|Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by Ceoflexygist: 9:51am
OAP Tolu Oniru aka Toolz and her husband Tunde Demuren have lost their baby, and this has been confirmed by Toolz after weeks of endless rumours and speculations by the media.
The happily married couple announced their pregnancy about four months ago at the introduction ceremony of their friends Banky W and Adesua Etomi to the delight of their numerous fans and friends.
This morning however, Toolz had her fans praying earnestly for her after she shared some Monday photos and the pregnancy wasn’t in view.
She added a caption that made it real saying, she doesn’t look like what she’s being through!
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/09/fans-pray-for-toolz-as-she-confirms-pregnancy-loss-with-new-photos/
1 Share
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by Florblu(f): 9:53am
I pray this is not true
And I warned her not to lick her husband's face o
That thing is toxic
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:54am
The Devil is a Liar
5 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:56am
Sorry about that ...
3 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by izzou(m): 9:57am
I really feel for them both. God wey do am before go still do am again
But I hate the idea of posting every single detail of your life on social media.
For heaven's sake, there are matters that should be personal or at least not be made public till it happens. I just cant imagine myself telling over 500 million people about something personal. Remember say people wey no like you plenty
108 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by benedictnsi(m): 9:58am
Florblu:
She should lick your own anti-toxic face Abi
7 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by Benjom(m): 10:07am
You've got to keep trying. The Lord is your strength.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by rossyc(f): 10:27am
So sad. Take heart, God will give you the one that will stay. Next time please keep your private affairs private no need announcing it to the world.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 10:37am
.
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by Elnino4ladies: 10:54am
Effect of too much shisha
3 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 10:57am
E no easy at all
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by luorquay: 12:29pm
izzou:
My brother God go bless you for this comment. I just wonder how some pple live their full lives on social media. If dem go market, sleep with their spouse, dey cook for kitchen, infact dey toilet sef everybody for social media must know. It's very bad. May God guide them and give them grace to bear their loss
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by AverageAnnie(f): 12:36pm
the poster above me just said my mind...
8 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 5:54pm
Eeyah
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by H2omaster: 5:54pm
Hmmm toolz oniru pélé
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by shadrach77: 5:54pm
Next time she will learn to keep her mouth shut until her eggs are hatched
8 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by lelvin(m): 5:55pm
Okay
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by Kobicove(m): 5:55pm
Next time keep your private sh1t off social media!
4 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by cheaphost: 5:55pm
.
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by FeloniousFelon: 5:56pm
abortionist
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by jayson87: 5:56pm
losin pregnancy is confirmed by photos. How about if thats an old pic
2 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by FILEBE(m): 5:56pm
see? In as much as this is not a good news, i don't think it should be out on social media. Bloggers sef! you just can just escalate things. Haba! Can't the lady thank God in peace? must you always link these people actions to reasons? All these bloggers deserve big slap.
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by fabulousfortune(m): 5:57pm
Wat do u expect wen u live all ur goddamn life on social media
3 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by mccoy47(m): 5:57pm
Hope it's not rhesus factor playing in
1 Like
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by yeyerolling: 5:58pm
after dem do use misoprostol tire, y belle no go comot. pele
1 Like
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by Softorgasm(m): 5:58pm
What was she expecting, when she is a member of a white garment church? The devil only cost pain... She should change to a proper pentecosta church like winners or redeem.
1 Like
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by nairavsdollars: 5:59pm
miscarriage or abortion?
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by 9japrof(m): 6:00pm
The energy you guys expend in monitoring these celebs if proper channeled can make one a millionaire....
3 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by TrueHeart365(m): 6:01pm
Awon iya oshoromoniga don track am on instagram.
People should learn to keep some sensitive personal info private.
I hope she learns from this.
Could be a result of stress though
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by Sabrina18(f): 6:01pm
I can't post my pregnancy picture on social media, I wont even post my new born baby picture.
Social media is evil and witches are in social media.
5 Likes
|Re: Toolz Oniru Confirms Pregnancy Loss With New Photos by Tunagee: 6:02pm
Softorgasm:
So if u no be winners or redeem u can't see the kingdom right?
2 Likes
