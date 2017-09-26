₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 7:43pm
Waking up in the morning, late for work and you see this at the door.
Or a neighbor calling you to come help her kill a small snake and you see this
Lalasticlala
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by ademasta(m): 7:43pm
I will shout "Blood of Lalasticlala oooo, safe me oooo "
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by CaptainSALAZAR: 7:44pm
Take ten steps back, snap the snake, log in nairaland and call on lalasticlala
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by sisisioge: 7:47pm
Chisos! Then die, then wake, then run, then move for good....not to be heard of in that town ever again. Geskia!
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Horlohlah: 7:47pm
I'll probably be in Paris by the time I finish running.
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by daveP(m): 7:50pm
jon snow fall on you. bind, break, sorry... tear. lol.
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by CivilianJTF(m): 7:50pm
ademasta:Hehehehehe... U bad o
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Karleb(m): 7:52pm
Even though I have Snakophobia, I'll easily kill this one.
I almost killed something as long as this in school.
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by avadella(f): 7:52pm
ademasta:
Yes blood of lala
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by sod09(m): 7:54pm
Bloody hell
God punish devil
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by LilSmith55(m): 7:55pm
Call my gf to buy peppersoup ingredient immediatly
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Daeylar(f): 7:55pm
Run away first, then find a friend that will help me kill the snake
I can't shout abeg,
Na real blood of lalasticlala LMAO
ademasta:
You are a true nairalander, respect
CaptainSALAZAR:
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by iheanyi4u(m): 7:56pm
Na to jejely go back to bed
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Tolexander: 7:58pm
When I no be IPOB!
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by smithsydny(m): 7:58pm
I Dont even know
Cc explorer hurricane maria coming in Puerto Rico. Check it out
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:59pm
Karleb:Yinmu
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by ademasta(m): 8:01pm
Daeylar:
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by ademasta(m): 8:02pm
avadella:
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by ademasta(m): 8:03pm
CivilianJTF:
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by leonard002(m): 8:05pm
call 911
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:09pm
leonard002:
For naija
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by horlahsunbo225(m): 8:12pm
Run and run and run and call lala
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by WizAkzy: 8:14pm
It can't happen o. Not me
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by StarBukola(f): 8:23pm
It most b my village people ,will go back to pray
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 8:28pm
Shiit gave me goosebumps
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 8:40pm
Kuke kill me now... stay indoor all day
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 8:42pm
I'll phone the army
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by smardray(m): 8:42pm
I'll snap it and post it on social media to channel for likes and comments. ...#20thcenturyproblem
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Rukkydelta(f): 8:44pm
ademasta:
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by boss1310(m): 8:47pm
looking at the size of this am only wondering how these people who kill the snakes we see here every time manage to do it
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 8:48pm
CaptainSALAZAR:choi
|Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Mrjo(m): 9:07pm
CaptainSALAZAR:to do what?
