|Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by britzreus: 2:25pm
The management of llorin Muslim Cemetery, on Friday, rejected the corpse of a 47-year-old civil servant, Mr. Salami Adekunle, who was killed by lightening in Oro, lrepodun Local Government Area of Kwara. Dr. Abubakar Aliagan, the Coordinator in charge of the cemetery, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in llorin.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/drama-ilorin-cemetery-rejects-corpse-civil-servant-killed-lightening/
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Jaytecq(m): 5:06pm
The fear of thunder is the beginning of wisdom....
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by tytope(f): 5:06pm
they should accept it as the will of God
RIP to the dead
it is obvious that some people did not read the post before commenting
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by joyfavour(f): 5:07pm
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by NotNairalandi(m): 5:07pm
the lord told me that this op above me has nothing to say....she was just rushing to occupy the FTC position ....
pls where is Evans the kiddnapper?
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by soberdrunk(m): 5:07pm
In 2017?
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Johngla(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by naijahut: 5:07pm
Muslims and their useless laws
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by judemmesoma(m): 5:07pm
u see life
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by free2ryhme: 5:07pm
britzreus:
see gobe
even in death a corpse is still rejected
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by venai(m): 5:07pm
"Double wahala for dead body"! But wait, I thought that Yoruba people are tolerant when it comes to religion.
Rest in peace to the dead man.
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Frenchfriez: 5:07pm
Very stoopid ppl with irrational thinking.
Brings me to what I have been advocating about: Personally, after all my useful organs have been harvested for donation, the remaining part should be used for scientific research and training, and the rest cremated. I'm too useful to just rotten underground like that, can still touch lives even in death.
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Alexrayz(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by ademoladeji(m): 5:08pm
Kilode?
Wataapun??
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by emmayayodeji(m): 5:08pm
soberdrunk:
I wonder ohh
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Tolu95(m): 5:08pm
maybe the guy stole something
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Smartini: 5:08pm
Nigeria will always remain jinxed with superstition. That man's spirit when he learns his corpse was rejected ...
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by chris4gold(m): 5:08pm
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by drunkcow(m): 5:08pm
Izit ur law
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Shortyy(f): 5:08pm
Why them put that crying man there
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by macphilip: 5:09pm
why give the dead double punishment after the thunder has killed him
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by free2ryhme: 5:09pm
britzreus:
cleansing on a body struck by lighting
ok nah
respect tradition
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by MarcC: 5:09pm
well, I smell fear
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Martins301(m): 5:09pm
CEMETERY REJECTS CORPSE
But bloggers why una dey lie like this?
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Financialfree: 5:09pm
britzreus:
So why exactly did they refuse to bury him? Because he was struck by lightning?
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by Moluwah: 5:09pm
Double wahala for dead body
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by hennriposh(m): 5:10pm
when u wan get sense like this now?
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by joystickextendr: 5:10pm
Inna lilahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun.
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by wintersnow(m): 5:10pm
Safety first
|Re: Ilorin Cemetery Rejects Corpse Of Civil Servant Killed By Lightning by HsLBroker(m): 5:10pm
soberdrunk:
Motivational Quotes / Whats The Craziest Post You Have Read On 9iraland / Bleep Facts
