Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl (15428 Views)

Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) / Peter Okoye And His Children Decorating Their Sitting Room For Christmas / Peter Okoye And AY Chilling In Peter's Mansion (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Paul Okoye's wife, Anita made the announcement on Snapchat.





Congrats to them.



Source:



Music executive, Jude Okoye and his wife have welcomed a baby girl.Paul Okoye's wife, Anita made the announcement on Snapchat.Congrats to them.Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/09/psqaures-brother-jude-okoye-and-his-wife-welcome-a-baby-girl/ 1 Like

Congratulations 4 Likes

Mtchhhw.

Stewpiiiid Abaya... then, we should fry beansMtchhhw.Stewpiiiid 7 Likes 1 Share

so warris the pishure of the baby

Congratulations to them! 2 Likes

Ok

Congrats to them.

Confirmed Okoye..... see the nose,

The wife turned from Fanta to coke. No wahala. 13 Likes 3 Shares

double blessings Awesome God

Prraaaaaaaiiiisssseeeee master Jesus . 2 Likes

This life sha. If twins that were born together, grew up together and are probably the closest yo each other break up, how much more marriages, relationships or even friendships? 18 Likes

Another cutie

How come she is now black 1 Like 1 Share

Congratulations, God be with her.

that's peter okoye daughter... But I think say dem dey fight?

Congrats to them..... click like if you think wizkid is greater than Nnamdi kanu. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Congrats to the Manager

Mtcheww..

He failed in his responsibility 2 Likes

kagari:

How come she is now black 1 Like

Foolish man

Foolish man

Foolish man

Foolish man

Foolish man

Foolish man

Foolish man 5 Likes 1 Share

By their nose u shall know them-the Okoyes

kagari:

How come she is now black when pregnant even dark people will get darker. Ask ur mum. when pregnant even dark people will get darker. Ask ur mum. 11 Likes

The family keeps expanding despite the split









kagari:





Babe keep shot, how would pregnancy make you change from fair to dark. Dont ever make that comment of me asking my mum again. Nonsense Keep quiet, run inside and go ask your mum!





Cc: Muzanga Keep quiet, run inside and go ask your mum!Cc: Muzanga 4 Likes

. 1 Like

kagari:

How come she is now black

You have no idea what women go through during pregnancy You have no idea what women go through during pregnancy 3 Likes

Softorgasm:

Congrats to them..... click like if you think wizkid is greater than Nnamdi kanu. Grow up, kid. Grow up, kid.



Ori eyami erekun!

Oya erekun!

Dab for the gods!

Congrats

Dab for the gods!Ori eyami erekun!Oya erekun!Dab for the gods!Congrats



So he wants to use peters money to feed his own kids and yet he wants to brake another mans loving family.

What goes around comes around, u cant kill lola or peter. What God has joined together no greedy brother can put asunder Music executive oshi abi parasite?So he wants to use peters money to feed his own kids and yet he wants to brake another mans loving family.What goes around comes around, u cant kill lola or peter. What God has joined together no greedy brother can put asunder 6 Likes 1 Share