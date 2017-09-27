Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W Tells P'square Brothers To Get A Dog & Stop Fighting (Video) (14906 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e5tEPU4_Y0



So I've been away for about 3 months... and this is what I came home to. ���� .. we need more love in the world. Maybe we just need more puppies? Maybe everybody can just stop fighting and go get a dog �����‍♂️��‍♂️��‍♂️ #puppy #puppies #puppylove #dog #dogsofinstagram #Duke #MyDukeOfWellington #pets #doglover #morelove #lesswar

Banky w has indirectly shaded the P square brothers over their quarrel in a new video he released on his Instagram account and advises them to go get a dog. Banky w believes they are boring people with their quarell. Watch full video below.

Abeg who and who are fighting? 15 Likes

Who is to be blamed for all these nonsenses; if not Mary slessor 20 Likes

hmmm this television head ass nigga 7 Likes

Common peace, some people no gree get.



Abeg, Ejima, make up and stop the childish fight for good or make it permanent this time. Or better still, move to Benghazi.



Banky is right. Its boring!

Dumb bloggers! So, the word 'fight' is now synonymous with 'psquare'! 1 Like

Who is to be blamed for all these nonsenses; if not Mary slessor [center][/center] [center][/center]

Banky don't worry you here.... Your Own Drama Go Soon Start 4 Likes 2 Shares

Abeg who and who are fighting?

Seun and Lalasticlala.

19 Likes

It's not funny at all

Huspoorpy gang seconded seconded

Alright 3 Likes

Na who chop belle full dey fight Na who chop belle full dey fight 2 Likes

Every dumbass has an opinion on psquare!

Click like if u think mary slessor caused all these. 1 Like

adesuwa na dog?

Mr Banky W abeg no fex you mean we should get Hushpuppy abi na Gucci we for get? Mr Banky W abeg no fex you mean we should get Hushpuppy abi na Gucci we for get?

Dear Psquare, I want to ask *WHY E BE SAY* una wan split

after all these years? Coz u guys seem to have forgotten that

there is *NO ONE LIKE YOU* in Africa, and u also forgot

that God used *IFUNANYA* to make it a *POSSIBILITY* for

u guys to be *UNLIMITED* today. I feel so bad over your

latest *STORY* coz *I LOVE YOU* and i urge u to deal

with your present situation *PERSONALLY* and do not let

your *BEAUTIFUL ONYINYE* make you split. Don’t forget

that they are only there to *CHOP YOUR MONEY*. I know

that *E NO EASY* but u guys should try not to get involved

in any *BIZZY BODY* because it will only lead to more *DANGER* in your carreer, *Omo WAHALA go dey* and your

fans will no longer be able to dance *ALINGO* again. settle

the problems u guys are having, coz e get as e dey *DO ME*

anytime i hear say u guys want to *BREAK IT*. I also heard

that you brought *OGA POLICE* in to the matter. I want u

guyz to be *MORE THAN A FRIEND* to avoid any *TEMPTATION* which will lead to *GAME OVER*, we are

hoping to hear your *TESTIMONY* This thing neva do abi? The like wey no fit do anything positive for una life na e make you dey find 4 Likes

