Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / See How God Has Blessed And Transformed This Mans Business Within 10 Years (8518 Views)

Now Letting Shops/office Spaces/wharehouses For Your Business Within Lagos / Photos From Giwa Farmers Market In Kaduna Prove Nigeria Is blessed In Agric / My Bank Has Blessed Me (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

This is how God blesses and prospers the works of ones hands...unfortunately young people of these days don't know that great things takes time to be built and archived... Don't let pressure push you, let go of any woman who won't start small with you and help you build till you grow.



Mynd44 lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

No condition is permanent indeed our God is awesome 19 Likes

so what



we should fry sperm







was he suppose to remain in 1spot.





his business transformed but he didn't transform, still putting on bathroom slippers. 5 Likes 1 Share

Diligence and perseverance can move "mountains"

Evaberry:

so what



we should fry sperm







was he suppose to remain in 1spot.

People like you are irrational in thinking and airing opinions People like you are irrational in thinking and airing opinions 37 Likes

May God also bless our hussle. Seun,Lalasticala 3 Likes





But please I want to know why I was banned yesterday.



cc. Seun Mynd44 Lalasticlala.



Someborry cannot post something again. Maybe all of us cannot be atheists na!!! Great God+God Guidance=Good Money.But please I want to know why I was banned yesterday.cc. Seun Mynd44 Lalasticlala.Someborry cannot post something again. Maybe all of us cannot be atheists na!!! 2 Likes

An average ibo guy will come to Lagos, start hawking phone chargers in traffic, then graduate to selling computer accessories/Home gadgets in alaba/ladipo market.



Before you know it, he is already shipping in spare parts from China. How do these guys do it?



#Respect! 44 Likes 2 Shares

Evaberry:

so what



we should fry sperm







was he suppose to remain in 1spot.

You wonder why you're still broke and will remain broke for the rest of your life You wonder why you're still broke and will remain broke for the rest of your life 9 Likes 1 Share

God pick calls pls





See below for data



See testimonies too.. 1 Share

HArdwork PAys



RESPECTS JOR!!!!

Ok

Slowly but surely... Never despise the days of small beginnings 3 Likes

Okay

He looks so humble.

HuStLer'S AmbitiOn

more blessings and favour fall on u HUSTLER 1 Like

DIS GUY LIKE SLIPPERS SHA!!! 1 Like

Evaberry:

so what



we should fry sperm







was he suppose to remain in 1spot.

Olodo !! 3 Likes

The patience and dedication is admirable. 1 Like

If I say drug money now

Evaberry:

so what



we should fry sperm







was he suppose to remain in 1spot.

Senseless very senseless comment Senseless very senseless comment 2 Likes

He's consistent and passionate in his carrer 1 Like





Nobody cares about your challenges, what they need is the result, I must congratulate you young man



You made it through..... Lol..



Hustling never stops, keep pushing till you become a boss







Makes sense to me... Keep it up Anything you do, and you are consistent With it, surely you will see light at end if the tunnel.Nobody cares about your challenges, what they need is the result, I must congratulate you young manYou made it through..... Lol..Hustling never stops, keep pushing till you become a bossMakes sense to me... Keep it up 2 Likes



To shuuku my guy



The guy mouth sweet die



E go go cotounu buy shirt like N400 come lagos sell am 3k



This post made FP in 2015

Evaberry:

so what



we should fry sperm







was he suppose to remain in 1spot.





his business transformed but he didn't transform, still putting on bathroom slippers. Hatred will suck u dry Hatred will suck u dry 3 Likes

Oluwa is involved

Evaberry:

so what



we should fry sperm







was he suppose to remain in 1spot.





his business transformed but he didn't transform, still putting on bathroom slippers.









Human beings!!! Human beings!!!