Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by Amagite: 4:39pm
Renowned Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, who is the Regional Ambassador for Maternal Health in West and Central Africa Region met with the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in New York during an event.

http://www.lailasblog.com/stephanie-okereke-meets-crown-princess-mary-denmark-photos/

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:41pm
Why is the crown princess looking like the 'new edition' of Celine Dion? angry

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by Shelloween(m): 4:46pm
How this take concern us?

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 4:49pm
so make we run away abi
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:53pm
I wanna meet Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:32pm
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 5:54pm
My crush of b4 b4 angry angry

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by Kizyte(m): 5:54pm
Wow! See how simple a Crowned Princess of a country is! I love simplicity!

All these girls wey dey wear heavy makeup up and down, and dress half unclad, I pity una life. I no go see una marry in Jesus name!

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by Crixina(f): 5:55pm
Ok
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by greatman247(m): 5:56pm
See beauty on display.
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by Outofsync(m): 5:56pm
...
ShawttySoFyne:
I wanna meet Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen
...

So you can snatch Jon Snow from her hands eh??

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by abdelrahman: 5:57pm
Shelloween:
How this take concern us?
how did it change the cost of Garri in the market,lol
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by mimicious(f): 5:57pm
Beautiful women. Princess Mary looks like Celine Dion.
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 5:59pm
This is one Nigerian woman I admire

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by OnyeJombo: 5:59pm
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by Rokia2(f): 5:59pm
soberdrunk:
Why is the crown princess looking like the 'new edition' of Celine Dion? angry
grin you win the internet today.

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by mrwonlasewonie: 6:00pm
Celine dion Don old
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by Sijo01(f): 6:00pm
She's really elegant!
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by Sanchez01: 6:02pm
soberdrunk:
Why is the crown princess looking like the 'new edition' of Celine Dion? angry
You beat me to this grin
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by ImmaculateQueen(f): 6:03pm
She look a bit like Celine Dion
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by OceanmorganTrix: 6:05pm
Amagite:
Renowned Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, who is the Regional Ambassador for Maternal Health in West and Central Africa Region met with the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in New York during an event.

http://www.lailasblog.com/stephanie-okereke-meets-crown-princess-mary-denmark-photos/


Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by TourismMan(m): 6:05pm
Nice one

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by muller101(m): 6:08pm
Denmark? grin chai what that country did to super eagles .

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by TourismMan(m): 6:08pm
mimicious:
Beautiful women. Princess Mary looks like Celine Dion.

And you look like that @MaryOlayemi which @KingTBlakHoc uses to fulfill his porn movie fantasies. No offence indended pls.
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by hAlexandro(m): 6:11pm
Elegante
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by CakezbyMarie: 6:23pm
Lovely
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by silasweb(m): 6:24pm
This is good
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by vicfy(m): 6:41pm
Prease, is the clown plincess mallied? I need a wifu biko! tongue
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:42pm
African princess meets Denmark Princess.

Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by Yomzzyblog: 6:48pm
Ok
Re: Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 6:57pm
Stephanie!!! My lady of elegance

