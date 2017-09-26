₦airaland Forum

Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 7:43pm
Waking up in the morning, late for work and you see this at the door.



Or a neighbor calling you to come help her kill a small snake and you see this

Lalasticlala

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by ademasta(m): 7:43pm
I will shout "Blood of Lalasticlala oooo, safe me oooo shocked"

17 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by CaptainSALAZAR: 7:44pm
Take ten steps back, snap the snake, log in nairaland and call on lalasticlala

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by sisisioge: 7:47pm
Chisos! Then die, then wake, then run, then move for good....not to be heard of in that town ever again. Geskia!
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Horlohlah: 7:47pm
I'll probably be in Paris by the time I finish running.

1 Like

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by daveP(m): 7:50pm
jon snow fall on you. bind, break, sorry... tear. lol.

1 Like

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by CivilianJTF(m): 7:50pm
ademasta:
I will shout "Blood of Lalasticlala oooo, safe me oooo shocked"
Hehehehehe... U bad o

6 Likes

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Karleb(m): 7:52pm
Even though I have Snakophobia, I'll easily kill this one.

I almost killed something as long as this in school.
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by avadella(f): 7:52pm
ademasta:
I will shout "Blood of Lalasticlala oooo, safe me oooo shocked"
grin
Yes blood of lala

1 Like

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by sod09(m): 7:54pm
Bloody hell shocked
God punish devil
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by LilSmith55(m): 7:55pm
Call my gf to buy peppersoup ingredient immediatly

3 Likes

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Daeylar(f): 7:55pm
Run away first, then find a friend that will help me kill the snake
I can't shout abeg,



Na real blood of lalasticlala LMAO grin grin grin
ademasta:
I will shout "Blood of Lalasticlala oooo, safe me oooo shocked"

You are a true nairalander, respect
CaptainSALAZAR:
Take ten steps back, snap the snake, log in nairaland and call on lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by iheanyi4u(m): 7:56pm
Na to jejely go back to bed

1 Like

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Tolexander: 7:58pm
When I no be IPOB!

6 Likes

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by smithsydny(m): 7:58pm
I Dont even know



Cc explorer hurricane maria coming in Puerto Rico. Check it out
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:59pm
Karleb:
Even though I have Snakophobia, I'll easily kill this one.

I almost killed something as long as this in school.
Yinmu

2 Likes

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by ademasta(m): 8:01pm
cheesy
Daeylar:
Run away first, then find a friend that will help me kill the snake
I can't shout abeg,



Na real blood of lalasticlala LMAO grin grin grin


You are a true nairalander, respect
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by ademasta(m): 8:02pm
avadella:

grin
Yes blood of lala
cheesy
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by ademasta(m): 8:03pm
cheesy
CivilianJTF:

Hehehehehe... U bad o
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by leonard002(m): 8:05pm
call 911
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:09pm
leonard002:
call 911


For naija

1 Like

Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by horlahsunbo225(m): 8:12pm
Run and run and run and call lala
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by WizAkzy: 8:14pm
It can't happen o. Not me
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by StarBukola(f): 8:23pm
It most b my village people ,will go back to pray
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 8:28pm
Shiit gave me goosebumps
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 8:40pm
Kuke kill me now... stay indoor all day
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 8:42pm
I'll phone the army embarassed
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by smardray(m): 8:42pm
I'll snap it and post it on social media to channel for likes and comments. ...#20thcenturyproblem
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Rukkydelta(f): 8:44pm
ademasta:
I will shout "Blood of Lalasticlala oooo, safe me oooo shocked"
grin grin
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by boss1310(m): 8:47pm
looking at the size of this am only wondering how these people who kill the snakes we see here every time manage to do it
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 8:48pm
CaptainSALAZAR:
Take ten steps back, snap the snake, log in nairaland and call on lalasticlala
choi grin
Re: Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) by Mrjo(m): 9:07pm
CaptainSALAZAR:
Take ten steps back, snap the snake, log in nairaland and call on lalasticlala
to do what?

