In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Olujimi Hotonu, the State Government said the main carriage lanes of the Ikorodu Road would be closed to traffic for two nights on Saturday, 23rd September, between 11pm and 6am, and Sunday 24th between 11pm and 4am, while the service lanes will be open to traffic.



The Government also said all traffic both inward Lagos and outward Ojota will be diverted to the service lanes. While soliciting for the cooperation and support of all road users especially motorists plying the corridor to observe all the precaution signs on the road, the State Government said it had put in place effective traffic management strategies to manage the traffic during the period of closure.



The Government said the notice of partial restriction of the road became expedient to enlighten motorists and other road users to utilize alternative routes to avoid delay as well as obey traffic officers deployed on the road to ease movement. While regretting the inconveniences the partial restriction would cause, the Government appealed for caution, noting that the ultimate goal of the plan was to safeguard lives and improve traffic along the corridor.



Ambode is working 1 Like

That's a good one I hope road users will adhere to this. 1 Like

Eko oni baje o 1 Like





Yeeeee my fuel ooooooo ooooooo oooo Kai no wonder there has been heavy traffic in areas close to 3rd mainland bridge.Yeeeee my fuel ooooooo ooooooo oooo 1 Like

nurey:

Kai no wonder there has been heavy traffic in areas close to 3rd mainland bridge.



Yeeeee my fuel ooooooo ooooooo oooo

i think this due to a trailer accident at jibowu bridge connecting Ojuelegba. i think this due to a trailer accident at jibowu bridge connecting Ojuelegba. 1 Like

thebigkendo:





i think this due to a trailer accident at jibowu bridge connecting Ojuelegba.

there has been traffic since wednesday at thirdmainland bridge enroute to yaba adekunle in the afternoon. Yesterday a journey of 8minutes i used 1hr ten minutes i had to get down AND LET SOMEONE ELSE drive while i ran to meet deadline of picking a ward (i virtually ran/jogged yesterday). Okada, Napep all roads blocked. there has been traffic since wednesday at thirdmainland bridge enroute to yaba adekunle in the afternoon. Yesterday a journey of 8minutes i used 1hr ten minutes i had to get down AND LET SOMEONE ELSE drive while i ran to meet deadline of picking a ward (i virtually ran/jogged yesterday). Okada, Napep all roads blocked. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Adding this to the already choked tankers lined roads?? And Lagos Airport Road rehabilitation to Charity bustop is still ongoing.



Next few weeks will be crazy in Lagos.. 2 Likes

nurey:





there has been traffic since wednesday at thirdmainland bridge enroute to yaba adekunle in the afternoon. Yesterday a journey of 8minutes i used 1hr ten minutes i had to get down AND LET SOMEONE ELSE drive while i ran to meet deadline of picking a ward (i virtually ran/jogged yesterday). Okada, Napep all roads blocked.

Ahhh if Okada is blocked.. No hope Ahhh if Okada is blocked.. No hope 1 Like

I hear ween since Monday from that route 1 Like

They keep repairing that bridge over and over again.. Replacement is needed instead, 1 Like

That bridge na death trap but thank God LSG is coming to the rescue. 1 Like

Ambode worketh

2019 Z coming

nurey:





there has been traffic since wednesday at thirdmainland bridge enroute to yaba adekunle in the afternoon. Yesterday a journey of 8minutes i used 1hr ten minutes i had to get down AND LET SOMEONE ELSE drive while i ran to meet deadline of picking a ward (i virtually ran/jogged yesterday). Okada, Napep all roads blocked.

It's due to tankers trying to access Apapa to load petroleum products. It's due to tankers trying to access Apapa to load petroleum products. 1 Like

modelmike7:

Ambode is working

Nnamdi kalu is on the RUN. Nnamdi kalu is on the RUN.

Presently Orile to Costain and Western avenue inward Ijora is currently on locked down due to truck drivers parking on the road

modelmike7:

Ambode is working

deebrain:

Ambode worketh

.......according to low aspiration sycophants who don't pay taxes.

Could this be a good description of you? .......according to low aspiration sycophants who don't pay taxes.Could this be a good description of you?

LASG should find a lasting solution to Trucks and Tankers invading our road, it's really pathetic and making movement hard for we lagosians

AutoReportNG:

It is a welcome development It is a welcome development

seguno2:









.......according to low aspiration sycophants who don't pay taxes.

Could this be a good description of you?



I run business and PAY TAX and some of their silly levies.



But it is a thing of satisfaction to see they use it for something good.



And this governor is doing much more than expected.



So the compliment.





You can now kill yourself. I run business and PAY TAX and some of their silly levies.But it is a thing of satisfaction to see they use it for something good.And this governor is doing much more than expected.So the compliment.You can now kill yourself.

For the night crawlers, Route yapaa. For me I'll simply drive thru Jibowu, burst out Mushin, burst out oshodi and negotiate my way onto the ikorodu road via anthony shikena. For those wey sabi Eko shaa.



Ambo come serious pass Fash oo 3 Likes