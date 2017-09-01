Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) (2576 Views)

They shared the photo above on twitter. A Nigerian, Christopher Ejike Achebe among the suspect wanted by the EFCC.



See the tweet below:

http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/09/efcc-declares-two-chinese-wanted.html



Make i run go carry my whistle sharp sharp.... Finders fee things on my mind right now

Chinese pple and fraud are lyk 5 en 6.... 1 Like

Efcc carry on.. .. : ; :

Chinko ekun











So jet li dey tiff!! 1 Like

What's in for the whistle blower?

The Chinese guy looks like an Abuja base.....make I smoke the guy out

Ok

150m! And I'm looking for 1m to invest after 6months it can produce over 700m for me. People don't even how to invest. Somebody should expose me to any M I need to invest with anger. My leaders work on the results forgetting the cause, I'm here to fix the cause.

Der long gone..

I know many people are only here to check names.



Over to name checkers association of nairalands.





In other news, I told you the other day when bubu was bragging that, nothing would stop him from going to London back to continue his business. 1 Like

You cant beat them!





Nice combo Chinese Don't even need laptops to carry out their attack since the Nigerian man already has oneNice combo

Wow, how much be the reward money??

Only the Nigerian will end up in their net.

Database we no get, how foreigners no go enter obodo Nigeria come scam us join.





Any update on Yakubu's gift, Bade's gift, Mama peace gift, malabu deal?



Before I take EFCC serious something meaningful has to be done about the listed criminals and the rest.

There must be a Flatino in their midst. I don't know if it's a curse. 1 Like

Any price tag on their heads?

cummando:

Chinko ekun











So jet li dey tiff!! Jet Li isn't a Chinese ok! Jet Li isn't a Chinese ok!

fvcking efcc

This are the IPOB people again... fraud is in their system 2 Likes

Nna IGBO KWENU!!



I feel proud when I see Igbo names in news.



IGBOS never have a dull moment.



Always Hustling



Please guys marry an Igbo girl ooo 1 Like 1 Share

So jet li and Jackie Chan's family seff dey do fraud? Hmmm

Developers sabotaging Nigeria since time immemorial

Hi our New mod,



Yoruba say: e'ku ise

Igbo will throw: dou

Hausa be like: sanu da aiki



Gish Gish





Bada for Miss NL

mrbillz:

Jet Li isn't a Chinese ok! he is french then he is french then

The Ibo guy own no wahala dem go catch am



Chinese people. Hmm not easy. All of them look alike

The developers are now collaborating with foreigners to develop underdeveloped places, weldone o 1 Like

The Nigerian they will find, but the Chinese have crossed border, and once they reach their country you can never find them again, because these names you have here are not their real names, more so they look alike,

BolaAdeyemo:

he is french then He's from Akure He's from Akure

I dey sure na this Ibo guy go give those Chinese the mind to thieve our money. True true, our mumu don do! O boy this guy get mouth oooo!!!! The guy they run colabo with Chinese na.I dey sure na this Ibo guy go give those Chinese the mind to thieve our money. True true, our mumu don do!

Dee60:

You cant beat them! join them join them