BBN ex-housemate, Kamen took to his Instagram handle to shares photos to make his new age today.



Abeg no be this one dey do me. Mtchew 6 Likes

Kemenizer 3 Likes

FortifiedCity:

Abeg no be this one dey do me. Mtchew Lolz....







Happy birthday Kemen Lolz....Happy birthday Kemen

Ok

FortifiedCity:

Abeg no be this one dey do me. Mtchew 8 Likes





More Money to your account and more flesh to your lips Happy birthday to kemen!More Money to your account and more flesh to your lips 9 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday to him even though he looks far older than 28years. Abi the 28years him BBN age? 2 Likes

Mr 28... dey deceive urself Mr 28... dey deceive urself 4 Likes

OK we don hear

28? Abi 38



Football age everywhere. 2 Likes

Rubbish

and u expect me to believe that Kemen is 28........no o 1 Like





OK...Happy Birthday just feel like exposing you the more This man that Kemen his housemate during BbnaijaOK...Happy Birthday just feel like exposing you the more

28 years, football age ko?



Person wey resemble my uncle 1 Like 1 Share

Eyen eka mmi. Happy birthday bhroo.. You went there and made a statement bhroo..

I thought it's only the girls that does this. Some men really get time. Nice pics though... 1 Like

One good thing about this nigga be say he sabbi fashion, very good sense of dressing. 2 Likes

this guy dress sense is On point 2 Likes

liar

Fingerer







I don die 28I don die

This kemen looks so old

this old thing is 28. .lwkmd. ...My grandfather's age mate

Mr 28 years old, how many people you don't finger so far.

If I hear sey na 28.

28 ko...... kemen d rapist

dis guy sabi dress.