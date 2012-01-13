₦airaland Forum

Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:41am
Popular music promoter and owner of TripleMG music label, Ubi Franklin's home was gutted by fire this morning.

Ubi franklin who shared these photos of the burnt part of his home online, wrote;

"Thank you Lord for Saving me.
House on fire this morning. Thank God for everything.
Woke up this morning and my house was on fire. I had to do what I could to put it down."

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the fire has been put out.

He later revealed the cause of the fire incident in his home this morning started from a faulty AC.

See the photos from the scene he shared below;











Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by smardray(m): 9:49am
do u live in a cell..?...that place looks more of a cell..

Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by HottestFire: 9:49am

That kenyan girl go do you strong thing.. grin grin

Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Supersuave2(m): 9:50am
With social media and smartphone in people's hands, nothing is private anymore.

Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by xxx7880: 11:44am
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by tolexy123: 11:44am
Mtcheeeew! I tink say na beta fire
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 11:45am
This is why it's advisable for every home to have a fire Extinguisher.
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by supersystemsnig: 11:45am
Lord, how does a marriage fall apart in one year? Help this generation.
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 11:45am
What caused the fire?
Jez fire from ur village pipu abi

Anyways thank God for ur life
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by annnikky(f): 11:46am
Thank God no one was hurt
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:46am
lilian esoro..is dat u?
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 11:46am
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by yaqq: 11:48am
fire all of a sudden? u mad bro
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 11:49am
so?
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 11:50am
Dude likes drama and attention. He should just marry Tonto Dike, they make a perfect match
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Financialfree: 11:50am
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Intellad(m): 11:50am
sexy full lips.. good for hot bj
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 11:51am
village people...

thank God they didn't succeed this time

but that doesn't mean they wont come back again ooo grin grin
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Fidelismaria(m): 11:51am
Re: Ubi Franklin's Home Gutted By Fire (Photos) by maberry(m): 11:51am
HottestFire:

That kenyan girl go do you strong thing.. grin grin

