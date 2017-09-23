Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. (9299 Views)

PSC Approves Promotion Of 4,542 Police Officers / FG plans massive downsizing of Immigrations, Prisons officers / Dispersing The Newly Recruited Nigeria Immigration Officers, Just OR Unjust? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Check out this police officer.

Truly this is how our police officers should dress. 7 Likes 1 Share

In a sane society 3 Likes

This one is food for the oga at the top o 17 Likes 1 Share

kai I pity her pussy her husband also kai I pity her pussy her husband also 2 Likes

No matter how well dressed a Nigerian a police officer is, his/her inner person remains. Still the corrupt person 9 Likes 1 Share

Oga choppings for nite duty...

u can't dress like this and be collecting #20 5 Likes

If u think every police officer is corrupt & bad, it then shows u are also bad & corrupt as nigeria is a corrupt nation. 1 Like

Every police officer u see that appear neat is from his pocket.



I always laugh when I hear nigerians say they cloth police with their tax 3 Likes

this one na rich police officer, how do you think someone will appear neat with 30k salary per month 1 Like

Lipscomb:

kai I pity her pussy her husband also if this kind of woman police catches u on the way, u are dropping nt less than 2k oh. if this kind of woman police catches u on the way, u are dropping nt less than 2k oh. 1 Like

Not like this.. 8 Likes

emmanuel1990:

if this kind of woman police catches u on the way, u are dropping nt less than 2k oh.

lol

No o! They will start collecting bigger bribes to match their dress... Wedding MC

Lipscomb:

kai I pity her pussy her husband also 1 Like

Tayonic:

This one is food for the oga at the top o



She is already Oga at the top in the east....very strong officer She is already Oga at the top in the east....very strong officer

Ok

Is not. You may ask why and why is this, we can not see the rank she is wearing.

looks smart

She is an inspector "female".

The attached picture of policy12 is a DSP (higher rank) "male"

Therefore, complete the logic?

This appearance sef, na for photoshoot.



Make i d go check for endtime predictions. Then what?Make i d go check for endtime predictions. 1 Like

she no go fit pursue kidnappers looking like dat

Do you know that in the U.S, the government house them, pay electric bills, fuel the cars they use for patrol give them the uniform to make them look neat, but in Nigeria, u have to do all those things with 30k a month salary.... thats why i dont condemn any of them collecting money from civilians 1 Like

Yes of course... Isn't that how they dress? The fact that some wear oversize, some wear it dirty, some are not smart with it does make it different from your pix. Or are you referring to colour of uniform or body size?

Nice one, complete kitting

IMASTEX:

She is an inspector "female".

The attached picture of policy12 is a DSP (higher rank) "male"

Therefore, complete the logic? Guy she's an ASP look well she's the PRO somewhere in the east Guy she's an ASP look well she's the PRO somewhere in the east

[quote author=Tayonic post=60723653]This one is food for the oga at the top o[/quote) are your female relatives food for OGAs in their respective place of work.....

Ok oh