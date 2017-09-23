₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,427 members, 3,809,862 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 01:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years (8518 Views)
Now Letting Shops/office Spaces/wharehouses For Your Business Within Lagos / Photos From Giwa Farmers Market In Kaduna Prove Nigeria Is blessed In Agric / My Bank Has Blessed Me (1) (2) (3) (4)
|See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Ogashub(m): 11:18pm On Sep 22
This is how God blesses and prospers the works of ones hands...unfortunately young people of these days don't know that great things takes time to be built and archived... Don't let pressure push you, let go of any woman who won't start small with you and help you build till you grow.
Mynd44 lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:22pm On Sep 22
No condition is permanent indeed our God is awesome
19 Likes
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Evaberry(f): 12:40am
so what
we should fry sperm
was he suppose to remain in 1spot.
his business transformed but he didn't transform, still putting on bathroom slippers.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Zeze06(m): 6:44am
Diligence and perseverance can move "mountains"
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Ogashub(m): 6:55am
Evaberry:
People like you are irrational in thinking and airing opinions
37 Likes
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 11:42am
May God also bless our hussle. Seun,Lalasticala
3 Likes
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Alphasoar(m): 12:55pm
Great God+God Guidance=Good Money.
But please I want to know why I was banned yesterday.
cc. Seun Mynd44 Lalasticlala.
Someborry cannot post something again. Maybe all of us cannot be atheists na!!!
2 Likes
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Papiikush: 12:55pm
An average ibo guy will come to Lagos, start hawking phone chargers in traffic, then graduate to selling computer accessories/Home gadgets in alaba/ladipo market.
Before you know it, he is already shipping in spare parts from China. How do these guys do it?
#Respect!
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Addicted2Women: 12:56pm
Evaberry:
You wonder why you're still broke and will remain broke for the rest of your life
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Partnerbiz3: 12:57pm
God pick calls pls
See below for data
See testimonies too..
1 Share
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by talk2saintify(m): 12:57pm
HArdwork PAys
RESPECTS JOR!!!!
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Narldon(f): 12:57pm
Ok
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by countsparrow: 12:57pm
Slowly but surely... Never despise the days of small beginnings
3 Likes
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by justi4jesu(f): 12:57pm
Okay
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by tobtap: 12:58pm
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Chuvin22(m): 12:58pm
He looks so humble.
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by overlord29(m): 12:58pm
HuStLer'S AmbitiOn
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by koolcat: 12:58pm
more blessings and favour fall on u HUSTLER
1 Like
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by ejlive: 12:59pm
DIS GUY LIKE SLIPPERS SHA!!!
1 Like
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by millomaniac: 12:59pm
Evaberry:
Olodo !!
3 Likes
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Throwback: 12:59pm
The patience and dedication is admirable.
1 Like
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:59pm
If I say drug money now
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by RomeSankara: 12:59pm
Evaberry:
Senseless very senseless comment
2 Likes
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Franco2017(m): 1:00pm
He's consistent and passionate in his carrer
1 Like
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Sirambassador(m): 1:00pm
Anything you do, and you are consistent With it, surely you will see light at end if the tunnel.
Nobody cares about your challenges, what they need is the result, I must congratulate you young man
You made it through..... Lol..
Hustling never stops, keep pushing till you become a boss
Makes sense to me... Keep it up
2 Likes
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by jonadaft: 1:00pm
To shuuku my guy
The guy mouth sweet die
E go go cotounu buy shirt like N400 come lagos sell am 3k
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by muller101(m): 1:00pm
This post made FP in 2015
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by Kimy97(f): 1:01pm
Evaberry:Hatred will suck u dry
3 Likes
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by nairavsdollars: 1:01pm
Oluwa is involved
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by addikt(m): 1:01pm
Evaberry:
Human beings!!!
|Re: See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years by VickyRotex(f): 1:02pm
muller101:
You have a very good memory. I also remember it did and was just about making same comment!
1 Like
Do We Produce Money In CBN Nigeria? / The Definitive Article Writing Guide On Fiverr - Earn $1,000 Every Month / Why Can't I Use My UBA And Gtbank Mastercard Online?
Viewing this topic: Agunne, Ijscarface, galaxy2020, HenryO2(m), GoldenJAT(m), deesquarediddy(m), micronut(m), handelex(m), gifftson101, bigiyaro(m), lequatee(m), Segunj8(m), jovincyy10(m), Toybreezy, elothaddi(m), temiprinciple(m), siliowhizper, nnoyee, yummy001, DeUrch(m), Wisdomibe753(m), JudgeWilson(m), chidubemjosh, Erukuleleadode(m), calaway, Jhummie(f), laptopsale(m), cameeeeel(m), gwizze, bong4(m), prayNaija, gozi360, Titusolufemi(m), thirdi(m), IamPatriotic(m), bolpet(m), Bigstan88i(m), tripleaa, Samexdx(m), jjk24(m), midetinz(m), TIDDOLL(m), bennynaza(m), Aonkuuse, HeWrites, Best1708(f), markpenk, bartho77(m), frankscof(m), laiza(m), wane01(m), rayval(m), BlizzydoDo(f), pinkkystel(f), AbdulMajeed2(m), ifyonuoha(m), krich1, AZeD1(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10