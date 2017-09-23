₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by KingGBsky(m): 3:15pm On Sep 22
Check out this police officer.
Truly this is how our police officers should dress.
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by sarrki(m): 3:16pm On Sep 22
In a sane society
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by Tayonic: 3:18pm On Sep 22
This one is food for the oga at the top o
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by Lipscomb: 3:20pm On Sep 22
kai I pity her pussy her husband also
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by psucc(m): 3:21pm On Sep 22
No matter how well dressed a Nigerian a police officer is, his/her inner person remains. Still the corrupt person
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by hardywaltz(m): 3:31pm On Sep 22
Oga choppings for nite duty...
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by stevnwigw: 3:33pm On Sep 22
u can't dress like this and be collecting #20
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by greatermax77(m): 3:34pm On Sep 22
If u think every police officer is corrupt & bad, it then shows u are also bad & corrupt as nigeria is a corrupt nation.
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by greatermax77(m): 3:37pm On Sep 22
Every police officer u see that appear neat is from his pocket.
I always laugh when I hear nigerians say they cloth police with their tax
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by Bari22(m): 3:44pm On Sep 22
this one na rich police officer, how do you think someone will appear neat with 30k salary per month
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by emmanuel1990(m): 3:53pm On Sep 22
Lipscomb:if this kind of woman police catches u on the way, u are dropping nt less than 2k oh.
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by policy12: 4:06pm On Sep 22
Not like this..
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by Lipscomb: 8:14pm On Sep 22
emmanuel1990:
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by DanielsParker(m): 7:34am
lol
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by MrRhymes101(m): 7:34am
No o! They will start collecting bigger bribes to match their dress... Wedding MC
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by djemillionia: 7:34am
Lipscomb:
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by sinola: 7:35am
Tayonic:
She is already Oga at the top in the east....very strong officer
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:35am
Ok
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by Achile1515: 7:35am
Is not. You may ask why and why is this, we can not see the rank she is wearing.
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by ChemicalMallam(m): 7:36am
looks smart
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by IMASTEX: 7:37am
She is an inspector "female".
The attached picture of policy12 is a DSP (higher rank) "male"
Therefore, complete the logic?
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by BrainBox4N(m): 7:38am
This appearance sef, na for photoshoot.
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by ekensi01(m): 7:39am
Then what?
Make i d go check for endtime predictions.
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by seyirock(m): 7:39am
she no go fit pursue kidnappers looking like dat
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by Elukapendragon(m): 7:40am
Do you know that in the U.S, the government house them, pay electric bills, fuel the cars they use for patrol give them the uniform to make them look neat, but in Nigeria, u have to do all those things with 30k a month salary.... thats why i dont condemn any of them collecting money from civilians
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by Exponental(m): 7:41am
Yes of course... Isn't that how they dress? The fact that some wear oversize, some wear it dirty, some are not smart with it does make it different from your pix. Or are you referring to colour of uniform or body size?
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by princesscool: 7:42am
Nice one, complete kitting
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by KingTom(m): 7:43am
IMASTEX:Guy she's an ASP look well she's the PRO somewhere in the east
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by doyinbaby(f): 7:43am
[quote author=Tayonic post=60723653]This one is food for the oga at the top o[/quote) are your female relatives food for OGAs in their respective place of work.....
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by Naijashortcode(m): 7:44am
Ok oh
|Re: This Is How Our Police Officers Should Dress. by ScotFree(m): 7:44am
After dressing their Body, Do you dress their Brain? First things first. They all need to have their brains checked. They should all undergo psychiatric and psychological evaluation during recruitment and the old ones will undergo the same tests too.
Bathe a pig and dress it in white and wear it perfumes, it will still behave like a pig. It's in the head.
