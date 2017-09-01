₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by argob44(f): 8:42pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared two Chinese, Liang Zhang, and Junyuang Jiang wanted for a N150 million fraud.
They shared the photo above on twitter. A Nigerian, Christopher Ejike Achebe among the suspect wanted by the EFCC.
See the tweet below:
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by Larryfest(m): 8:44pm
Make i run go carry my whistle sharp sharp.... Finders fee things on my mind right now
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by chiiraq802(m): 8:45pm
Chinese pple and fraud are lyk 5 en 6....
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by danysi(m): 8:51pm
Efcc carry on.. .. : ; :
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by cummando(m): 8:54pm
Chinko ekun
So jet li dey tiff!!
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by Discharge(m): 10:15pm
What's in for the whistle blower?
The Chinese guy looks like an Abuja base.....make I smoke the guy out
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by DanielsParker(m): 10:16pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by littlewonders: 10:16pm
150m! And I'm looking for 1m to invest after 6months it can produce over 700m for me. People don't even how to invest. Somebody should expose me to any M I need to invest with anger. My leaders work on the results forgetting the cause, I'm here to fix the cause.
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by Sixaxis: 10:17pm
Der long gone..
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by wunmi590(m): 10:17pm
I know many people are only here to check names.
Over to name checkers association of nairalands.
In other news, I told you the other day when bubu was bragging that, nothing would stop him from going to London back to continue his business.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by Dee60: 10:17pm
You cant beat them!
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by Abudu2000(m): 10:17pm
Chinese Don't even need laptops to carry out their attack since the Nigerian man already has one
Nice combo
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by Naijabin(m): 10:17pm
Wow, how much be the reward money??
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:17pm
Only the Nigerian will end up in their net.
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by Moreoffaith(m): 10:18pm
Database we no get, how foreigners no go enter obodo Nigeria come scam us join.
Any update on Yakubu's gift, Bade's gift, Mama peace gift, malabu deal?
Before I take EFCC serious something meaningful has to be done about the listed criminals and the rest.
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:18pm
There must be a Flatino in their midst. I don't know if it's a curse.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by lanrejoe10(m): 10:18pm
Any price tag on their heads?
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by mrbillz(m): 10:18pm
cummando:Jet Li isn't a Chinese ok!
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by uddeze(m): 10:18pm
fvcking efcc
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by mosho2good: 10:19pm
This are the IPOB people again... fraud is in their system
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by kelvinUchiha: 10:19pm
Nna IGBO KWENU!!
I feel proud when I see Igbo names in news.
IGBOS never have a dull moment.
Always Hustling
Please guys marry an Igbo girl ooo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by chillychill(f): 10:19pm
So jet li and Jackie Chan's family seff dey do fraud? Hmmm
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by Anasko(m): 10:19pm
Developers sabotaging Nigeria since time immemorial
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by BEENUEL: 10:20pm
Hi our New mod,
Yoruba say: e'ku ise
Igbo will throw: dou
Hausa be like: sanu da aiki
Gish Gish
Bada for Miss NL
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by BolaAdeyemo: 10:20pm
mrbillz:he is french then
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by lokito: 10:20pm
The Ibo guy own no wahala dem go catch am
Chinese people. Hmm not easy. All of them look alike
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by pentax: 10:20pm
The developers are now collaborating with foreigners to develop underdeveloped places, weldone o
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by Tonason: 10:21pm
The Nigerian they will find, but the Chinese have crossed border, and once they reach their country you can never find them again, because these names you have here are not their real names, more so they look alike,
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by mrbillz(m): 10:22pm
BolaAdeyemo:He's from Akure
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by busjeep: 10:23pm
O boy this guy get mouth oooo!!!! The guy they run colabo with Chinese na. I dey sure na this Ibo guy go give those Chinese the mind to thieve our money. True true, our mumu don do!
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by chopcy: 10:23pm
Dee60:join them
|Re: EFCC Declares Two Chinese And A Nigerian Wanted For N150 Million Fraud (PHOTO) by abbaapple: 10:23pm
A flatino and 2 Chinese dwarfs
2 Likes
