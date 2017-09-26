Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Waking Up In The Morning To See This At Your Door, What Would You Do?(Photos) (2547 Views)

Or a neighbor calling you to come help her kill a small snake and you see this



Lalasticlala Waking up in the morning, late for work and you see this at the door.Or a neighbor calling you to come help her kill a small snake and you see thisLalasticlala

Take ten steps back, snap the snake, log in nairaland and call on lalasticlala 8 Likes 1 Share

Chisos! Then die, then wake, then run, then move for good....not to be heard of in that town ever again. Geskia!

I'll probably be in Paris by the time I finish running. 1 Like

jon snow fall on you. bind, break, sorry... tear. lol. 1 Like

" Hehehehehe... U bad o

Even though I have Snakophobia, I'll easily kill this one.



I almost killed something as long as this in school.

Yes blood of lala

Yes blood of lala Yes blood of lala 1 Like



God punish devil Bloody hellGod punish devil

Call my gf to buy peppersoup ingredient immediatly 3 Likes



I can't shout abeg,







Na real blood of lalasticlala LMAO

You are a true nairalander, respect

You are a true nairalander, respect

Take ten steps back, snap the snake, log in nairaland and call on lalasticlala

Run away first, then find a friend that will help me kill the snakeI can't shout abeg,Na real blood of lalasticlala LMAOYou are a true nairalander, respect 1 Like

Na to jejely go back to bed 1 Like

When I no be IPOB! 6 Likes

I Dont even know







Cc explorer hurricane maria coming in Puerto Rico. Check it out

Yinmu



I almost killed something as long as this in school. Yinmu Yinmu 2 Likes

I can't shout abeg,
Na real blood of lalasticlala LMAO
You are a true nairalander, respect

I can't shout abeg,







Na real blood of lalasticlala LMAO





You are a true nairalander, respect



Yes blood of lala

Hehehehehe... U bad o

call 911

For naija



For naija For naija 1 Like

Run and run and run and call lala

It can't happen o. Not me

It most b my village people ,will go back to pray

Shiit gave me goosebumps

Kuke kill me now... stay indoor all day

I'll phone the army

I'll snap it and post it on social media to channel for likes and comments. ...#20thcenturyproblem

I will shout "Blood of Lalasticlala oooo, safe me oooo "

looking at the size of this am only wondering how these people who kill the snakes we see here every time manage to do it

choi

choi choi