Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by britzreus: 2:25pm
The management of llorin Muslim Cemetery, on Friday, rejected the corpse of a 47-year-old civil servant, Mr. Salami Adekunle, who was killed by lightening in Oro, lrepodun Local Government Area of Kwara. Dr. Abubakar Aliagan, the Coordinator in charge of the cemetery, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in llorin.

According to him, the cemetery management unanimously rejected the burial of the deceased following an instruction that the corpse should not undergo the normal Islamic prayers and bath. Aliagan said while the deceased was described as a practising Muslim during his life time, Muslims in his vicinity refused to accept that his death was an act of God.

He said the performance of traditional rituals on Adekunle’s corpse after his death was unacceptable to the management of the cemetery, adding that the burial of the deceased in the Muslim Cemetery must also be in line with Islamic tenets.

“If the late Salami will sleep in our Muslim cemetery, we have to do it in line with lslamic rites,’’ Aliagan said. Adekunle was on Thursday struck to death by lightening during a downpour. The deceased who hails from lnisa in Osun was, until his death, a staff of the Registry Department at the Kwara College of Education, Oro. The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Adesola Adewoye, said the family of the deceased would meet and decide on the next line of action to take on the burial arrangement.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/drama-ilorin-cemetery-rejects-corpse-civil-servant-killed-lightening/

Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Jaytecq(m): 5:06pm
The fear of thunder is the beginning of wisdom....

1 Like

Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by tytope(f): 5:06pm
they should accept it as the will of God

RIP to the dead

it is obvious that some people did not read the post before commenting
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by joyfavour(f): 5:07pm
shocked
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by NotNairalandi(m): 5:07pm
the lord told me that this op above me has nothing to say....she was just rushing to occupy the FTC position ....


pls where is Evans the kiddnapper?
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by soberdrunk(m): 5:07pm
In 2017? angry
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Johngla(m): 5:07pm
Q
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by naijahut: 5:07pm
Muslims and their useless laws
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by judemmesoma(m): 5:07pm
u see life
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by free2ryhme: 5:07pm
britzreus:


see gobe

even in death a corpse is still rejected
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by venai(m): 5:07pm
"Double wahala for dead body"! But wait, I thought that Yoruba people are tolerant when it comes to religion.
Rest in peace to the dead man.

2 Likes

Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Frenchfriez: 5:07pm
Very stoopid ppl with irrational thinking.
Brings me to what I have been advocating about: Personally, after all my useful organs have been harvested for donation, the remaining part should be used for scientific research and training, and the rest cremated. I'm too useful to just rotten underground like that, can still touch lives even in death.

1 Like

Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Alexrayz(m): 5:07pm
Hmmmmmmmm ftc
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by ademoladeji(m): 5:08pm
Kilode?

Wataapun??
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by emmayayodeji(m): 5:08pm
soberdrunk:
In 2017? angry

I wonder ohh
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Tolu95(m): 5:08pm
maybe the guy stole something
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Smartini: 5:08pm
Nigeria will always remain jinxed with superstition. That man's spirit when he learns his corpse was rejected ...

2 Likes

Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by chris4gold(m): 5:08pm
lol
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by drunkcow(m): 5:08pm
Izit ur law

Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Shortyy(f): 5:08pm
Why them put that crying man there grin
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by macphilip: 5:09pm
why give the dead double punishment after the thunder has killed him
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by free2ryhme: 5:09pm
britzreus:


cleansing on a body struck by lighting

ok nah

respect tradition
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by MarcC: 5:09pm
well, I smell fear
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Martins301(m): 5:09pm
CEMETERY REJECTS CORPSE


But bloggers why una dey lie like this?
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Financialfree: 5:09pm
britzreus:


ooooohhhhooooo
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by free2ryhme: 5:09pm
britzreus:


So why exactly did they refuse to bury him? Because he was struck by lightning?

Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Moluwah: 5:09pm
Double wahala for dead body
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by hennriposh(m): 5:10pm
.



when u wan get sense like this now? undecided
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by joystickextendr: 5:10pm
shocked
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by abdelrahman: 5:10pm
Inna lilahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun.

1 Like

Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by wintersnow(m): 5:10pm
Safety first
Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by HsLBroker(m): 5:10pm
soberdrunk:
In 2017? angry

Motivational Quotes / Whats The Craziest Post You Have Read On 9iraland / Bleep Facts

