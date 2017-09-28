Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) (10255 Views)

Do you know the Hausa turbans are different from Fulani ones. Hausa ones are generally bulb-shaped without the two tail-like pieces of cloth sticking out from the top. The Fulani ones, apart from the tail-like elements, are also more closely similar to the Touareag ones in structure and design.



Though these days they are both worn interchangeably.

Typical Fulani Turban

Typical Hausa Turban

More Fulani type Turban



Looks nice on them... 1 Like

Colourful Royal Horse

Interesting.

Ko si iyato ninu gambari ati Fulani jare

Princess Ayisha and her sisters



I never knew oo, I assumed they were d same

But here in the South west we r quite familiar with d Hausa style because of d big Alfas ( islamic clerics)

akinade28:

I never knew oo, I assumed they were d same

But here in the South west we r quite familiar with d Hausa style because of d big Alfas ( islamic clerics)



When everyone was talking about fayose, me and my mates were laughing at the man standing next to him. Like seriously, what in Gods name is that?

Like you said nowadays the turbans are worn interchangeably though It seems the "ears" are reserved for members of the royal family or those holding some sort of position in an emirate.

VomeSchakleton:





When everyone was talking about fayose, me and my mates were laughing at the man standing next to him. Like seriously, what in Gods name is that? I will call it oshuka

I will call it oshuka

I always wonder how they cope with heat after wrapping such massive cloths around their head .

akinade28:



I will call it oshuka

I always wonder how they cope with heat after wrapping such massive cloths around their head .

"The heat warps their thought processes", some people will argue.

NafeesaAA:

Typical Hausa Turban

The guy couldn't still hide his hotness...he's gorgeous

VomeSchakleton:





When everyone was talking about fayose, me and my mates were laughing at the man standing next to him. Like seriously, what in Gods name is that?

That one a Yoruba turban

Ishilove:



The heat warps their thought processes, some people will argue.

And whats YOUR excuse for making such senseless comments?

akinade28:



I will call it oshuka

I always wonder how they cope with heat after wrapping such massive cloths around their head .



Its actually more comfortable than you think.

VomeSchakleton:





And whats YOUR excuse for making such senseless comments. I'm not responsible for your substandard education that has rendered you incapable of English comprehension, but i'm in a generous mood this morning so I will explain a little.



All over Nairaland, there are certain classes of people who use derogatory memes and adjectives to describe Northerners. I recall someone suggesting that the heat from the tightly wrapped turbans often makes them very 'aggressive'.



I'm not responsible for your substandard education that has rendered you incapable of English comprehension, but i'm in a generous mood this morning so I will explain a little.

All over Nairaland, there are certain classes of people who use derogatory memes and adjectives to describe Northerners. I recall someone suggesting that the heat from the tightly wrapped turbans often makes them very 'aggressive'.

My statement inferred to these people, and if you can't identify 'dark humour' and 'sarcasm' in my statement then blame your teachers at school, not I.

NafeesaAA:

Handsome, sexy eyed fellow. His eyebrows are lit

Ishilove:



I'm not responsible for your substandard education that has rendered you incapable of English comprehension, but i'm in a generous mood this morning so I will explain a little.



All over Nairaland, there are a certain class of people who use derogatory memes and adjectives to describe Northerners. I recall someone suggesting that the heat from the tightly wrapped turbans often makes them very 'aggressive'.



My statement inferred to these people, and if you can't identify 'dark humour' and 'sarcasm' in my statement then blame your teachers at school, not I.

LMAO. The nerve! Small fry, you just butchered a "sarcastic" comment and i'm the one with substandard education? How does what you recall translate into a well known trend such that you can use it as sarcasm? Where is the irony in your statement? No person will read that and not conclude you're throwing shades because there's no semblance of sarcasm in that comment, you just made it seem as if you were forwarding the opinions of others, opinions you share but are too petrified to directly say. Nothing there to suggest you were of a different viewpoint. I too am in a generous mood, so i wont explain the depths of your stupidity and insensitivity even further. Sarcasm is supposed to be easily detectable and not a vague comment that can easily be misinterpreted. When you have to write an indepth explanation, its not sarcasm. Nothing more hilarious than when a plonker tries to be condescending.

I don't even want to derail this beautiful thread but some of you lot are just so irksome its hard to hold back.





