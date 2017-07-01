₦airaland Forum

Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Abudu2000(m): 7:52am
investor_bj:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rllmkZPD2gM

Finally .. I think am among the first users . Hehe

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZVCjJ2loLv/?taken-by=investor_bj


This guy is well known as an individual with 2much swag both in person and on Instagram...now he just confirmed himself as the boss.even hushpupi is still dangling with his iPhone 7 grin grin


Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:53am
Investor Bj did same when IPhone 7 just came out .

Dude is a big time baller

14 Likes

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Abudu2000(m): 7:56am
LifeofAirforce:
Investor Bj did same when IPhone 7 just came out .

Dude is a big time baller
I swear Bru.. watch how haters will masturbate on this tread now��

9 Likes

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by princealexndre(m): 7:56am
Only investor bj can do that. Let hushpuppi come and give a try.

1 Like

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:58am
Abudu2000:
I swear Bru.. watch how haters will masturbate on this tread now��
Well everyone is entitled to their opinion.


What matters most is that Real Geez are cashing out solo and steady

9 Likes

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by HottestFire: 7:59am


Please any list of investments apart from IPhones? grin grin

63 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Jostico: 8:01am
princealexndre:
Only investor bj can do that.

Bc na paper Mayweather get Abi? well scholar no dey shout

11 Likes

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Abudu2000(m): 8:04am
LifeofAirforce:

Well everyone is entitled to their opinion.


What matters most is that Real Geez are cashing out solo and steady
absolutely Bru...I agree with yaaa
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Homeboiy(m): 8:10am
can someone help me with his number?

4 Likes

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Abudu2000(m): 8:12am
Homeboiy:
can someone help me with his number?
lol, before you be like gym instructor so wetin u want use him number for??

2 Likes

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by princealexndre(m): 8:14am
Jostico:


Bc na paper Mayweather get Abi? well scholar no dey shout
as in yahoo boy now...

1 Like

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Homeboiy(m): 8:14am
Abudu2000:
lol, before you be like gym instructor so wetin u want use him number for??


I won use am go toilet

9 Likes

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Lawlahdey(f): 8:16am
I need his number. sad

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Elnino4ladies: 10:13am
Lawlahdey:
I need his number. sad


Gold digger in Kanye West voice

13 Likes

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by maxiuc(m): 11:46am
grin
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:47am
...
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by kolnel: 11:47am
Money good
Dude cashing out heavily

Whatever is fetching him this kind of cash, he should hold on to it
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Divay22(f): 11:47am
Not a bad one
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by scooby12: 11:48am
Good for him..
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by CAPSLOCKED: 11:48am
missbeckykisses:
Oh God, see selfie phones wasting away, and am here using infinix or as I call it inferior





THIS IS THE REASON WHY YOUR FELLOW SHAMELESS GIRLS WITH ZERO DIGNITY ARE GETTING "SCREWED" AND DUMPED IN THE GARBAGE WHERE YOU ALL BELONG, BY COMPLETELY WORTHLESS LOW-LIFE BOYS LIVING FAKE LIVES ON THE INTERNET. undecided

20 Likes

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by jobaltol: 11:48am
Rich men buy assets....poor men buy liabilities ...be wise

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by ultron12345: 11:48am
As long as the money is legit, it's not a crime for him to enjoy it
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by missbeckykisses(f): 11:48am
Oh God, see selfie phones wasting away, and am here using infinix or as I call it inferior
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by starwar(m): 11:49am
Big boy indeed
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by free2ryhme: 11:49am
na him cup of garri

abeg who e don take do money this time

who verified the payment of the iphones undecided

anyone can stack iphone on a store till
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Opistorincos(m): 11:49am
He carded them. To card is to buy with an unsuspecting white man's credit card.

1 Like

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Dollypeefash: 11:49am
Elnino4ladies:



Gold digger in Kanye West voice
Ikr
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by handsomeyinka(m): 11:49am
Congrats to investor IPHONE 8... grin grin
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Edopesin(m): 11:49am
sure
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 11:49am
Who go teach me wire wire abeg ..i will pay you embarassed
Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by mykh01(m): 11:50am
This guys go just dey make person feel like say making an honest living is not worth it. We keep celebrating mediocrity in our clime. Na im money make in do as e like.

8 Likes

Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by franksam2009: 11:50am
Abudu2000:
lol, before you be like gym instructor so wetin u want use him number for??
Na him type dey hunt for people number online just to beg for fake school fees ���

