
By Ayobami Sodiq,
http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/dead-baby-found-inside-dumped-polythene.html
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by saxwizard(m): 8:13pm
some people just dey naturally heartless
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by soberdrunk(m): 8:14pm
Ordinary condom and morning after pill will have prevented this barbaric behavior
Ps-"but I am unable to be at the place before the arrival of the police, he said". Sharp move! 'I nor follow' is now 10k.......
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by wahles(m): 8:16pm
Nawa o
Now here's d problem, Everyone wants to Bleep, no1 wants to b responsible
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Ekikor: 8:19pm
'I don't like condoms.. they're too rough'
'I don't use contraceptives, it messes with my menstrual cycle'.
'How can u tell me not to have sex?' .
..
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by HeWrites: 8:22pm
wahles:
That's the truth bro
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by mofeoluwadassah: 8:27pm
hmmmmn
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by CaptainG00D: 8:39pm
Pure wickedness
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by DanielsParker(m): 10:05pm
This is awful. If not that God is a merciful God, ...
Only in Ibadan though..
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Settingz321(m): 10:05pm
Waiting for those that blame Buhari on everything to come out now
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by itiswellandwell: 10:05pm
Chai
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by biblegirl(f): 10:06pm
As if all these young girls dnt knw that d result of opening legs is pregnancy.na wa o
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by cheaphost: 10:06pm
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:07pm
The stupid mother should have given the baby out. See many teenage mother here with no husband... It's a social problem.
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Inspire01(m): 10:07pm
Afonjas and heartless killings are like 5 and 6
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by nalnaya: 10:08pm
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by pretty16(f): 10:09pm
What kind of wickedness is this? . And some people are looking for the fruit of the womb. Why go through the stress of carrying a baby and leave the baby to die.
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by benn94(m): 10:14pm
Children of oduduwa aka fallen demon are at it again
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Oyebee91(m): 10:15pm
Awon omo poly ibadan
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by BEENUEL: 10:16pm
And My Sis won't eat for hours in the name of fasting... Fasting and praying for what?
Fasting and praying for this precious gift... Found In a bag dead!.
Some people are extremely pathetic
Even if the pregnancy came through rape, why not dump the baby at the less privil's.
Smh
Miss Bada for NL 2017
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Ayo4251(m): 10:18pm
Wickedness at it's peak....when they are doing the chooku chooku they weenor know....
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Jagz16: 10:20pm
wahles:i just tire oo
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by maikalaf(m): 10:34pm
This pure wickedness.
