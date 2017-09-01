₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by AutoReportNG: 2:24am
The Lagos State Government announced that there would be a partial restriction of movement on Ikorodu Road to enable it replace the dilapidated and disused steel pedestrian bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop with a new footbridge.
In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Olujimi Hotonu, the State Government said the main carriage lanes of the Ikorodu Road would be closed to traffic for two nights on Saturday, 23rd September, between 11pm and 6am, and Sunday 24th between 11pm and 4am, while the service lanes will be open to traffic.
The Government also said all traffic both inward Lagos and outward Ojota will be diverted to the service lanes. While soliciting for the cooperation and support of all road users especially motorists plying the corridor to observe all the precaution signs on the road, the State Government said it had put in place effective traffic management strategies to manage the traffic during the period of closure.
The Government said the notice of partial restriction of the road became expedient to enlighten motorists and other road users to utilize alternative routes to avoid delay as well as obey traffic officers deployed on the road to ease movement. While regretting the inconveniences the partial restriction would cause, the Government appealed for caution, noting that the ultimate goal of the plan was to safeguard lives and improve traffic along the corridor.
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by AutoReportNG: 2:24am
The power of social media at work..
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by modelmike7(m): 3:29am
Ambode is working
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by remsonik(f): 3:47am
That's a good one I hope road users will adhere to this.
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by Abudu2000(m): 7:40am
Eko oni baje o
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by nurey(m): 8:46am
Kai no wonder there has been heavy traffic in areas close to 3rd mainland bridge.
Yeeeee my fuel ooooooo ooooooo oooo
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by Bolustical: 8:54am
okkkkk
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by thebigkendo(m): 9:14am
nurey:
i think this due to a trailer accident at jibowu bridge connecting Ojuelegba.
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by nurey(m): 9:36am
thebigkendo:
there has been traffic since wednesday at thirdmainland bridge enroute to yaba adekunle in the afternoon. Yesterday a journey of 8minutes i used 1hr ten minutes i had to get down AND LET SOMEONE ELSE drive while i ran to meet deadline of picking a ward (i virtually ran/jogged yesterday). Okada, Napep all roads blocked.
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by Oildichotomy(m): 9:53am
Adding this to the already choked tankers lined roads?? And Lagos Airport Road rehabilitation to Charity bustop is still ongoing.
Next few weeks will be crazy in Lagos..
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by thebigkendo(m): 10:27am
nurey:
Ahhh if Okada is blocked.. No hope
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:42am
Ok
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by mamatayour(f): 10:42am
I hear ween since Monday from that route
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by mrlaw93(m): 10:42am
They keep repairing that bridge over and over again.. Replacement is needed instead,
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by Johngla(m): 10:43am
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by jidxin(m): 10:44am
Gud
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by ademusiwa3r: 10:44am
That bridge na death trap but thank God LSG is coming to the rescue.
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by deebrain(m): 10:46am
Ambode worketh
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by Iseoluwani: 10:48am
2019 Z coming
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by OmoManU: 10:48am
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by Marpol: 10:48am
nurey:
It's due to tankers trying to access Apapa to load petroleum products.
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by 2lateBiafra: 10:50am
modelmike7:
Nnamdi kalu is on the RUN.
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by OmoManU: 10:51am
Presently Orile to Costain and Western avenue inward Ijora is currently on locked down due to truck drivers parking on the road
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by seguno2: 10:51am
modelmike7:
deebrain:
.......according to low aspiration sycophants who don't pay taxes.
Could this be a good description of you?
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by eluquenson(m): 10:52am
LASG should find a lasting solution to Trucks and Tankers invading our road, it's really pathetic and making movement hard for we lagosians
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by free2ryhme: 10:55am
AutoReportNG:
It is a welcome development
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by Aldebaran(m): 10:57am
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by deebrain(m): 10:59am
seguno2:
I run business and PAY TAX and some of their silly levies.
But it is a thing of satisfaction to see they use it for something good.
And this governor is doing much more than expected.
So the compliment.
You can now kill yourself.
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by eagleonearth(m): 11:00am
For the night crawlers, Route yapaa. For me I'll simply drive thru Jibowu, burst out Mushin, burst out oshodi and negotiate my way onto the ikorodu road via anthony shikena. For those wey sabi Eko shaa.
Ambo come serious pass Fash oo
|Re: Fadeyi Bridge: Lagos State Declares Two-night Movement Restriction On Ikorodu Rd by shoczy(m): 11:04am
WoW it's been a while seen fadeyi bridge again after 17yrs...
