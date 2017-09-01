₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by oluwatosin400: 6:47pm On Sep 25
Music executive, Jude Okoye and his wife have welcomed a baby girl.
Paul Okoye's wife, Anita made the announcement on Snapchat.
Congrats to them.
Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/09/psqaures-brother-jude-okoye-and-his-wife-welcome-a-baby-girl/
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Dearestme(f): 6:50pm On Sep 25
Congratulations
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by lathrowinger: 6:53pm On Sep 25
Abaya... then, we should fry beans Mtchhhw.
Stewpiiiid
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by mofeoluwadassah: 6:58pm On Sep 25
so warris the pishure of the baby
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Kobicove(m): 7:03pm On Sep 25
Congratulations to them!
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:31pm On Sep 25
Ok
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by ibkkk(f): 7:50pm On Sep 25
Congrats to them.
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Sunofgod(m): 9:13pm On Sep 25
Confirmed Okoye..... see the nose,
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Flashh: 9:13pm On Sep 25
The wife turned from Fanta to coke. No wahala.
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Oshoko(m): 9:14pm On Sep 25
double blessings Awesome God
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Adaumunocha(f): 9:14pm On Sep 25
Prraaaaaaaiiiisssseeeee master Jesus .
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by mikeczay: 9:14pm On Sep 25
This life sha. If twins that were born together, grew up together and are probably the closest yo each other break up, how much more marriages, relationships or even friendships?
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by CaptainG00D: 9:15pm On Sep 25
Another cutie
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by kagari: 9:15pm On Sep 25
How come she is now black
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:15pm On Sep 25
Congratulations, God be with her.
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by john4reala(m): 9:16pm On Sep 25
that's peter okoye daughter... But I think say dem dey fight?
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Softorgasm(m): 9:16pm On Sep 25
Congrats to them..... click like if you think wizkid is greater than Nnamdi kanu.
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Alphasoar(m): 9:16pm On Sep 25
Congrats to the Manager
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by samzzycash(m): 9:17pm On Sep 25
Mtcheww..
He failed in his responsibility
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by PapaNnamdi: 9:17pm On Sep 25
kagari:
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Joseunlimited(f): 9:18pm On Sep 25
Foolish man
Foolish man
Foolish man
Foolish man
Foolish man
Foolish man
Foolish man
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by talk2percy(m): 9:18pm On Sep 25
By their nose u shall know them-the Okoyes
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Muzanga(f): 9:18pm On Sep 25
kagari:when pregnant even dark people will get darker. Ask ur mum.
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by emeijeh(m): 9:19pm On Sep 25
The family keeps expanding despite the split
kagari:Keep quiet, run inside and go ask your mum!
Cc: Muzanga
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by ceeroh(m): 9:19pm On Sep 25
.
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Opiletool(m): 9:21pm On Sep 25
kagari:
You have no idea what women go through during pregnancy
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Mavin1: 9:21pm On Sep 25
Softorgasm:Grow up, kid.
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by Niwdog(m): 9:21pm On Sep 25
Dab for the gods!
Ori eyami erekun!
Oya erekun!
Dab for the gods!
Congrats
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by intruxive(m): 9:21pm On Sep 25
Music executive oshi abi parasite?
So he wants to use peters money to feed his own kids and yet he wants to brake another mans loving family.
What goes around comes around, u cant kill lola or peter. What God has joined together no greedy brother can put asunder
|Re: Jude Okoye And His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl by kagari: 9:21pm On Sep 25
Muzanga:
Babe keep shot, how would pregnancy make you change from fair to dark. Dont ever make that comment of me asking my mum again. Nonsense
