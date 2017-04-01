Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Foluke Daramola: “Dangote Stood Up To Greet Me” – She Gushes Over His Humility (3850 Views)

According to her, he stood up to greet her when Festus Keyamo introduced her to him during the celebration of his attainment as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in Victoria Island on Sunday, September 24, 2007.





She shared photos from the event on her Instagram page andwrote;





” I was standing when l was introduced to Dangote by Keyamo, but to my surprise, he stood up to greet me. The wealthiest human being on the continent of Africa stood up to greet me. What a rare humility! What an uncommon virtue from the golden man of Africa …He was the richest among us, but sat in our midst and interacted with us like the poorest…”



Okay

it's normal

Humbledore 1 Like 1 Share

Sense of inferiority!!

5 Likes



Dangote is an investor only in things that will yield finacial dividend.

Any other thing is FOC.





5 Likes

mobile milk industry This lady and hermilk industry

No No No



He stood up to acknowledge the the two mighty boobz in front him! 2 Likes

HottestFire:



Dangote is an investor only in things that will yield finacial dividend.

Any other thing is FOC.







I tire. I be dey think say dangote propose to am. Well it is good. Dangote is strictly business!! Nothing more. To stand self na exercise, if Dangote keeps sitting all the time e go soon die now. I tire. I be dey think say dangote propose to am. Well it is good. Dangote is strictly business!! Nothing more. To stand self na exercise, if Dangote keeps sitting all the time e go soon die now.

We Billionaires are always Humble

Ask some of my colleagues like bill gate and mark zukerberg 4 Likes

Na your front package made him give you Tualeee. He can't sit to greet a mountainous load wey you are bestowed with.

See her boobs...Dangote is forming humble cos of ur juice

See famzing. Who or what will not stand in awe of your mammary gland?!

It was because of your breast madam

Madam I hope u learnt something sha

Where is d picture ?

make we fry water? afonja with women their fathe stomach

Dangote

she is even blushing 1 Like

Bcoz he is rich

Shld i gv him an oscar award? 1 Like

SOLMICHAEL:

Sense of inferiority!!



Bet u wont be saying that shite if u are ever gonna meet him ... Bet u wont be saying that shite if u are ever gonna meet him ... 1 Like

I cant see him standing while greeting u madam

Dangote is humble.





Just because he is rich that doesn't make him an alien.













Hippo

Aunty don soak for under

fk001:

Just because he is rich that doesn't make him an alien.















Hippo



Sheppo Sheppo

That's nice.