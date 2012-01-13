₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:41am
Popular music promoter and owner of TripleMG music label, Ubi Franklin's home was gutted by fire this morning.
Ubi franklin who shared these photos of the burnt part of his home online, wrote;
"Thank you Lord for Saving me.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and the fire has been put out.
He later revealed the cause of the fire incident in his home this morning started from a faulty AC.
See the photos from the scene he shared below;
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/triplemg-boss-ubi-franklins-home-gutted.html
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by smardray(m): 9:49am
do u live in a cell..?...that place looks more of a cell..
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by HottestFire: 9:49am
That kenyan girl go do you strong thing..
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Supersuave2(m): 9:50am
With social media and smartphone in people's hands, nothing is private anymore.
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by xxx7880: 11:44am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
1 Share
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by tolexy123: 11:44am
Mtcheeeew! I tink say na beta fire
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 11:45am
This is why it's advisable for every home to have a fire Extinguisher.
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by supersystemsnig: 11:45am
Lord, how does a marriage fall apart in one year? Help this generation.
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 11:45am
What caused the fire?
Jez fire from ur village pipu abi
Anyways thank God for ur life
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by annnikky(f): 11:46am
Thank God no one was hurt
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:46am
lilian esoro..is dat u?
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 11:46am
Ok
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by yaqq: 11:48am
fire all of a sudden? u mad bro
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 11:49am
so?
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 11:50am
Dude likes drama and attention. He should just marry Tonto Dike, they make a perfect match
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Financialfree: 11:50am
.
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Intellad(m): 11:50am
sexy full lips.. good for hot bj
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 11:51am
village people...
thank God they didn't succeed this time
but that doesn't mean they wont come back again ooo
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Fidelismaria(m): 11:51am
|Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by maberry(m): 11:51am
HottestFire:
You bad
Nairalanders sef
