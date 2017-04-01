₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,764 members, 3,818,343 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 03:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility (3850 Views)
Foluke Daramola Weds Kayode-Salako At The Registry (Photo) / Foluke Daramola Never Looked This Beautiful (photos) / Foluke Daramola And Hubby Kissing Each Other outside (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by dinma007: 2:04pm
Actress Foluke Daramola Salako is in awe of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote’s humilty.
According to her, he stood up to greet her when Festus Keyamo introduced her to him during the celebration of his attainment as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in Victoria Island on Sunday, September 24, 2007.
She shared photos from the event on her Instagram page andwrote;
” I was standing when l was introduced to Dangote by Keyamo, but to my surprise, he stood up to greet me. The wealthiest human being on the continent of Africa stood up to greet me. What a rare humility! What an uncommon virtue from the golden man of Africa …He was the richest among us, but sat in our midst and interacted with us like the poorest…”
http://www.lailasblog.com/stood-greet-actress-foluke-daramola-gushes-dangotes-humility/
2 Likes
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by lelvin(m): 2:13pm
Okay
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by heendrix(m): 2:28pm
it's normal
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by uzoclinton(m): 2:28pm
Humbledore
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:29pm
Sense of inferiority!!
5 Likes
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by HottestFire: 2:42pm
Dangote is an investor only in things that will yield finacial dividend.
Any other thing is FOC.
5 Likes
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by lekjons(m): 3:19pm
This lady and her
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by Dopeyomi(m): 3:19pm
No No No
He stood up to acknowledge the the two mighty boobz in front him!
2 Likes
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by OrestesDante(m): 3:19pm
HottestFire:
I tire. I be dey think say dangote propose to am. Well it is good. Dangote is strictly business!! Nothing more. To stand self na exercise, if Dangote keeps sitting all the time e go soon die now.
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by paiz(m): 3:19pm
We Billionaires are always Humble
Ask some of my colleagues like bill gate and mark zukerberg
4 Likes
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by chumakk: 3:19pm
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by Untainted007: 3:20pm
Na your front package made him give you Tualeee. He can't sit to greet a mountainous load wey you are bestowed with.
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by sathel(m): 3:20pm
See her boobs...Dangote is forming humble cos of ur juice
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by icon8: 3:21pm
See famzing. Who or what will not stand in awe of your mammary gland?!
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by Sweetguy25: 3:21pm
It was because of your breast madam
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by Ihutomi: 3:21pm
Madam I hope u learnt something sha
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by sirdjay1: 3:21pm
Where is d picture ?
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by abbeyty(m): 3:21pm
make we fry water? afonja with women their fathe stomach
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:21pm
Dangote
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by voicelez: 3:22pm
she is even blushing
1 Like
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by pesinfada(m): 3:22pm
Bcoz he is rich
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by dollarcoolcat(m): 3:22pm
Shld i gv him an oscar award?
1 Like
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by freeman95: 3:22pm
SOLMICHAEL:
Bet u wont be saying that shite if u are ever gonna meet him ...
1 Like
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by sirdjay1: 3:22pm
I cant see him standing while greeting u madam
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by AntiWailer: 3:22pm
Dangote is humble.
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by spidey77: 3:23pm
...and to say that this woman did not attend a single university and she is so foolishly in money. I say education is overrated
Talking about money fools, meet the greatest money fool on earth..Funny enough, he is one of the most influential one too
http://expressdigger.blogspot.com/2017/04/world-fools-day-meet-one-of-historys.html
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by fk001: 3:23pm
Just because he is rich that doesn't make him an alien.
Hippo
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by Opistorincos(m): 3:24pm
Aunty don soak for under
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by icon8: 3:24pm
fk001:
Sheppo
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:24pm
That's nice.
|Re: Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility by Nesso(m): 3:24pm
If an elderly poor man did same to u, will u call him out to praise him nd extol his virtues. Yeye eye service.
