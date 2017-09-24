



The actress, who urged her fans to always trust in Jesus in all situation, as He is God's word..



She wrote;



*Good morning beautiful People of God(ROR)



SPEAK TO THE STORM•• _*And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm (Mark 4:39).*_



God doesn’t want you to go through life as though you’re helpless and handicapped. Rather, He wants you to take charge and do something with your life, and about your situation. You should make things happen in your life.



You might be crying, “Lord, don’t you see my situation? Do something!” No, you’re the one to do something, because He’s given you the power. Act like Jesus.







She continued;



He calmed the storms with words. He said to the raging tempest, “Peace, be still” and there was a great calm.



Perhaps for some reason, you find yourself agitated and fearful about a situation, what you should do is simple: Put your right hand on your chest and say, “Calm down in the Name of Jesus,” and His peace will overwhelm your soul.



The disciples were sore afraid when the winds became boisterous, and the water was getting into the boat. They came to Jesus and said, “Master, don’t you care that we perish?”



Jesus said to them, “Where is your faith?” In other words, “Why are you terrified? I’m right here. I’m your peace.” They had “Peace” with them in the boat, for He’s the peace of Israel, and He’s our peace today.



Refuse to fear. Christ is your peace, and He lives in you. He’s God’s Word. He’s the “Logos” of God. When you speak, Jesus—the Word—is manifested. So when you need to calm any storm, you don’t have to try to “wake Him up,” like the disciples did; you speak His Word.



No wonder the Bible says, _*“Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly...”*_ (Colossians 3:16). Jesus said, _*“If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will…”*_ (John 15:7).



What do you want? Don’t complain; don’t beg; speak the Word. Ask and receive. Hallelujah!



Thanks @shirtfreak_ for our lovely matchy Shirt



See more at >> Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who has for the past month fervently taken to social media to be very vocal about God’s words, has shared a new message with her fans as she and her son stepped out rocking matching outfits..The actress, who urged her fans to always trust in Jesus in all situation, as He is God's word..She wrote;*Good morning beautiful People of God(ROR)SPEAK TO THE STORM•• _*And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm (Mark 4:39).*_God doesn’t want you to go through life as though you’re helpless and handicapped. Rather, He wants you to take charge and do something with your life, and about your situation. You should make things happen in your life.You might be crying, “Lord, don’t you see my situation? Do something!” No, you’re the one to do something, because He’s given you the power. Act like Jesus.She continued;He calmed the storms with words. He said to the raging tempest, “Peace, be still” and there was a great calm.Perhaps for some reason, you find yourself agitated and fearful about a situation, what you should do is simple: Put your right hand on your chest and say, “Calm down in the Name of Jesus,” and His peace will overwhelm your soul.The disciples were sore afraid when the winds became boisterous, and the water was getting into the boat. They came to Jesus and said, “Master, don’t you care that we perish?”Jesus said to them, “Where is your faith?” In other words, “Why are you terrified? I’m right here. I’m your peace.” They had “Peace” with them in the boat, for He’s the peace of Israel, and He’s our peace today.Refuse to fear. Christ is your peace, and He lives in you. He’s God’s Word. He’s the “Logos” of God. When you speak, Jesus—the Word—is manifested. So when you need to calm any storm, you don’t have to try to “wake Him up,” like the disciples did; you speak His Word.No wonder the Bible says, _*“Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly...”*_ (Colossians 3:16). Jesus said, _*“If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will…”*_ (John 15:7).What do you want? Don’t complain; don’t beg; speak the Word. Ask and receive. Hallelujah!Thanks @shirtfreak_ for our lovely matchy ShirtSee more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/trust-jesus--says-steps-rocking-matching-outfit-son/ 7 Likes