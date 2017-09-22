Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stephanie Okereke Meets Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (photos) (7928 Views)

Stephanie Okereke-Linus And Husband Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary (photo) / Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? / Stephanie Okereke Wins SUV At Amvca Awards (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.lailasblog.com/stephanie-okereke-meets-crown-princess-mary-denmark-photos/ Renowned Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, who is the Regional Ambassador for Maternal Health in West and Central Africa Region met with the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in New York during an event. 1 Share

Why is the crown princess looking like the 'new edition' of Celine Dion? 33 Likes 2 Shares

How this take concern us? 2 Likes

so make we run away abi

I wanna meet Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen 8 Likes













police recruitment in a very funny way



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RixCnrnB85E&feature=youtu.be Ohh baby finepolice recruitment in a very funny way

My crush of b4 b4 1 Like

Wow! See how simple a Crowned Princess of a country is! I love simplicity!



All these girls wey dey wear heavy makeup up and down, and dress half unclad, I pity una life. I no go see una marry in Jesus name! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

See beauty on display.

ShawttySoFyne:

I wanna meet Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen ...



So you can snatch Jon Snow from her hands eh?? ......So you can snatch Jon Snow from her hands eh?? 1 Like

Shelloween:

How this take concern us? how did it change the cost of Garri in the market,lol how did it change the cost of Garri in the market,lol

Beautiful women. Princess Mary looks like Celine Dion.

This is one Nigerian woman I admire 3 Likes

Please if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car





Any model & any colour,





with AC and in perfect working condition





& valid papers,





with price around 5 or 8 million





and the engine is not in horrible condition,,,





























please let the person sell it,



it's not my business!!! Thanks! 2 Likes

soberdrunk:

Why is the crown princess looking like the 'new edition' of Celine Dion? you win the internet today. you win the internet today. 1 Like

Celine dion Don old

She's really elegant!

soberdrunk:

Why is the crown princess looking like the 'new edition' of Celine Dion? You beat me to this You beat me to this

She look a bit like Celine Dion

Amagite:

Renowned Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, who is the Regional Ambassador for Maternal Health in West and Central Africa Region met with the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in New York during an event.



http://www.lailasblog.com/stephanie-okereke-meets-crown-princess-mary-denmark-photos/





1 Like

Nice one



Meanwhile....



Very Soon., Nollywood Will Be Like''

HeHeHeHe.!!!..E Don Happen!!..E Don Happen!!!

Python Dance 1&2..,!!!

Python Dance 1&2

My Broda.,my sister ..,dis ogbonge film go show u how them dey slaughter pipu like chicken bcus of biafra agitation

see how i.p.o.b dey carry bottle ..,stick.,and knife ..dey fight soldiers with ak.47..

python dance 1&2.,!!python dance 1&2....!

na ogbonge ogbonge actors na dem full the film

python dance..!

python dance..!

Ewo'oooooooo

Aba is on fire

umuahia dey boil

owerri dey roast

southeast is on the run

python dance 1&2.!!!

starring ..!"

Nnamdi Kanu

Tukur Brutai

Okezie Ikpeazi

Patience Ozokwor

Jim Iyke

Ramsey Noah

Mercy Johnson

and many other ogbonge actors

Producer na A.P.C

Director na Muhammed Buhari

marketed and distributed nationwide by

St. Nicholas Movie...No.1 Upper Iweka.,onitsha....

Pytho�n Dance 1 & 2

Grab Ur Copy Now...���������� 4 Likes

chai what that country did to super eagles . Denmark?chai what that country did to super eagles . 1 Like

mimicious:

Beautiful women. Princess Mary looks like Celine Dion.

And you look like that @MaryOlayemi which @KingTBlakHoc uses to fulfill his porn movie fantasies. No offence indended pls. And you look like that @MaryOlayemi which @KingTBlakHoc uses to fulfill his porn movie fantasies. No offence indended pls.

Elegante

Lovely

This is good

Prease, is the clown plincess mallied? I need a wifu biko!





Listen to my freestyle @ https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/24670







Also listen to my song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002 African princess meets Denmark Princess.

Ok