Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 02:09 AM
|Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by mareee(f): 8:05pm On Sep 26
Psquare was once the greatest musical duo that Nigeria could boast of. Unfortunately, they have recently been separated due to irreconcilable differences. In no particular order, the following are ten of the biggest songs released by them.
1. Bizzy Body
2. Alingo
3. Do me ft Wajee
4. No one like you
5. Personally
6. Chop your money remix ft Akon and May D
7. E no easy ft J Martins
8. Bank alert
9. Shekini
10. I love you
Feel free to add yours
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by nairalandfreak(m): 10:05pm On Sep 26
I'm a first born and I'd rather walk away than be on the side of a younger sibling.. Jude okoye.. you are a failure and a shame... Im sure parents are embarrassed in the grave about the kind of
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Iloveafrica: 10:05pm On Sep 26
nairalandfreak:
Stop denying me of FTC
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Flashh: 10:05pm On Sep 26
Say your love. I like the lyrics of that song.
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by HajimeSaito: 10:05pm On Sep 26
Where is the hit that Peter gave Paul during their recent fight that went viral?
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Iloveafrica: 10:06pm On Sep 26
Wow
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by john4reala(m): 10:06pm On Sep 26
Am still searching for Who Psqare don help...
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Sunofgod(m): 10:06pm On Sep 26
Lola must chop our moni......cos I don't care,
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by vinovien: 10:06pm On Sep 26
It is time Up for una ooh... we are not interested in u people news anymore!!
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by freshboy88(m): 10:06pm On Sep 26
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by vinovien: 10:06pm On Sep 26
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by martineverest(m): 10:06pm On Sep 26
do me is their biggest hit.....They are adults with kid brains
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Turtle3Dove(m): 10:07pm On Sep 26
By tomorrow it will be top 1000
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Ibrofem(m): 10:07pm On Sep 26
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Mbliz(f): 10:07pm On Sep 26
Nobody ugly
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by heckymaicon(m): 10:07pm On Sep 26
beautiful onyinye ft Rick Ross
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Iloveafrica: 10:07pm On Sep 26
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Amberon11: 10:08pm On Sep 26
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Naijashortcode(m): 10:08pm On Sep 26
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by ibodom: 10:08pm On Sep 26
do me I do you
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by blackbeau1(f): 10:08pm On Sep 26
Why are you guys acting like they are dead?
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by MustiizRaja(m): 10:09pm On Sep 26
am I still that special man dat song brings tears frm my eye
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:09pm On Sep 26
Wheres Ifunaya?
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Sanchez01: 10:09pm On Sep 26
Temptation (remix) ft Alaye
Last Night
E no good
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Tekecoms1(m): 10:10pm On Sep 26
The hit the two both of them are hitting us with has hit them back and they are really heated up. Let's see if they can separately hit us again.
Awon oniranu jatijati. They don bellefull....
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by ednut1(m): 10:10pm On Sep 26
Dis one na learner wey igbedu or senorita.indomie
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by vidicsky: 10:10pm On Sep 26
beautiful onyinye ft rick Ross
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by nairalandfreak(m): 10:10pm On Sep 26
Iloveafrica:
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by MustiizRaja(m): 10:11pm On Sep 26
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by MrBigiman: 10:11pm On Sep 26
lf Seniorita or any of those songs in the Last Nite album under Timbuk2 record label is not there, then forget about it. That was the sincere P-square. Other songs sang afterwards are merely commercial stunt and facades. If their first (Last Nite) album under Timbuk2 where sold now based on sincerity, passion and content, it would be worth a million dollar, for it was a piece from the heart. Peter though largely misunderstood have always tried to protect the initial driving force of the P-square brand, but sadly greed, quest for money and fame and cheap popularity on Pauls path, and an elder brother who thinks only about his belly have split their ranks. Paul and Jude feel Peter is less talented, but little do they know that people stood with them because they were united, individually no one will give a hoot about them. I'm out!
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by Contumely: 10:11pm On Sep 26
Those boys are just doing biz with ppl.
Forget that beef wey them dey form.
Its well shaa..
They will soon release and album..
|Re: Are these P'square's Top 10 Greatest Hits? See inside by dayskid(m): 10:12pm On Sep 26
Pakurumo
