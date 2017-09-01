Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Man Slumps And Dies At A Market In Adamawa State. Graphic Photos (14031 Views)

36-Year-Old Man Hit By Cancer Of The Mouth In Adamawa (Graphic Photos) / Doctor Removes Herdsman’s Kidney In Adamawa Thinking It's Tumour / Man Slumps During Aisha Buhari's Recent Visit In Minna, Niger State. See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; This man simply identified as Mammadu who is believed to be a farmer - died after collapsing in Jada Market, Adamawa State. The man who is a member of a local community in Wuro Hamagu in southern Mubi region - passed away before he could be rushed to the hospital by shocked traders and passersby. May his soul rest in peace.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/shock-man-slumps-dies-market-adamawa-state-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

Oya,let's blame Buhari and the zoo. 1,2,GO! 2 Likes 1 Share



Stress of this world. Stress of this world. 7 Likes 1 Share

He just left this wicked world.



Who knows what he had been going through.



Some are merely existing in this contraption. 4 Likes 1 Share

The man fit get sickness for body.

He fit be say him just manage come Market.

Soo painful!!!

if u see d kind tin wey People dey hide for body ehn!! u go pitty Nigerians.

RIP farmer 8 Likes

Waiting for Atiku to give condolences. 1 Like

bury the dead

Foul play....

If hungwr is his case his blood is on Buharis Head. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Wow! Sad.

RIP

Josephjnr:

Oya,let's blame Buhari and the zoo. 1,2,GO! ipob no go blame buhari this time....because na aboki die ipob no go blame buhari this time....because na aboki die

RIP

If you like don't smoke, don't drink, don't womanise, sleep in the church, and all that but u must still die 1 Like

It is well o

May his soul RIP

Na buhari cause am!





see as people dey drop dead like foul,

He most probably died of hypoglycaemic shock.



Hunger everywhere.







RIP 1 Like 1 Share

A lot of people here are tired of living already. They are just waiting for the sounding of the trumpent. May he rest in peace. The world is too stressful, especially in nigeria here

PrinceFromDilli:

If hungwr is his case his blood is on Buharis Head. Dont just feel you can comment nonsense and feed it to some illiterates here.how can his hunger be related to buhari Dont just feel you can comment nonsense and feed it to some illiterates here.how can his hunger be related to buhari

Mama G said it





"this world na wah oooooo, wahala no dey finish ooooo"

rip

musa7m:

ipob no go blame buhari this time....because na aboki die 1 Like

bad oil and excess egg consumption will finish nigerias....

musa7m:

ipob no go blame buhari this time....because na aboki die





Just dey watch!





Those Piglets never disappoint me.

So sad. Rip to him

See his national identity card. Abok1 doesn't joke with anything that has to with national biometrics.



RIP dude.

Tamass:



Dont just feel you can comment nonsense and feed it to some illiterates here.how can his hunger be related to buhari





I guess you're typing rubbish from the other room ask your relatives their living condition you fanatic I guess you're typing rubbish from the other room ask your relatives their living condition you fanatic 1 Like

RIP

PrinceFromDilli:









I guess you're typing rubbish from the other room ask your relatives their living condition you fanatic ....if only you were sensible then it was gonna worth it but since yours cant be helped i drop my case ....if only you were sensible then it was gonna worth it but since yours cant be helped i drop my case



who knows if na buhari kill am He just said goodbye to the buhari,who knows if na buhari kill am

Tamass:



....if only you were sensible then it was gonna worth it but since yours cant be helped i drop my case





Checking all angles you already feel useless to yourself Gnyt Checking all angles you already feel useless to yourself Gnyt 1 Like