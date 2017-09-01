₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:35pm On Sep 26
A woman identified as Mrs. Helen Udo has narrated a horrifying ordeal of how her son was bitten by two dogs three years ago. The thankful woman shared the story in appreciation for the little boy's survival. Read below;
Who said there is no God, Indeed there is God, for he said I will have mercy on whom I will have on and he had mercy on me. On 25th of September 2014 my son was bitten by two Rottweiler, and everyone thought the boy would not live, but that was when God took charge and gave that boy life in abundance. Today is his three years survival of the incident so join me to celebrate God for his life, I thank you Lord for your kindness towards my family.
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:35pm On Sep 26
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by ademasta(m): 8:37pm On Sep 26
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
As if the boy's parents are from calabar, and the dogs tryna take revenge on the little boy
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by adajoe555(f): 8:38pm On Sep 26
Gosh
who ever owns that dog.hey
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by Tolexander: 8:42pm On Sep 26
ademasta:not a thing to joke about.
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by avadella(f): 8:44pm On Sep 26
O la la
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by fuckboys: 8:44pm On Sep 26
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by ademasta(m): 8:45pm On Sep 26
Tolexander:That's a throwback picture bro... We are glad the boy survived it.
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by avadella(f): 8:46pm On Sep 26
ademasta:Hehehehe... On point
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by rottennaija(m): 8:46pm On Sep 26
God is great
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by ademasta(m): 8:47pm On Sep 26
avadella:lol
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by darkenkach(m): 8:51pm On Sep 26
The doctors did a wonderful job..
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by WowSweetGuy(m): 8:59pm On Sep 26
I hate dogs who bite little children
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by CaptainG00D: 9:05pm On Sep 26
Lord have mercy.!!!
Ar3 the dogs dead..?
Are the owners in jail?
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by uzoormah(m): 9:08pm On Sep 26
Hmmm...nawa
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:11pm On Sep 26
Thanks to the doctors and nurses and thank God for His mercy upon the little boy.
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by DanielsParker(m): 10:17pm On Sep 26
wonderful
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by MustiizRaja(m): 10:18pm On Sep 26
this is crusacious
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by Gwaihir: 10:18pm On Sep 26
See what i say about dogs not properly in the owners control
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by nams77: 10:18pm On Sep 26
Dog does this to my son? That dog is sooo dead! Nothing will save it
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by dohyn(m): 10:19pm On Sep 26
Typical...no thanks to the team of health care workers that treated the child. But if the child didn't make it now,all blogs will carry it
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 10:20pm On Sep 26
wow..the doctors did a good job
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by toseen7: 10:20pm On Sep 26
Wooh! 3 years don waka already?, Thanks to the doctors, thank God for his life.
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by solpat(m): 10:20pm On Sep 26
God used the Doctors and Nurses to do a good job.
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by brendan007: 10:21pm On Sep 26
Mo dupe Olorun fun omo kekere.
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by TEYA: 10:23pm On Sep 26
God knows I hate dogs. Such stupid mammals. An animal that is loyal to a selfish creature like man must be a very stupid creature! That's why I eat them.
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by spidey77: 10:23pm On Sep 26
Thank God for his life. Once there is life, there is hope...
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by spidey77: 10:24pm On Sep 26
hmm
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by zinaunreal(m): 10:26pm On Sep 26
I HOPE THE DOGS HAVE BEEN EATEN
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by DaudaAbu(m): 10:26pm On Sep 26
Really really graphic dawg
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by jayloms: 10:26pm On Sep 26
Hmmm, only God knows what pain that child must have undergone. I'll definitely skin those dogs alive. This is definitely connected to Careless parenting!
Modified
I doubt the act was carried out by dogs. I'm willing to bet that those were the village people of either the child's father or mother, who disguised in the form of dogs to carry out their mission
|Re: Boy Survives After Being Mauled By 2 Dogs Who Opened His Head. Graphic Photos by masada: 10:26pm On Sep 26
thank God for his life
