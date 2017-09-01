₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics)
Suspected sea pirates attacked a tugboat and killed three crew members at Ekebiri Waterways in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa. An oil services vessel with a combined team of security escort on board and civilians was said to have been attacked on Friday.
NAN reports that two of the victims of the incident were security escorts and a civilian crew member (a woman) of the tugboat towing a vessel.
Asinim Butswat, spokesman for Bayelsa police command, who confirmed the incident said one police operative was still missing as his remains were yet to be recovered.
He said a response team dispatched to the crime scene rescued eight occupants of the ill-fated boat while efforts are underway to arrest the suspected armed men.
“On Sept. 22, at about 18.45hrs, a Tugboat, towing a Barge with a combined team of policemen from the Nigerian Inland Waterways, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and civilians on board was attacked by suspected sea pirates,” he said. “The incident took place at Ekebiri Waterways in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa. “A reinforced team arrived shortly and rescued one policeman, three NSCDC personnel and four civilians.
“However, a policeman, one NSCDC personnel and a civilian were shot dead by the sea pirates; one policeman is still missing.”
He further said the remains of the victims had been recovered and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Mortuary, Yenagoa, for autopsy.
According to him, a search party has been deployed to find the missing policeman while all security operatives in Southern Ijaw have been alerted.
He also said efforts are ongoing to arrest the culprits.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/three-killed-as-sea-pirates-attack-oil-vessel-in-bayelsa.html
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by hatchy:
Our water ways is so dangerous such that Sea pirates operate without fear because those saddled with the provision of security in the water ways are collaborators and beneficiary of the crime perpetrated by these hoodlums.
Naval and soldiers deployed to the Niger Delta especially port Harcourt are stinkingly rich from illegal oil bunkering and highjack of vessels by criminals which they collaborate and partake in sharing of proceed from such crime.
It is no news that military personnel lobby to be posted to these areas because they know what they stand to benefit.
Unless drastic changes and constant redeployment and discipline is inculcated in the security system,more of this kind of news will surely surface.
RIP to the dead!
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by SaiNigeria:
The price you pay for wanting to drink oil at all cost
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by greatmarshall:
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by RETIREDMUMU:
na wa o,but dey say recession don end nao
enjoy d change u vote d for
when dey say vote make u allow pdp
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by DickDastardLION:
Rip Most security men posted to SS are just there to make money. They are part of the crime.
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by Tenkobos:
They've started. Human lives means nothing to some people
They've started. Human lives means nothing to some people
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by Intellad:
so they waste that man big dick smh
so they waste that man big dick smh
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by cerowo:
So sad. R.i.p to the dead
So sad. R.i.p to the dead
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by oghale16:
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by aku626:
Blood diamonds
Blood diamonds
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by Olahh93:
Insecurity everywhere even ashore
Insecurity everywhere even ashore
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by EkpeyJ:
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by GavelSlam:
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by Financialfree:
|Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by englishmart(m): 6:44pm
senior men for the confra. Go dey use gullible young people to wreck havoc. Who confra.help?
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by ceejay80s:
na the missing policeman plan that thing
na the missing policeman plan that thing
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by coolestchris:
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by DozieInc:
hatchy:So true.
hatchy:So true.
|Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by Adebola02(m): 6:46pm
Niger Deltans and crime sha
Three people wasted just like that
Rip to the dead
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by ernecy:
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by AmandaLuv:
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by romoruyi:
Militant is at work
|Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by niyisky: 6:56pm
No wonder the ports there are not viable...tomorrow they will blame Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba leaders for their misfortune. What a shame!
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by Diso60090:
Thank God say nobody die
Thank God say nobody die
Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by crazygod:
Damn!!!!. Jack sparrow tinz
Damn!!!!. Jack sparrow tinz
|Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by Jolar101(m): 6:59pm
If it is to massacring unarmed IPOB agitators and politically cleared unarmed agitators terrorists and claimed victory; Nigerian security agencies will flex muscles.
Rip to the civilian.
|Re: Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) by Egein(m): 7:02pm
Diso60090:
Go school, una no go gree. Read the title of the post again.
