By Ayobami Sodiq,

A heartless woman has caused serious pandemonium in Ibadan after she dumped corpse of a baby close to a railway line.



Residents of Mokola and Isopako at Sango Ibadan, Oyo State, were woken to a shocking sight when the dead body of a new born baby was found close to a railway line in the city.



ToriMill gathered reports that the baby was found dead inside a black polythene bag and was allegedly dropped in the early hours of Monday, September 18, 2017, by an unidentified person.



According to reports gathered by ToriMill from an Eyewitness, it was said that the innocent soul was found by passersby.



One witness, Hillary K, who report the cruel incident to ToriMill, he disclose that he heard the news from his friends and he had to visit the place of incident to feed his eye.



“I heard my friends in the talking about the lifeless body of the baby yesterday morning (Monday) but I got to the place by 9:30am that same day.



When I got there, one of the onlooker took out his phone to call the police at the point but I am unable to be at the place before the arrival of the police, he said".



Investigation is still going on concerning that baby.

some people just dey naturally heartless







Ordinary condom and morning after pill will have prevented this barbaric behavior

Nawa o



Now here's d problem, Everyone wants to Bleep, no1 wants to b responsible



'I don't use contraceptives, it messes with my menstrual cycle'.

'How can u tell me not to have sex?' .



..

Now its an innocent child that has to pay for your stupidity 'I don't like condoms.. they're too rough'

hmmmmn

Pure wickedness





Only in Ibadan though.. This is awful. If not that God is a merciful God, ...Only in Ibadan though..

Waiting for those that blame Buhari on everything to come out now

Chai

As if all these young girls dnt knw that d result of opening legs is pregnancy.na wa o







The stupid mother should have given the baby out. See many teenage mother here with no husband... It's a social problem.

Afonjas and heartless killings are like 5 and 6

What kind of wickedness is this? . And some people are looking for the fruit of the womb. Why go through the stress of carrying a baby and leave the baby to die.

Children of oduduwa aka fallen demon are at it again

Awon omo poly ibadan

And My Sis won't eat for hours in the name of fasting... Fasting and praying for what?



Fasting and praying for this precious gift... Found In a bag dead!.



Some people are extremely pathetic



Even if the pregnancy came through rape, why not dump the baby at the less privil's.



Smh



Wickedness at it's peak....when they are doing the chooku chooku they weenor know....

wahles:

Nawa o



Now here's d problem, Everyone wants to Bleep, no1 wants to b responsible i just tire oo i just tire oo