Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos (15938 Views)

Checkout This Fierce Photo Of Toolz Oniru-demuren / Toolz Oniru-Demuren Gorgeous Wedding Gown / Bimbo Thomas Shows Off Weight Loss With Stunning & Sexy New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







The happily married couple announced their pregnancy about four months ago at the introduction ceremony of their friends Banky W and Adesua Etomi to the delight of their numerous fans and friends.





This morning however, Toolz had her fans praying earnestly for her after she shared some Monday photos and the pregnancy wasn’t in view.





She added a caption that made it real saying, she doesn’t look like what she’s being through!





See below:



Source: OAP Tolu Oniru aka Toolz and her husband Tunde Demuren have lost their baby, and this has been confirmed by Toolz after weeks of endless rumours and speculations by the media.The happily married couple announced their pregnancy about four months ago at the introduction ceremony of their friends Banky W and Adesua Etomi to the delight of their numerous fans and friends.This morning however, Toolz had her fans praying earnestly for her after she shared some Monday photos and the pregnancy wasn’t in view.She added a caption that made it real saying, she doesn’t look like what she’s being through!See below:Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/09/fans-pray-for-toolz-as-she-confirms-pregnancy-loss-with-new-photos/ 1 Share

I pray this is not true



And I warned her not to lick her husband's face o



That thing is toxic 24 Likes 1 Share

The Devil is a Liar 5 Likes

Sorry about that ... 3 Likes

I really feel for them both. God wey do am before go still do am again



But I hate the idea of posting every single detail of your life on social media.



For heaven's sake, there are matters that should be personal or at least not be made public till it happens. I just cant imagine myself telling over 500 million people about something personal. Remember say people wey no like you plenty 108 Likes 4 Shares

Florblu:

I pray this is not true



And I warned her not to lick her husband's face o



That thing is toxic

She should lick your own anti-toxic face Abi She should lick your own anti-toxic face Abi 7 Likes

You've got to keep trying. The Lord is your strength. 1 Like 1 Share

So sad. Take heart, God will give you the one that will stay. Next time please keep your private affairs private no need announcing it to the world. 4 Likes 1 Share

.

Effect of too much shisha 3 Likes

E no easy at all

izzou:

I really feel for them both. God wey do am before go still do am again



But I hate the idea of posting every single detail of your life on social media.



For heaven's sake, there are matters that should be personal or at least not be made public till it happens. I just cant imagine myself telling over 500 million people about something personal. Remember say people wey no like you plenty

My brother God go bless you for this comment. I just wonder how some pple live their full lives on social media. If dem go market, sleep with their spouse, dey cook for kitchen, infact dey toilet sef everybody for social media must know. It's very bad. May God guide them and give them grace to bear their loss My brother God go bless you for this comment. I just wonder how some pple live their full lives on social media. If dem go market, sleep with their spouse, dey cook for kitchen, infact dey toilet sef everybody for social media must know. It's very bad. May God guide them and give them grace to bear their loss 34 Likes 2 Shares

the poster above me just said my mind... 8 Likes

Eeyah

Hmmm toolz oniru pélé

Next time she will learn to keep her mouth shut until her eggs are hatched 8 Likes

Okay

Next time keep your private sh1t off social media! 4 Likes

.

abortionist

losin pregnancy is confirmed by photos. How about if thats an old pic 2 Likes

you just can just escalate things. Haba! Can't the lady thank God in peace? must you always link these people actions to reasons? All these bloggers deserve big slap. see? In as much as this is not a good news, i don't think it should be out on social media. Bloggers sef!you just can just escalate things. Haba! Can't the lady thank God in peace? must you always link these people actions to reasons? All these bloggers deserve big slap.

Wat do u expect wen u live all ur goddamn life on social media 3 Likes

Hope it's not rhesus factor playing in 1 Like

after dem do use misoprostol tire, y belle no go comot. pele 1 Like

What was she expecting, when she is a member of a white garment church? The devil only cost pain... She should change to a proper pentecosta church like winners or redeem. 1 Like

miscarriage or abortion?

The energy you guys expend in monitoring these celebs if proper channeled can make one a millionaire.... 3 Likes

Awon iya oshoromoniga don track am on instagram.



People should learn to keep some sensitive personal info private.



I hope she learns from this.



Could be a result of stress though

I can't post my pregnancy picture on social media, I wont even post my new born baby picture.



Social media is evil and witches are in social media. 5 Likes