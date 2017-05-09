The management of llorin Muslim Cemetery, on Friday, rejected the corpse of a 47-year-old civil servant, Mr. Salami Adekunle, who was killed by lightening in Oro, lrepodun Local Government Area of Kwara. Dr. Abubakar Aliagan, the Coordinator in charge of the cemetery, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in llorin.



According to him, the cemetery management unanimously rejected the burial of the deceased following an instruction that the corpse should not undergo the normal Islamic prayers and bath. Aliagan said while the deceased was described as a practising Muslim during his life time, Muslims in his vicinity refused to accept that his death was an act of God.



He said the performance of traditional rituals on Adekunle’s corpse after his death was unacceptable to the management of the cemetery, adding that the burial of the deceased in the Muslim Cemetery must also be in line with Islamic tenets.



“If the late Salami will sleep in our Muslim cemetery, we have to do it in line with lslamic rites,’’ Aliagan said. Adekunle was on Thursday struck to death by lightening during a downpour. The deceased who hails from lnisa in Osun was, until his death, a staff of the Registry Department at the Kwara College of Education, Oro. The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Adesola Adewoye, said the family of the deceased would meet and decide on the next line of action to take on the burial arrangement.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/drama-ilorin-cemetery-rejects-corpse-civil-servant-killed-lightening/