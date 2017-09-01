



NAN reports that two of the victims of the incident were security escorts and a civilian crew member (a woman) of the tugboat towing a vessel.



Asinim Butswat, spokesman for Bayelsa police command, who confirmed the incident said one police operative was still missing as his remains were yet to be recovered.



He said a response team dispatched to the crime scene rescued eight occupants of the ill-fated boat while efforts are underway to arrest the suspected armed men.



“On Sept. 22, at about 18.45hrs, a Tugboat, towing a Barge with a combined team of policemen from the Nigerian Inland Waterways, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and civilians on board was attacked by suspected sea pirates,” he said. “The incident took place at Ekebiri Waterways in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa. “A reinforced team arrived shortly and rescued one policeman, three NSCDC personnel and four civilians.



“However, a policeman, one NSCDC personnel and a civilian were shot dead by the sea pirates; one policeman is still missing.”



He further said the remains of the victims had been recovered and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Mortuary, Yenagoa, for autopsy.



According to him, a search party has been deployed to find the missing policeman while all security operatives in Southern Ijaw have been alerted.



He also said efforts are ongoing to arrest the culprits.



