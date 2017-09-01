Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos (17866 Views)

Who said there is no God, Indeed there is God, for he said I will have mercy on whom I will have on and he had mercy on me. On 25th of September 2014 my son was bitten by two Rottweiler, and everyone thought the boy would not live, but that was when God took charge and gave that boy life in abundance. Today is his three years survival of the incident so join me to celebrate God for his life, I thank you Lord for your kindness towards my family.



Source; A woman identified as Mrs. Helen Udo has narrated a horrifying ordeal of how her son was bitten by two dogs three years ago. The thankful woman shared the story in appreciation for the little boy's survival.

As if the boy's parents are from calabar, and the dogs tryna take revenge on the little boy 11 Likes

not a thing to joke about.

That's a throwback picture bro... We are glad the boy survived it.

Hehehehe... On point

God is great 7 Likes 3 Shares

The doctors did a wonderful job.. 18 Likes

I hate dogs who bite little children 6 Likes



Ar3 the dogs dead..?

Are the owners in jail? Lord have mercy.!!!Ar3 the dogs dead..?Are the owners in jail? 2 Likes

Thanks to the doctors and nurses and thank God for His mercy upon the little boy. Thanks to the doctors and nurses and thank God for His mercy upon the little boy. 13 Likes 1 Share

See what i say about dogs not properly in the owners control 2 Likes

Dog does this to my son? That dog is sooo dead! Nothing will save it 8 Likes 1 Share

Typical...no thanks to the team of health care workers that treated the child. But if the child didn't make it now,all blogs will carry it 2 Likes

wow..the doctors did a good job

Wooh! 3 years don waka already?, Thanks to the doctors, thank God for his life.



God used the Doctors and Nurses to do a good job. God used the Doctors and Nurses to do a good job.

Mo dupe Olorun fun omo kekere.

God knows I hate dogs. Such stupid mammals. An animal that is loyal to a selfish creature like man must be a very stupid creature! That's why I eat them. 2 Likes 1 Share





I HOPE THE DOGS HAVE BEEN EATEN 2 Likes

Hmmm, only God knows what pain that child must have undergone. I'll definitely skin those dogs alive. This is definitely connected to Careless parenting!



I doubt the act was carried out by dogs. I'm willing to bet that those were the village people of either the child's father or mother, who disguised in the form of dogs to carry out their mission