After entering the backroom, the suspect, a black male, around 30 years old, wearing black sunglasses, black & gray sweatsuit & Nike hat, stole an employee's wallet.



After being confronted as to why he was back there, the suspect took off.



How did he get to the back room that was meant for employees in the first place... 1 Like

I wish a sniper was close by That's a thief with a monstrous swag!I wish a sniper was close by 1 Like

dem no beat am dem no beat am 1 Like

Meanwhile when we catch am now bring out tire and lighter, ehn go blame Devil then others go say we be jungle Judges.





The only allowable jungle justice substitute for these kind of people is a bold "THIEF" tattoo across their forehead with a branding iron so everybody knows who they are and can spot them from afar.



This Cun.t got away today so he will try it again tomorrow. Meanwhile when we catch am now bring out tire and lighter, ehn go blame Devil then others go say we be jungle Judges.The only allowable jungle justice substitute for these kind of people is a bold "THIEF" tattoo across their forehead with a branding iron so everybody knows who they are and can spot them from afar.This Cun.t got away today so he will try it again tomorrow. 4 Likes

Did it happen in Nigeria?

Hunger bad.

99days for a thief, just a day for the owner. One day monkey go enter market he no go come back. Kontinu

just like that? well maybe they Are acting nollywood useless movies

My beloved sister,

Don't cry when John disappoints you, cos there is always 1st John, 2nd John and 3rd John............ 3 Likes

All these Ghanaians eh..

People get stupid mind Sha

Nawa ooo.....End time thieves

On a serious note, he's either high or this isn't the first time In his head "all die na die"On a serious note, he's either high or this isn't the first time 1 Like





some people get mind shaaa ooo





If na for naija u go hardly see the face of the thief See as oyibo cctv clear like 4DIf na for naija u go hardly see the face of the thief 1 Like

Village people @ work

corporate thief he is not even scare

if dey raze/burn d useless thing now,some people go dey blow grammar. if dey raze/burn d useless thing now,some people go dey blow grammar.

Talented criminal

! Where we dey head to in naija? Answer me nww where

