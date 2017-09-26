₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Mowunmiaf: 12:13pm
The famous singer was busy having fun on the beach, where she shared some really cool pictures of herself on bikini. Not long after that, a fan asked for the where about of her breast. Niyola's response was some epic poo mehn.
Some people wouldn't ever mind their business though.
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Mowunmiaf: 12:13pm
Is the follower right. See images of Niyola's b**bs to find out ...http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/niyola-sexy-in-bikini-at-the-beach-photos
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Contumely: 12:19pm
People and bad comments..
2 Likes
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Mowunmiaf: 12:20pm
cc;lalasticlala
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by dulux07(m): 12:29pm
It seems that is d only thing she does nowawadays, snapping with bikini up n down, as good as she is musically, she should be on top.
She better find another record label, that will promote her instead of EME and bikini pics
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by mamatayour(f): 12:33pm
She gave him very HOT but the matter vex Niyola
4 Likes
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by DOUBLEWAHALA: 12:48pm
please who is niyola? we don't know her here in sambisa
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by laborious(m): 1:00pm
EME still dey?
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by smardray(m): 1:02pm
lemme fez confam if she's on nl b4 giving my comment on the boobless pixs
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by besticality: 4:58pm
When she knows that are Bobby are small, why flaunt it in bikini?
5 Likes
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by gurunlocker: 4:58pm
Oh boy! that's brutality....
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by soberdrunk(m): 4:58pm
Valid question.......
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by FatGuy: 4:58pm
E pain am
1 Like
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Teewhy2: 4:58pm
why we to dey vex for this part of the world? it is only in NIgeria you use question answer question.
the guy asked a simple question, she should just have answered that it is on her chest or in the bra and not abuse him.
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by anonyguy: 4:59pm
The thing pain am
By the way,
Neat S7 edge available 125k
S8+ with crack at the bottom 190k
Call/Whatsapp 07088715651
1 Like
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by beyooooni1(m): 4:59pm
chai.....e pain am, no be you dey show us body ni...abi if u wear normal clothe, who go know se ur chest flat.
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by fabulousfortune(m): 4:59pm
Truth be told, i can't feel her chest
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by labake1(f): 4:59pm
Who cares
Who has an answer to this question?
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:59pm
Ok
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by jericco1(m): 5:00pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:see this one
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Oluwasaeon(m): 5:00pm
He's not lying na
1 Like
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Joseunlimited(f): 5:00pm
Fan: aunty where is the breast Na
Niyola: first tell me where your brain is opoonu!
Psquare season
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Dosmay(m): 5:00pm
Savage!
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by wisefizz(m): 5:00pm
But, me too no see breast oooo...
The thing pain Niyola like Ata rodo ( pepper) ..
6 Likes
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by silasweb(m): 5:00pm
Lol
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by kayjay007: 5:00pm
But jokes apart, where is the boobs cos me I'm not understanding
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by JBenji: 5:01pm
...
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Iefosa(m): 5:01pm
lol
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by loadedvibes: 5:01pm
Lol. Hehehe
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by sod09(m): 5:02pm
Lmao....
|Re: "Niyola Where Is Your Breast?" Fan Asks; Singer Replies by Assman: 5:02pm
seriosly the guys asked a good question
