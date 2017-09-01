₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:22pm On Sep 25
This man simply identified as Mammadu who is believed to be a farmer - died after collapsing in Jada Market, Adamawa State. The man who is a member of a local community in Wuro Hamagu in southern Mubi region - passed away before he could be rushed to the hospital by shocked traders and passersby. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/shock-man-slumps-dies-market-adamawa-state-photos.html
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:22pm On Sep 25
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Josephjnr(m): 7:23pm On Sep 25
Oya,let's blame Buhari and the zoo. 1,2,GO!
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by OrestesDante(m): 7:51pm On Sep 25
Stress of this world.
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Partnerbiz3: 7:51pm On Sep 25
He just left this wicked world.
Who knows what he had been going through.
Some are merely existing in this contraption.
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by JPENG(m): 8:12pm On Sep 25
The man fit get sickness for body.
He fit be say him just manage come Market.
Soo painful!!!
if u see d kind tin wey People dey hide for body ehn!! u go pitty Nigerians.
RIP farmer
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Keneking: 8:18pm On Sep 25
Waiting for Atiku to give condolences.
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by DanielsParker(m): 9:21pm On Sep 25
bury the dead
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Sunofgod(m): 9:22pm On Sep 25
Foul play....
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by PrinceFromDilli(m): 9:22pm On Sep 25
If hungwr is his case his blood is on Buharis Head.
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Nostradamu(m): 9:23pm On Sep 25
Wow! Sad.
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Elslim: 9:23pm On Sep 25
RIP
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by musa7m(m): 9:24pm On Sep 25
Josephjnr:ipob no go blame buhari this time....because na aboki die
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by YaksonFCA(m): 9:25pm On Sep 25
RIP
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by LastSurvivor11: 9:25pm On Sep 25
If you like don't smoke, don't drink, don't womanise, sleep in the church, and all that but u must still die
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by curvilicious: 9:26pm On Sep 25
It is well o
May his soul RIP
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by KunkAcid: 9:28pm On Sep 25
Na buhari cause am!
see as people dey drop dead like foul,
He most probably died of hypoglycaemic shock.
Hunger everywhere.
RIP
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Ramanto(m): 9:30pm On Sep 25
A lot of people here are tired of living already. They are just waiting for the sounding of the trumpent. May he rest in peace. The world is too stressful, especially in nigeria here
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Tamass: 9:32pm On Sep 25
PrinceFromDilli:Dont just feel you can comment nonsense and feed it to some illiterates here.how can his hunger be related to buhari
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:32pm On Sep 25
Mama G said it
"this world na wah oooooo, wahala no dey finish ooooo"
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by danookisaiah: 9:33pm On Sep 25
rip
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Klington: 9:34pm On Sep 25
musa7m:
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by bigpicture001: 9:34pm On Sep 25
bad oil and excess egg consumption will finish nigerias....
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Daboomb: 9:37pm On Sep 25
musa7m:
Just dey watch!
Those Piglets never disappoint me.
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:37pm On Sep 25
So sad. Rip to him
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by nwakibie3(m): 9:38pm On Sep 25
See his national identity card. Abok1 doesn't joke with anything that has to with national biometrics.
RIP dude.
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by PrinceFromDilli(m): 9:38pm On Sep 25
Tamass:
I guess you're typing rubbish from the other room ask your relatives their living condition you fanatic
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Franco2017(m): 9:41pm On Sep 25
RIP
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Tamass: 9:53pm On Sep 25
PrinceFromDilli:....if only you were sensible then it was gonna worth it but since yours cant be helped i drop my case
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by MTKbudapest(m): 9:54pm On Sep 25
He just said goodbye to the buhari,
who knows if na buhari kill am
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by PrinceFromDilli(m): 9:56pm On Sep 25
Tamass:
Checking all angles you already feel useless to yourself Gnyt
|Re: Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos by Horo(m): 10:02pm On Sep 25
Rest in peace
