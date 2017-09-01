₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 9:08pm On Sep 25
Here are trending photos of a thief who was caught on CCTV camera stealing an employee's wallet. In the pictures, the young man can be seen walking majestically into the supermarket before making his way into the back room where employees keep their belongings.
After entering the backroom, the suspect, a black male, around 30 years old, wearing black sunglasses, black & gray sweatsuit & Nike hat, stole an employee's wallet.
After being confronted as to why he was back there, the suspect took off.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/thief-caught-on-camera-stealing-employees-wallet.html
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 9:08pm On Sep 25
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by attention007(m): 9:09pm On Sep 25
How did he get to the back room that was meant for employees in the first place...
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 9:19pm On Sep 25
Smart guy. But...
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by decatalyst(m): 9:26pm On Sep 25
That's a thief with a monstrous swag!
I wish a sniper was close by
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by IAMSASHY(f): 10:21pm On Sep 25
dem no beat am
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by MadCow1: 10:21pm On Sep 25
Baddest..
Meanwhile when we catch am now bring out tire and lighter, ehn go blame Devil then others go say we be jungle Judges.
The only allowable jungle justice substitute for these kind of people is a bold "THIEF" tattoo across their forehead with a branding iron so everybody knows who they are and can spot them from afar.
This Cun.t got away today so he will try it again tomorrow.
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by Narldon(f): 10:22pm On Sep 25
Ok
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:22pm On Sep 25
Did it happen in Nigeria?
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by olaolulazio(m): 10:22pm On Sep 25
Hunger bad.
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by Financialfree: 10:23pm On Sep 25
R
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by oviejnr(m): 10:23pm On Sep 25
99days for a thief, just a day for the owner. One day monkey go enter market he no go come back. Kontinu
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by Rexnegro: 10:23pm On Sep 25
just like that? well maybe they Are acting nollywood useless movies
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by ALAYORMII: 10:23pm On Sep 25
My beloved sister,
Don't cry when John disappoints you, cos there is always 1st John, 2nd John and 3rd John............
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by tellwisdom: 10:23pm On Sep 25
All these Ghanaians eh..
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by Olahh93: 10:23pm On Sep 25
People get stupid mind Sha
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by chinawapz(m): 10:23pm On Sep 25
Nawa ooo.....End time thieves
Nawa ooo.....End time thieves
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by dust144(m): 10:23pm On Sep 25
#weldonesir
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by mhizAnnie(f): 10:24pm On Sep 25
In his head "all die na die"
On a serious note, he's either high or this isn't the first time
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by kagari: 10:24pm On Sep 25
Hmmm
Hmmm
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by greatme2good(f): 10:25pm On Sep 25
some people get mind shaaa ooo
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by nwakibie3(m): 10:25pm On Sep 25
See as oyibo cctv clear like 4D
If na for naija u go hardly see the face of the thief
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by nictech: 10:27pm On Sep 25
Village people @ work
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by maxiuc(m): 10:27pm On Sep 25
;Dby
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:27pm On Sep 25
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by medolab90(m): 10:28pm On Sep 25
corporate thief he is not even scare
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 10:29pm On Sep 25
if dey raze/burn d useless thing now,some people go dey blow grammar.
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by careytommy7(m): 10:31pm On Sep 25
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by Franco2017(m): 10:36pm On Sep 25
Talented criminal
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by Yello1(m): 10:36pm On Sep 25
Where we dey head to in naija? Answer me nww where!
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by josephine123: 10:37pm On Sep 25
Hmm
|Re: Thief Walks Boldly Into A Supermarket Then Steals Employee's Wallet. Photos by mofeoluwadassah: 10:37pm On Sep 25
when the hustle is real
