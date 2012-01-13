



Ubi franklin who shared these photos of the burnt part of his home online, wrote;



"Thank you Lord for Saving me.

House on fire this morning. Thank God for everything.

Woke up this morning and my house was on fire. I had to do what I could to put it down."

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the fire has been put out.



He later revealed the cause of the fire incident in his home this morning started from a faulty AC.