Bail May Be Revoked For Ex Transcorp Md In $100m Scam / Amber Rose Premieres First Single 'fame' Feat. Wiz Khalifa / Download Wizkid Support ,,blackberrypin Link
Viewing this topic: seunblack(m), Clergy20, dgudguy, Ceede, oprahwinneie(f), sweetguy10(m), owo(m), donsamsheg(m), larryUG(m), Lanre4uonly(m), benratigan(m), AverageAnnie(f), DMD(m), Seyilome(m), DaudaAbu(m), voltibaba, Mondayadibe, naijafun, sierralleone197(m), Mayoribadan(m), LUGBE, naptu2, Kaypro(m), Jollyakat(m), baggylips(m), kitaatita, AllyPolly, oluwasheun94(m), LifeofAirforce(m), Chuksjay, HumanistMike, 2roll(m), abbeyty(m), akandi4u(m), BlaqCoffee109(f), pyr8te, teamgreat, jambor(m), senny4ril2424(m), buygala(m), kenneth4000, Halesh(m), 4kimportX, fessy0001, Geosystem(m), Mac2016(m), yomalex(m), gbengaore, Dokitadotun, abdeiz(m), spyy, AutoReportNG, twinpapa(m), miniziter(m), onatisi(m), Additives(m), liztemi(f), donproject(m), iphanyi10(m), 12inches1(m), minister2399, Ridwan1821, milloguy, Dreamstech2000, Benwems(m), EsanEmmanuel(m), captianfreeman(m), Donovan, Emmixy02, tessygirl(f), seankay(m), dektron, judestyles, juncheng, soberdrunk(m), chris4gold(m), Kunmius(m), nairalandfreak(m), Deyinka007, Yomitogreat, muhamm3d, toask111, chukwundukc(m), olafade1990(m), gaussian, blackjyd, Dayoto, pillarmaria(m), Lollipop247(f), ColonelDrake(m), Mssy44(m), isyaku70(m), lanremayo, mansy580, bouquilee, OlaSammie, Sard(m), becky66, KingAspas(m), Adebowale89(m), OyinloyeBA, tobi463(m), Whataworld, zwar, temodent(m), GodDey01, id911, Xbee007(m), krapardinar, UnknownT, farihafaheemah(m), tunji2003, majekdom2, yalecious, benmide(m), Midastorch(m), heysquare(m), Adeyinka12(m), daneni1(m), lightstone(f), divinedaniel, positivetaught, bigdot1759(m), mrbizmart, dljbd1(m), guy1234, 9janigga17, freebreezeyz(m), Aframs, pepemendy(m), Rapsainot, praiseneofingz(m), otunba57, jsleekk(m), seunseye(m), plamonee, chochoman, Monaco2(m), mrbinson(m), dejiro30(m), keemsleek(m), Realret70, javalove(m), Brigance(m), Kamozee(m), TeejayInstinct, Ivegotsolutions(m), MDJ03, UNIZIK1stSon, ala234crity(m), harbeemx(m), NurudeenJumah, AmeerahFKI(f), sokera, asokerepaul(m), wonderiyke(m), olad54, W3xy1(m), faheez(m), wawale(m), ednoville(m), Seaen(m), BornnAgainChild(f), Nedfed(m), itsmaoaom(f), ebufrae(m), Lattyokin, ogwomba(m), 989900, VictorEkwere, jolaade77, gboyetade, WeddingConcierg(f), emmybliz(m), MAssociate(m), BlaiseBankss(m), Mahmudk2, a2yin, mowapa(m), Risingphoenix12, Bamz(m), pennywys, ngng, julius976(m), duality(m), adims4sure, wura2020, ghostntommy, Shindharah(f), ahoylt1, victorDanladi, Okwute001, otomatic(m), akrufus08(m), realnas(m), Eeroh95(m), obiageIi(f), iamnoak(m), edostategov, Onix01, Originality007, DePartfinder, arent88(m), theguy12, runtoman, Bunk20, dreh17(m), balason, voiceoftruthNG and 390 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23