|Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Abudu2000(m): 7:52am
investor_bj:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZVCjJ2loLv/?taken-by=investor_bj
This guy is well known as an individual with 2much swag both in person and on Instagram...now he just confirmed himself as the boss.even hushpupi is still dangling with his iPhone 7
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:53am
Investor Bj did same when IPhone 7 just came out .
Dude is a big time baller
14 Likes
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Abudu2000(m): 7:56am
LifeofAirforce:I swear Bru.. watch how haters will masturbate on this tread now��
9 Likes
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by princealexndre(m): 7:56am
Only investor bj can do that. Let hushpuppi come and give a try.
1 Like
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:58am
Abudu2000:Well everyone is entitled to their opinion.
What matters most is that Real Geez are cashing out solo and steady
9 Likes
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by HottestFire: 7:59am
Please any list of investments apart from IPhones?
63 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Jostico: 8:01am
princealexndre:
Bc na paper Mayweather get Abi? well scholar no dey shout
11 Likes
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Abudu2000(m): 8:04am
LifeofAirforce:absolutely Bru...I agree with yaaa
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Homeboiy(m): 8:10am
can someone help me with his number?
4 Likes
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Abudu2000(m): 8:12am
Homeboiy:lol, before you be like gym instructor so wetin u want use him number for??
2 Likes
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by princealexndre(m): 8:14am
Jostico:as in yahoo boy now...
1 Like
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Homeboiy(m): 8:14am
Abudu2000:
I won use am go toilet
9 Likes
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Lawlahdey(f): 8:16am
I need his number.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Elnino4ladies: 10:13am
Lawlahdey:
Gold digger in Kanye West voice
13 Likes
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by maxiuc(m): 11:46am
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:47am
...
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by kolnel: 11:47am
Money good
Dude cashing out heavily
Whatever is fetching him this kind of cash, he should hold on to it
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Divay22(f): 11:47am
Not a bad one
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by scooby12: 11:48am
Good for him..
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by CAPSLOCKED: 11:48am
missbeckykisses:
THIS IS THE REASON WHY YOUR FELLOW SHAMELESS GIRLS WITH ZERO DIGNITY ARE GETTING "SCREWED" AND DUMPED IN THE GARBAGE WHERE YOU ALL BELONG, BY COMPLETELY WORTHLESS LOW-LIFE BOYS LIVING FAKE LIVES ON THE INTERNET.
20 Likes
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by jobaltol: 11:48am
Rich men buy assets....poor men buy liabilities ...be wise
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by ultron12345: 11:48am
As long as the money is legit, it's not a crime for him to enjoy it
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by missbeckykisses(f): 11:48am
Oh God, see selfie phones wasting away, and am here using infinix or as I call it inferior
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by starwar(m): 11:49am
Big boy indeed
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by free2ryhme: 11:49am
na him cup of garri
abeg who e don take do money this time
who verified the payment of the iphones
anyone can stack iphone on a store till
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Opistorincos(m): 11:49am
He carded them. To card is to buy with an unsuspecting white man's credit card.
1 Like
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Dollypeefash: 11:49am
Elnino4ladies:Ikr
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by handsomeyinka(m): 11:49am
Congrats to investor IPHONE 8...
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by Edopesin(m): 11:49am
sure
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 11:49am
Who go teach me wire wire abeg ..i will pay you
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by mykh01(m): 11:50am
This guys go just dey make person feel like say making an honest living is not worth it. We keep celebrating mediocrity in our clime. Na im money make in do as e like.
8 Likes
|Re: Investor BJ Orders 5 Iphone 8 (Photo, Video) by franksam2009: 11:50am
Abudu2000:Na him type dey hunt for people number online just to beg for fake school fees ���
How To Format A Nokia 6670 / How To Get Unlimited Download On My Etisalat Line / Opera Mini Running. Nothing To Display - Error On Nokia 302
