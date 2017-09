Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jidenna Shares Childhood Throwback Photo (6874 Views)

Basketmouth Shares Childhood Throwback Photos / Oge Okoye's Childhood Throwback Photo / Paul Okoye Shares Childhood Throwback Pic Of Him & His Brother Amid Family Feud (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nigerian-American rapper, Jidenna shared this cute photo above of himself when he was a kid on his IG page.



He captioned the photo;



"Young Chief. #tbt"





News Via: Nigerian-American rapper, Jidenna shared this cute photo above of himself when he was a kid on his IG page.He captioned the photo;News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/rapper-jidenna-shares-cute-childhood.html 6 Likes









More @ Cute!More @ http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/rapper-jidenna-shares-cute-childhood.html 3 Likes

Cute

He still has that innocent smile 5 Likes 1 Share

Cummando shares cute childhood photos

























..... 5 Likes

Cute cute cute 3 Likes

Lawlahdey:

Cute cute cute like you like you

Danielmoore:



like you Thank you. Thank you. 1 Like

cummando:

Cummando shares cute childhood photos























..... that looks like you. that looks like you.

Cute





Nollywood actress scenes cut off after sleeping with director and crew members

http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/08/you-have-to-sleep-with-directors-over.html Fine BoyNollywood actress scenes cut off after sleeping with director and crew members 1 Like

Cute.

I thought the vegetable oil fried hairstyle was just one of his branding styles.

MRAKBEE:

Cute.

I thought the vegetable oil fried hairstyle was just one of his branding styles.

Dude has always been fresh . Dude has always been fresh . 1 Like 1 Share

He really looks good.

Seen

Yomzyblog becareful with whatever you are doing that is not making me see pictures on my screen anytime you post from that your virus ridden blog

Rapper kwa? He is a singer bikonu

this guy fine from birth. this guy fine from birth. 1 Like

This bambi guy is just epic.

This guy has been cute right from day one. Nice one 2 Likes

FINE BOI

Una don see say him hair na natural now... Lemme hear someone else say bullshit 1 Like

Good looking

Ur name should have been " jidenma"

Meaning, hold beauty. 1 Like

Mullato

Bi-racial kids are always cute 2 Likes

Classic man

Johnpaul01:



Read the topic again

jidenna is not a rapper...

Zceesneh:

Rapper kwa? He is a singer bikonu He is a singer, songwriter and rapper

check wikipedia, you probably listened to classic man and Bambi, go and listen to Long live the chief, and chief don't run and see 4 yourself, seems you are no music lover, you just hear random hits He is a singer, songwriter and rappercheck wikipedia, you probably listened to classic man and Bambi, go and listen to Long live the chief, and chief don't run and see 4 yourself, seems you are no music lover, you just hear random hits 1 Like