LMAO. The nerve! Small fry, you just butchered a "sarcastic" comment and i'm the one with substandard education? How does what you recall translate into a well known trend such that you can use it as sarcasm? Where is the irony in your statement? No person will read that and not conclude you're throwing shades because there's no semblance of sarcasm in that comment, you just made it seem as if you were forwarding the opinions of others, opinions you share but are too petrified to directly say. Nothing there to suggest you were of a different viewpoint. I too am in a generous mood, so i wont explain the depths of your stupidity and insensitivity even further. Sarcasm is supposed to be easily detectable and not a vague comment that can easily be misinterpreted. When you have to write an indepth explanation, its not sarcasm. Nothing more hilarious than when a plonker tries to be condescending.

I don't even want to derail this beautiful thread but some of you lot are just so irksome its hard to hold back.

VomeSchakleton:





LMAO. The nerve! Small fry, you just butchered a "sarcastic" comment and i'm the one with substandard education? How does what you recall translate into a well known trend such that you can use it as sarcasm? Where is the irony in your statement? No person will read that and not conclude you're throwing shades because there's no semblance of sarcasm in that comment, you just made it seem as if you were forwarding the opinions of others, opinions you share but are too petrified to directly say. Nothing there to suggest you were of a different viewpoint. I too am in a generous mood, so i wont explain the depths of your stupidity and insensitivity even further. Sarcasm is supposed to be easily detectable and not a vague comment that can easily be misinterpreted. When you have to write an indepth explanation, its not sarcasm. Nothing more hilarious than when a plonker tries to be condescending.





I don't even want to derail this beautiful thread but some of you lot are just so irksome its hard to hold back. Your inane drivel just reinforced my previous post- you are a poorly educated Philistine who wouldn't recognise sarcasm even if it grew claws and slapped you in the face.



Your inane drivel just reinforced my previous post- you are a poorly educated Philistine who wouldn't recognise sarcasm even if it grew claws and slapped you in the face.

Now stop quoting me and move yourself and your tiny brain away from my face.

Ishilove:



Your inane drivel just reinforced my previous post- you are a poorly educated Philistine who wouldn't recognise sarcasm even if it grew claws and slapped you in the face.



Now stop quoting me and move yourself and your tiny brain away from my face.

Of course it will sound like drivel to an im.becile. LOL When you' re too stu pid to compose a proper sarcastic sentence and are trying too hard to pass that poppycock as sarcasm.



Claws, slap... that actually made sense in that pathetic silly mind of yours. You cant even use this simple idiom right.



Fact still remains: Thats not how to use sarcasm, and theres no reason to use the word "philistine" in this context because it makes no sense (except you're trying too hard to sound smart, which you're woefully failing at BTW). If anything given the comment that drew my attention, you're the philistine not me.You need to go and find yourself an english tutor.



Of course it will sound like drivel to an im.becile. LOL When you' re too stu pid to compose a proper sarcastic sentence and are trying too hard to pass that poppycock as sarcasm.

Claws, slap... that actually made sense in that pathetic silly mind of yours. You cant even use this simple idiom right.

Fact still remains: Thats not how to use sarcasm, and theres no reason to use the word "philistine" in this context because it makes no sense (except you're trying too hard to sound smart, which you're woefully failing at BTW). If anything given the comment that drew my attention, you're the philistine not me.You need to go and find yourself an english tutor.

FYI, i have an IQ of 147, my intellect is not in question. Thats is if you're too foolish to figure out through this conversation who the smarter person is or better yet who is more suited to detecting and dishing out sarcasm.

Craze deh worry Una. Me deh find 3 milion urgent deh look beautiful photo Una deh speak English.

Abeg get a room jor.



Abeg get a room jor.

VomeSchakleton:





Of course it will sound like drivel to an im.becile. LOL When you' re too stu pid to compose a proper sarcastic sentence and are trying to hard to pass that poppycock as sarcasm.



Claws, slap... that actually made sense in that pathetic silly mind of yours. You cant even use this simple idiom right.



Fact still remains: Thats not how to use sarcasm, and theres no reason to use the word "philistine" in this context because it makes no sense (except you're trying too hard to sound smart, which you're woefully failing at BTW). If anything given the comment that drew my attention, you're the philistine not me.You need to go and find yourself an english tutor.



Hahaha, I have an IQ of 156... Thank you

olumose001:

Hahaha, I have an IQ of 156... Thank you

LOL.



LOL.

Good for you.

VomeSchakleton:





When everyone was talking about fayose, me and my mates were laughing at the man standing next to him. Like seriously, what in Gods name is that?

that one na hindu-pakistani arabian style

that one na hindu-pakistani arabian style

thanks OP i learnt something new today

