|Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by alobispot(m): 9:51am
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who has for the past month fervently taken to social media to be very vocal about God’s words, has shared a new message with her fans as she and her son stepped out rocking matching outfits..
The actress, who urged her fans to always trust in Jesus in all situation, as He is God's word..
She wrote;
*Good morning beautiful People of God(ROR)
SPEAK TO THE STORM•• _*And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm (Mark 4:39).*_
God doesn’t want you to go through life as though you’re helpless and handicapped. Rather, He wants you to take charge and do something with your life, and about your situation. You should make things happen in your life.
You might be crying, “Lord, don’t you see my situation? Do something!” No, you’re the one to do something, because He’s given you the power. Act like Jesus.
She continued;
He calmed the storms with words. He said to the raging tempest, “Peace, be still” and there was a great calm.
Perhaps for some reason, you find yourself agitated and fearful about a situation, what you should do is simple: Put your right hand on your chest and say, “Calm down in the Name of Jesus,” and His peace will overwhelm your soul.
The disciples were sore afraid when the winds became boisterous, and the water was getting into the boat. They came to Jesus and said, “Master, don’t you care that we perish?”
Jesus said to them, “Where is your faith?” In other words, “Why are you terrified? I’m right here. I’m your peace.” They had “Peace” with them in the boat, for He’s the peace of Israel, and He’s our peace today.
Refuse to fear. Christ is your peace, and He lives in you. He’s God’s Word. He’s the “Logos” of God. When you speak, Jesus—the Word—is manifested. So when you need to calm any storm, you don’t have to try to “wake Him up,” like the disciples did; you speak His Word.
No wonder the Bible says, _*“Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly...”*_ (Colossians 3:16). Jesus said, _*“If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will…”*_ (John 15:7).
What do you want? Don’t complain; don’t beg; speak the Word. Ask and receive. Hallelujah!
Thanks @shirtfreak_ for our lovely matchy Shirt
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/trust-jesus--says-steps-rocking-matching-outfit-son/
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by HeWrites: 9:57am
FTC
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by NegeduGrace(f): 10:05am
Fine mother n cute son
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by MhizzAJ(f): 10:05am
Pastor Tontolet
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:08am
Ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Houseofglam7(f): 10:09am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by horzzyart(m): 10:43am
testimony u give after God save u from stage performance falling
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by juman(m): 10:56am
Nice.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Queennikky(f): 11:34am
Enjoy your life
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by NnamdiN: 12:40pm
Let the father have access to the boy too. Don't let that boy be a puxxy.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by jelil01(m): 12:46pm
Today a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool. I gave him a glass of water.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by soberdrunk(m): 12:46pm
Isnt it ironic that "Churchill" broke her heart and she suddenly became a 'Church' addict.......
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by chibike69: 12:46pm
pastor tonto
after u don Bleep finish
this our God is a merciful God
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Fatoxylene93(m): 12:47pm
Nice one
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Deicide: 12:47pm
With tattoo 4 her body Christians can be hypocrite
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Neimar: 12:47pm
I don bang am sha
next
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Maziebuka01(m): 12:48pm
Fine girl
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Odukes(m): 12:50pm
she looks better and more responsible in this pix.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:52pm
Fake life
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Ihebu4chelsea(m): 12:53pm
Queennikky:queen you too fine abeg. how far nah?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Masquerade7: 12:54pm
They both are looking cute.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Shroud: 12:54pm
She has turned Jesus's crusader when her source of pride and bling bling has been caught off.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Abfinest007(m): 12:54pm
all these Nigeria actors/actresses when d going is good they don't remember GOD but when d going is bad is then they say they are born again
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Missonas(f): 12:55pm
jelil01:
U try na. A drop of water makes an ocean they say
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by jamarifox(m): 12:56pm
Hypocrite bitch. Idiot
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by RexEmmyGee: 12:57pm
Keep your boy in check. Don't let him useless any lady life
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by Missonas(f): 12:57pm
soberdrunk:
Lol shes healing in the Church. Best place if u ask me
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by PehaKaso: 12:57pm
Deicide:
When you Muslims abuse and desecrate Christianity, just like this riff-raff, none of the moderators respond.
But if it was the other way round, the BAN button would have been activated.
I have something for you, yes you, the super moderator, who plays god.
Your days are numbered on earth.
TEKEL TEKEL...MENE AND PERSIM.
I may not get the spellings correct, but it sure, would catch up with people like you that are against the people of God.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by NCP: 12:58pm
Oga Seun's former crush.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by SweetJoystick(m): 12:58pm
The boy no wan pose?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by sheba222(f): 12:59pm
Deicide:mine ur speech it not only Christians dat tattoo dere body.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh And Andre Omodayo Churchill, Her Son Rocking Matching Outfit by zcee: 12:59pm
[quote author=Abfinest007 post=60779727]all these Nigeria actors/actresses when d going is good they don't remember GOD but when d going is bad is then they say they are born again [/quotSSS3thiin
