Psquare was once the greatest musical duo that Nigeria could boast of. Unfortunately, they have recently been separated due to irreconcilable differences. In no particular order, the following are ten of the biggest songs released by them. 1. Bizzy Body 2. Alingo 3. Do me ft Wajee 4. No one like you 5. Personally 6. Chop your money remix ft Akon and May D 7. E no easy ft J Martins 8. Bank alert 9. Shekini 10. I love you Feel free to add yours

lf Seniorita or any of those songs in the Last Nite album under Timbuk2 record label is not there, then forget about it. That was the sincere P-square. Other songs sang afterwards are merely commercial stunt and facades. If their first (Last Nite) album under Timbuk2 where sold now based on sincerity, passion and content, it would be worth a million dollar, for it was a piece from the heart. Peter though largely misunderstood have always tried to protect the initial driving force of the P-square brand, but sadly greed, quest for money and fame and cheap popularity on Pauls path, and an elder brother who thinks only about his belly have split their ranks. Paul and Jude feel Peter is less talented, but little do they know that people stood with them because they were united, individually no one will give a hoot about them. I'm out! 6 Likes