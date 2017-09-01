A terrorist is one that calls on the name of any god to kill people.



A terrorist believes god sent him to do a mission.



A terrorist believes he will be rewarded in paradise for killing those that oppose his believes.



A terrorist is one in authority that declares innocent people to be shot at when ever they oppose his will.



A terrorist believes his views is the absolute truth..



A terrorist believes only in violence.



A terrorist do not believe in peaceful vote or peaceful referendum.



A terrorist do not believe in negotiation they declare what ever they want to favor their evil mindset.



A terrorist can be an individual or a leader in government.



A terrorist can be a common poor person or a religious fanatic.



A terrorist believes in using guns, war planes, missiles, intimidation, invasion, propaganda more than peaceful reasoning.



A terrorist will not negotiate with you unless you do his/her bidding.



A terrorist can be a man or woman.



A dangerous terrorist hides in the mist of government institution to perpetuate crime freely..



A terrorist can hide under a holy book to preach how to kill and receive blessings in return.



A terrorist can be a boy or a girl.



A terrorist can only love you when you worship and obey him or her.



A terrorist loves to instill fear on people's minds by cutting off heads of innocent people to prove a point.



A terrorist believes he will get virgins in paradise.



A female terrorist believes men are superior to them.



A terrorist believes they can kill for god and god sent them on earth to wipe out those who do not believe in him



A terrorist believes having sex with a girl of under 12 year old or marrying them is not a crime