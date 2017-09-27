₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,764 members, 3,818,341 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 03:31 PM

Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) (14906 Views)

Psquare’s Peter Okoye Reacts To Fighting Video / Nigerians React To P'square Fighting Video / The P'square Brothers And Funke Akindele Flaunts The Exterior Of Their Houses (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by kelikell(m): 12:43pm
Banky w has indirectly shaded the P square brothers over their quarrel in a new video he released on his Instagram account and advises them to go get a dog. Banky w believes they are boring people with their quarell. Watch full video below.




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e5tEPU4_Y0

So I've been away for about 3 months... and this is what I came home to. ���� .. we need more love in the world. Maybe we just need more puppies? Maybe everybody can just stop fighting and go get a dog �����‍♂️��‍♂️��‍♂️ #puppy #puppies #puppylove #dog #dogsofinstagram #Duke #MyDukeOfWellington #pets #doglover #morelove #lesswar

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZg0A3YnpJj/?hl=en&taken-by=bankywellington

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by CaptainG00D: 12:57pm
Hmm why
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by lekjons(m): 1:56pm
Abeg who and who are fighting?

15 Likes

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by veekid(m): 1:56pm
Who is to be blamed for all these nonsenses; if not Mary slessor

20 Likes

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Damilare5882(m): 1:56pm
Huspoorpy gang cheesy grin cheesy
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by sukkot: 1:57pm
hmmm this television head ass nigga

7 Likes

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Jeezuzpick(m): 1:58pm
I'm surprised.

Common peace, some people no gree get.

Abeg, Ejima, make up and stop the childish fight for good or make it permanent this time. Or better still, move to Benghazi.

Banky is right. Its boring!
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by costandi(m): 1:58pm
Dumb bloggers! So, the word 'fight' is now synonymous with 'psquare'!

1 Like

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by TheGoddessA(f): 1:59pm
veekid:
Who is to be blamed for all these nonsenses; if not Mary slessor
grin grin[center][/center]
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by uzoclinton(m): 2:00pm
Banky don't worry you here.... Your Own Drama Go Soon Start

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:00pm
lekjons:
Abeg who and who are fighting?

Seun and Lalasticlala.

19 Likes

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by besticality: 2:00pm
It's not funny at all
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by braveman0: 2:01pm
Damilare5882:
Huspoorpy gang cheesy grin cheesy
seconded
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by JoshuaKay(m): 2:01pm
Alright

3 Likes

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Enzo1634(m): 2:01pm
Mtchewww
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by davillian(m): 2:01pm
1
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by aldexrio(m): 2:01pm
Hmmm
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by empress101(f): 2:02pm
cry Na who chop belle full dey fight

2 Likes

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Agadaobo(m): 2:02pm
Head Of State
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Antoniosmile(m): 2:02pm
.
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by mccoy47(m): 2:03pm
Every dumbass has an opinion on psquare! angry
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by rafabenitez: 2:03pm
Click like if u think mary slessor caused all these.

1 Like

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by jeeqaa7(m): 2:03pm
adesuwa na dog?
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by baysol: 2:04pm
kelikell:
Banky w has indirectly shaded the P square brothers over their quarrel in a new video he released on his Instagram account and advises them to go get a dog. Banky w believes they are boring people with their quarell. Watch full video below.





https://www.instagram.com/p/BZg0A3YnpJj/?hl=en&taken-by=bankywellington

Mr Banky W abeg no fex you mean we should get Hushpuppy abi na Gucci we for get?
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Alphasoar(m): 2:05pm
Baba Shader!!!
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by Pidginwhisper: 2:05pm
SOLMICHAEL:
Dear Psquare, I want to ask *WHY E BE SAY* una wan split
after all these years? Coz u guys seem to have forgotten that
there is *NO ONE LIKE YOU* in Africa, and u also forgot
that God used *IFUNANYA* to make it a *POSSIBILITY* for
u guys to be *UNLIMITED* today. I feel so bad over your
latest *STORY* coz *I LOVE YOU* and i urge u to deal
with your present situation *PERSONALLY* and do not let
your *BEAUTIFUL ONYINYE* make you split. Don’t forget
that they are only there to *CHOP YOUR MONEY*. I know
that *E NO EASY* but u guys should try not to get involved
in any *BIZZY BODY* because it will only lead to more *DANGER* in your carreer, *Omo WAHALA go dey* and your
fans will no longer be able to dance *ALINGO* again. settle
the problems u guys are having, coz e get as e dey *DO ME*
anytime i hear say u guys want to *BREAK IT*. I also heard
that you brought *OGA POLICE* in to the matter. I want u
guyz to be *MORE THAN A FRIEND* to avoid any *TEMPTATION* which will lead to *GAME OVER*, we are
hoping to hear your *TESTIMONY*
This thing neva do abi? The like wey no fit do anything positive for una life na e make you dey find undecided

4 Likes

Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by brain54(m): 2:06pm
copy-copy
Re: Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:07pm
Banky. W again

(0) (1) (Reply)

It's Official! - Adaeze Igwe And Joseph Yobo Announce Their Engagement / Emma Ugoli To Undergo Kidney Transplant / If You're Angry About Another Person's Success, You're Sick In The Head - Davido

Viewing this topic: SlimBrawnie, divinesaint, adeniyiadebayo2, shurlar50(m), tecnolad(m), Ecuador1(m), Csami(m), Sagay212, murphybo(m), olasunkhanmi, ogoh4(m), edalob, Peterdredd, gentlemayor(m), nabilabee, malahbu(m), Enibalo, Enisky, StPete, Lilkini(m), Gewezzy1(f), youngchamp, ddjay, MRNICEGUYy(m), Asajesus(f), Daintelectual(m), Medunah(f), Casinger, sulexrio, udumosam23(m), faithisallihave, Onlinetalk, sola5(f), dilemaguy, architectHUrSH(m), Chisomagha(f), kulekaa(m), Inkredible(m), mitnick(m), spill(m), alasco1, Subconscious(m), beholder10, magd, FamousRemdee, Jeezy, Edelweiss44, jackyraw09, oshiiteoku, jesbu(m), Ibrofem(m), jayp01, royalk, Techhybabe, Iamrespected1, givaunchy, hunter47(m) and 107 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.