Aminat Olajumoke Ajibola is the Chief Executive Officer of Amiloaded Media World. She started blogging two years ago. In this interview with GBENGA ADERANTI, she talks about her passion among other issues. Excerpts:









Why did you choose blogging?





I am a social media addict. I am always online where I get my inspiration. It occurred to me that I could not be spending long hours on the net without any gainful impact and engagement. I developed passion for information sourcing and sharing and I decided to get actively involved. Blogging was not my professional focus when starting out in life, but when I came across social media and discovered I loved it, it occurred to me that I could actually do what the social media and online journalists do.





I must give credit to the CEO of Nairaland, Oluwaseun Osewa for providing credible mentoring. I can simply say, I got passionate and learned from the best.





How long have you been a blogger?





Before I started amiloaded.com about two years ago, I used to be very active on Nairaland. I am also active on Facebook, Whatsapp and other social media platforms. In all, I can say that my foray into the media world is almost 4 years now starting from my days in the university. But in almost two years, to the glory of God, I have been handling my personal platform.





Have you ever encountered challenges?





Whaooo! I don’t seriously want to go there.There are numerous challenges as regards this. It is very challenging to give a detailed account of them all. Initially, when I started, I was almost discouraged.But as I grew in encounters and experiences, my skin got thicker. I could remember a situation where some young men from a particular political party tagged me a spy. I initially got infuriated but when I reflected over it, I came to the conclusion that nosing around for news and reports is so engaging and if I seek to excel in it, I should encounter more of this.





Anyone who falls on the wrong side of the news sees you as an enemy or antagonist but when they fall on the right side of the news they may and may not even make any comment. Finance and other logistics too are challenging.You also need functional media tools.Bountiful data and connections to gather and verify your news are also challenging. Osun State is my catchment focus.This is because of the challenges of verification. I report from other places too, but must be from trusted sources. I hate rumour peddling.





Is blogging a serious business?





Yes it is.It is not a business for the feeble minded.It is time consuming, capital intensive and requires a lot of diligence. Blogging is not a quick win investment: you need consistency, perseverance and creativity to excel. It appears like a play or a serious challenge at the initial stage but as time goes on and the venture develops, it becomes progressively and moderately rewarding. It may not be a gateway to sudden wealth, but if it is handled with due diligence and dedication, the sky is a starting point.





Aside blogging, what else are you into?





I run a non-governmental organization – the Youth Reformers Initiative- which is social development in focus. Recently, we embarked on operation feed 1000 street kids across major cities in Osun State. I am a consultant to many online businesses and web pages. I am equally into web design and management.

I am also the organizer of the Osun Youth Ambassadors Award which focuses on promoting excellence, dedication and service to humanity among the youths. We showcase youths from the State who have excelled in their various fields and have also impacted positively on the community. It is not a platform to celebrate politicians.





Where do you see yourself soon?





I will be launching, Amiloaded TV very soon.It’s a new online addition to the Amiloaded media platform. I look forward to building a sustainable media empire. I see myself excelling above Linda Ikeji and other top bloggers by the grace of almighty God. I equally see myself as a social advocate for a better and just society where humanity will live most happily.



