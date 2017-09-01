₦airaland Forum

Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic)

Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by HeWrites: 8:09pm
By Ayobami Sodiq,
A heartless woman has caused serious pandemonium in Ibadan after she dumped corpse of a baby close to a railway line.

Residents of Mokola and Isopako at Sango Ibadan, Oyo State, were woken to a shocking sight when the dead body of a new born baby was found close to a railway line in the city.

ToriMill gathered reports that the baby was found dead inside a black polythene bag and was allegedly dropped in the early hours of Monday, September 18, 2017, by an unidentified person.

According to reports gathered by ToriMill from an Eyewitness, it was said that the innocent soul was found by passersby.

One witness, Hillary K, who report the cruel incident to ToriMill, he disclose that he heard the news from his friends and he had to visit the place of incident to feed his eye.

“I heard my friends in the talking about the lifeless body of the baby yesterday morning (Monday) but I got to the place by 9:30am that same day.

When I got there, one of the onlooker took out his phone to call the police at the point but I am unable to be at the place before the arrival of the police, he said".

Investigation is still going on concerning that baby.

http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/dead-baby-found-inside-dumped-polythene.html


Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by saxwizard(m): 8:13pm
some people just dey naturally heartless
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by soberdrunk(m): 8:14pm
Ordinary condom and morning after pill will have prevented this barbaric behavior angry


Ps-"but I am unable to be at the place before the arrival of the police, he said". Sharp move! 'I nor follow' is now 10k.......
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by wahles(m): 8:16pm
Nawa o

Now here's d problem, Everyone wants to Bleep, no1 wants to b responsible
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Ekikor: 8:19pm
'I don't like condoms.. they're too rough'
'I don't use contraceptives, it messes with my menstrual cycle'.
'How can u tell me not to have sex?' .

..
Now its an innocent child that has to pay for your stupidity
'I don't use contraceptives, it messes with my menstrual cycle'.
'How can u tell me not to have sex?' .

..
Now its an innocent child that has to pay for your stupidity
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by HeWrites: 8:22pm
wahles:
Nawa o

Now here's d problem, Everyone wants to Bleep, no1 wants to b responsible

That's the truth bro



Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by mofeoluwadassah: 8:27pm
hmmmmn cry
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by CaptainG00D: 8:39pm
Pure wickedness
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by DanielsParker(m): 10:05pm
This is awful. If not that God is a merciful God, ... cry cry

Only in Ibadan though.. angry
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Settingz321(m): 10:05pm
Waiting for those that blame Buhari on everything to come out now
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by itiswellandwell: 10:05pm
Chai
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by biblegirl(f): 10:06pm
As if all these young girls dnt knw that d result of opening legs is pregnancy.na wa o
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by cheaphost: 10:06pm
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:07pm
The stupid mother should have given the baby out. See many teenage mother here with no husband... It's a social problem.
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Inspire01(m): 10:07pm
Afonjas and heartless killings are like 5 and 6
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by nalnaya: 10:08pm
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by pretty16(f): 10:09pm
What kind of wickedness is this? . And some people are looking for the fruit of the womb. Why go through the stress of carrying a baby and leave the baby to die. cry
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by benn94(m): 10:14pm
Children of oduduwa aka fallen demon are at it again
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Oyebee91(m): 10:15pm
Awon omo poly ibadan embarassed
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by BEENUEL: 10:16pm
And My Sis won't eat for hours in the name of fasting... Fasting and praying for what?

Fasting and praying for this precious gift... Found In a bag dead!.

Some people are extremely pathetic

Even if the pregnancy came through rape, why not dump the baby at the less privil's.

Smh

Miss Bada for NL 2017

Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Ayo4251(m): 10:18pm
Wickedness at it's peak....when they are doing the chooku chooku they weenor know....
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by Jagz16: 10:20pm
wahles:
Nawa o

Now here's d problem, Everyone wants to Bleep, no1 wants to b responsible
i just tire oo
Re: Baby Found Dead In A Polythene Bag Close To Railway In Sango, Ibadan (graphic) by maikalaf(m): 10:34pm
This pure wickedness.

