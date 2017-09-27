₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by kelikell(m): 12:43pm
Banky w has indirectly shaded the P square brothers over their quarrel in a new video he released on his Instagram account and advises them to go get a dog. Banky w believes they are boring people with their quarell. Watch full video below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZg0A3YnpJj/?hl=en&taken-by=bankywellington
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by CaptainG00D: 12:57pm
Hmm why
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by lekjons(m): 1:56pm
Abeg who and who are fighting?
15 Likes
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by veekid(m): 1:56pm
Who is to be blamed for all these nonsenses; if not Mary slessor
20 Likes
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Damilare5882(m): 1:56pm
Huspoorpy gang
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by sukkot: 1:57pm
hmmm this television head ass nigga
7 Likes
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Jeezuzpick(m): 1:58pm
I'm surprised.
Common peace, some people no gree get.
Abeg, Ejima, make up and stop the childish fight for good or make it permanent this time. Or better still, move to Benghazi.
Banky is right. Its boring!
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by costandi(m): 1:58pm
Dumb bloggers! So, the word 'fight' is now synonymous with 'psquare'!
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by TheGoddessA(f): 1:59pm
veekid:[center][/center]
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by uzoclinton(m): 2:00pm
Banky don't worry you here.... Your Own Drama Go Soon Start
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:00pm
lekjons:
Seun and Lalasticlala.
19 Likes
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by besticality: 2:00pm
It's not funny at all
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by braveman0: 2:01pm
Damilare5882:seconded
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by JoshuaKay(m): 2:01pm
Alright
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Enzo1634(m): 2:01pm
Mtchewww
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by davillian(m): 2:01pm
1
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by aldexrio(m): 2:01pm
Hmmm
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by empress101(f): 2:02pm
Na who chop belle full dey fight
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Agadaobo(m): 2:02pm
Head Of State
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Antoniosmile(m): 2:02pm
.
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by mccoy47(m): 2:03pm
Every dumbass has an opinion on psquare!
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by rafabenitez: 2:03pm
Click like if u think mary slessor caused all these.
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by jeeqaa7(m): 2:03pm
adesuwa na dog?
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by baysol: 2:04pm
kelikell:
Mr Banky W abeg no fex you mean we should get Hushpuppy abi na Gucci we for get?
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Alphasoar(m): 2:05pm
Baba Shader!!!
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Pidginwhisper: 2:05pm
SOLMICHAEL:This thing neva do abi? The like wey no fit do anything positive for una life na e make you dey find
4 Likes
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by brain54(m): 2:06pm
copy-copy
|Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:07pm
Banky. W again
Banky. W again
