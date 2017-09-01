₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,766 members, 3,814,905 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 01:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos (25587 Views)
Truck Conveying Noodles Fell Into A Gutter In Lagos (photos) / Truck Conveying Prisoners In Uganda Involved In Fatal Accident, Many Feared Dead / Truck Conveying Used Metallic Parts Crashes Along Benin- Asaba Highway. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 7:42pm On Sep 25
Passengers were left seriously wounded today in Maiduguri, Borno state capital after a truck which was conveying an armored car was involved in a multiple accident with some vehicles and a tricycle popularly known as 'Keke Napep'. The incident which attracted a large crowd of residents - was brought under control by military presence at the scene.
The incident caused a huge traffic gridlock in the area as motorists were stranded for some hours along the road.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/truck-conveying-military-armored-tank-involved-multiple-accident-borno-photos.html
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 7:43pm On Sep 25
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/truck-conveying-military-armored-tank-involved-multiple-accident-borno-photos.html
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by DaudaAbu(m): 7:46pm On Sep 25
All these keke Napep drivers eehhh
After okada na keke napep
14 Likes
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by madridguy(m): 7:46pm On Sep 25
ok
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by RomeSankara: 7:48pm On Sep 25
I am suprised the soldiers didn't come down and kill everyone in thier usual primitive ways
56 Likes
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by DaudaAbu(m): 7:49pm On Sep 25
And some are even taken pix...
Mayb they are BH agents
4 Likes
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by Franco2017(m): 7:50pm On Sep 25
I only pity the civilians involved, not the military
17 Likes
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by BALLOSKI: 7:53pm On Sep 25
Hmmmm
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by Nemesis1: 7:56pm On Sep 25
Imagine that
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 7:56pm On Sep 25
Na wa o
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by SaiNigeria: 7:58pm On Sep 25
Tell us the number of military casualties.... we will be strong enough to bear the loss
29 Likes
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by amazingspiderma: 7:58pm On Sep 25
Absence of Journey management plan.
I thought the Nigerian Army was a professional organization.
Maybe I was so wrong ......
5 Likes
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by JPENG(m): 8:00pm On Sep 25
This one Terrible!! mayb d Driver overspeed
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by juman(m): 8:13pm On Sep 25
The whole country was destroyed by the military.
2 Likes
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by Joephat(m): 9:13pm On Sep 25
All of them na fulanis......
Make them go die
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by sotall(m): 9:22pm On Sep 25
OK
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by ITbomb(m): 9:22pm On Sep 25
RomeSankara:No they can't do that up north cos they are among family members.
Its only in the south that can happen
BTW, why can't they move such sensitive stuff at night
36 Likes
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by Project2020(m): 9:22pm On Sep 25
A terrorist is one that calls on the name of any god to kill people.
A terrorist believes god sent him to do a mission.
A terrorist believes he will be rewarded in paradise for killing those that oppose his believes.
A terrorist is one in authority that declares innocent people to be shot at when ever they oppose his will.
A terrorist believes his views is the absolute truth..
A terrorist believes only in violence.
A terrorist do not believe in peaceful vote or peaceful referendum.
A terrorist do not believe in negotiation they declare what ever they want to favor their evil mindset.
A terrorist can be an individual or a leader in government.
A terrorist can be a common poor person or a religious fanatic.
A terrorist believes in using guns, war planes, missiles, intimidation, invasion, propaganda more than peaceful reasoning.
A terrorist will not negotiate with you unless you do his/her bidding.
A terrorist can be a man or woman.
A dangerous terrorist hides in the mist of government institution to perpetuate crime freely..
A terrorist can hide under a holy book to preach how to kill and receive blessings in return.
A terrorist can be a boy or a girl.
A terrorist can only love you when you worship and obey him or her.
A terrorist loves to instill fear on people's minds by cutting off heads of innocent people to prove a point.
A terrorist believes he will get virgins in paradise.
A female terrorist believes men are superior to them.
A terrorist believes they can kill for god and god sent them on earth to wipe out those who do not believe in him
A terrorist believes having sex with a girl of under 12 year old or marrying them is not a crime
34 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by nictech: 9:23pm On Sep 25
End time Truck
1 Like
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by Lusola15: 9:23pm On Sep 25
thank God no lives were lost
1 Like
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by anyebedgreat: 9:23pm On Sep 25
amazingspiderma:What is this one saying?
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by AdaNri1(f): 9:24pm On Sep 25
ITbomb:
1 Like
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by FitnessDoctor: 9:24pm On Sep 25
In a country without car insurance, this would be a car owners worst nightmare.
.
Especially for the keke napep owners who are on balance and take
.
In Other News
3 Reasons Why Imitating Aliko Dangote Will Leave You Broke
www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/imitating-dangote-sleep-leave-broke.html
.
This Automatic Toothbrush Will Clean Your Teeth In 10 Seconds
www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/ten-seconds-toothbrush-clean-teeth.html
1 Like
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by flimzy24: 9:25pm On Sep 25
. Mr keke ur keke wil b repaired by de army nd u wil heavily compensated. *i was joking*
AIRTEL the Super SNAIL network
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by Erhu: 9:25pm On Sep 25
imagine accident wen single scrash nor de the motor.
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by WowSweetGuy(m): 9:25pm On Sep 25
This is nothing....just a small accident. Na keke damage pass..nothing on d military hardware
1 Like
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by Daboomb: 9:26pm On Sep 25
RomeSankara:
We are all surprised.....you are still alive and spewing thrash.
2 Likes
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 9:26pm On Sep 25
What is been professional got to do with accident bros
1 Like
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by profmiganigal: 9:27pm On Sep 25
Law of karma.......smillng in irish and chinese style....
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by pesinfada(m): 9:27pm On Sep 25
Karma paying buratai back for killing innocent igbos
1 Like
|Re: Truck Conveying Army Armored Tank Involved In Multiple Accident In Borno. Photos by RomeSankara: 9:28pm On Sep 25
Daboomb:
I am a child of the MOST HIGH GOD while you are a worshipper of baal so flee to your end now in Jesus Name
5 Likes
Passengers Stranded As Aero Contractors Airlines Suspends Operation (photos) / Sadiku Bus-stop, Lagos "Killer" Pedestrian-Bridge (WITH PHOTOS) / Protesting Passengers Block Arik Air Flight At Abuja Airport
Viewing this topic: davdjayj, Deckylicious(m), Ekpekus(m), spidey77, Envick, Ahmedhussain3463, Onistephen2(m), talktrue1(m), ngwaba(m), benosky(m), Charles2016(m), unlimited2(m), adgab(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18