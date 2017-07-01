Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) (10170 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rllmkZPD2gM



Finally .. I think am among the first users . Hehe

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZVCjJ2loLv/?taken-by=investor_bj





This guy is well known as an individual with 2much swag both in person and on Instagram...now he just confirmed himself as the boss.even hushpupi is still dangling with his iPhone 7





This guy is well known as an individual with 2much swag both in person and on Instagram...now he just confirmed himself as the boss.even hushpupi is still dangling with his iPhone 7

Investor Bj did same when IPhone 7 just came out .



Dude is a big time baller 14 Likes

LifeofAirforce:

Investor Bj did same when IPhone 7 just came out .



Dude is a big time baller I swear Bru.. watch how haters will masturbate on this tread now�� I swear Bru.. watch how haters will masturbate on this tread now�� 9 Likes

Only investor bj can do that. Let hushpuppi come and give a try. 1 Like

Abudu2000:

Well everyone is entitled to their opinion.

What matters most is that Real Geez are cashing out solo and steady





What matters most is that Real Geez are cashing out solo and steady Well everyone is entitled to their opinion.What matters most is that Real Geez are cashing out solo and steady 9 Likes





Please any list of investments apart from IPhones?



princealexndre:

Only investor bj can do that.

Bc na paper Mayweather get Abi? well scholar no dey shout

LifeofAirforce:



Well everyone is entitled to their opinion.





What matters most is that Real Geez are cashing out solo and steady absolutely Bru...I agree with yaaa absolutely Bru...I agree with yaaa

can someone help me with his number? 4 Likes

Homeboiy:

lol, before you be like gym instructor so wetin u want use him number for??

Jostico:





as in yahoo boy now...

Abudu2000:

lol, before you be like gym instructor so wetin u want use him number for??



I won use am go toilet

I need his number. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lawlahdey:

I need his number.



Gold digger in Kanye West voice

...

Money good

Dude cashing out heavily



Whatever is fetching him this kind of cash, he should hold on to it

Not a bad one

Good for him..

missbeckykisses:

Oh God, see selfie phones wasting away, and am here using infinix or as I call it inferior









THIS IS THE REASON WHY YOUR FELLOW SHAMELESS GIRLS WITH ZERO DIGNITY ARE GETTING "SCREWED" AND DUMPED IN THE GARBAGE WHERE YOU ALL BELONG, BY COMPLETELY WORTHLESS LOW-LIFE BOYS LIVING FAKE LIVES ON THE INTERNET.

Rich men buy assets....poor men buy liabilities ...be wise 22 Likes 1 Share

As long as the money is legit, it's not a crime for him to enjoy it

Oh God, see selfie phones wasting away, and am here using infinix or as I call it inferior

Big boy indeed





abeg who e don take do money this time



who verified the payment of the iphones



abeg who e don take do money this time

who verified the payment of the iphones

anyone can stack iphone on a store till

He carded them. To card is to buy with an unsuspecting white man's credit card. 1 Like

Elnino4ladies:







Gold digger in Kanye West voice Ikr Ikr

Congrats to investor IPHONE 8...

sure

Who go teach me wire wire abeg ..i will pay you

This guys go just dey make person feel like say making an honest living is not worth it. We keep celebrating mediocrity in our clime. Na im money make in do as e like. 8 Likes