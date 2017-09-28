₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 5:17pm On Sep 27
Do you know the Hausa turbans are different from Fulani ones. Hausa ones are generally bulb-shaped without the two tail-like pieces of cloth sticking out from the top. The Fulani ones, apart from the tail-like elements, are also more closely similar to the Touareag ones in structure and design.
Though these days they are both worn interchangeably.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 5:19pm On Sep 27
Typical Fulani Turban
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 5:19pm On Sep 27
Typical Hausa Turban
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 5:20pm On Sep 27
More Fulani type Turban
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 5:21pm On Sep 27
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 5:22pm On Sep 27
Looks nice on them...
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 5:22pm On Sep 27
Colourful Royal Horse
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by Nutase(f): 5:22pm On Sep 27
Interesting.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 5:24pm On Sep 27
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 5:26pm On Sep 27
Ko si iyato ninu gambari ati Fulani jare
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 5:29pm On Sep 27
Princess Ayisha and her sisters
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 5:30pm On Sep 27
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by akinade28(f): 5:36pm On Sep 27
I never knew oo, I assumed they were d same
But here in the South west we r quite familiar with d Hausa style because of d big Alfas ( islamic clerics)
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by VomeSchakleton(m): 10:17pm On Sep 27
akinade28:
When everyone was talking about fayose, me and my mates were laughing at the man standing next to him. Like seriously, what in Gods name is that?
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by VomeSchakleton(m): 10:20pm On Sep 27
Like you said nowadays the turbans are worn interchangeably though It seems the "ears" are reserved for members of the royal family or those holding some sort of position in an emirate.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by akinade28(f): 10:31pm On Sep 27
VomeSchakleton:I will call it oshuka
I always wonder how they cope with heat after wrapping such massive cloths around their head .
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by Ishilove: 10:47pm On Sep 27
akinade28:"The heat warps their thought processes", some people will argue.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by sisisioge: 10:55pm On Sep 27
NafeesaAA:
The guy couldn't still hide his hotness...he's gorgeous
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by MrPresident1: 10:57pm On Sep 27
VomeSchakleton:
That one a Yoruba turban
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by VomeSchakleton(m): 11:36pm On Sep 27
Ishilove:
And whats YOUR excuse for making such senseless comments?
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by VomeSchakleton(m): 11:38pm On Sep 27
akinade28:
Its actually more comfortable than you think.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by Ishilove: 4:43am
VomeSchakleton:I'm not responsible for your substandard education that has rendered you incapable of English comprehension, but i'm in a generous mood this morning so I will explain a little.
All over Nairaland, there are certain classes of people who use derogatory memes and adjectives to describe Northerners. I recall someone suggesting that the heat from the tightly wrapped turbans often makes them very 'aggressive'.
My statement inferred to these people, and if you can't identify 'dark humour' and 'sarcasm' in my statement then blame your teachers at school, not I.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by Ishilove: 4:49am
NafeesaAA:Handsome, sexy eyed fellow. His eyebrows are lit
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by VomeSchakleton(m): 5:39am
Ishilove:
LMAO. The nerve! Small fry, you just butchered a "sarcastic" comment and i'm the one with substandard education? How does what you recall translate into a well known trend such that you can use it as sarcasm? Where is the irony in your statement? No person will read that and not conclude you're throwing shades because there's no semblance of sarcasm in that comment, you just made it seem as if you were forwarding the opinions of others, opinions you share but are too petrified to directly say. Nothing there to suggest you were of a different viewpoint. I too am in a generous mood, so i wont explain the depths of your stupidity and insensitivity even further. Sarcasm is supposed to be easily detectable and not a vague comment that can easily be misinterpreted. When you have to write an indepth explanation, its not sarcasm. Nothing more hilarious than when a plonker tries to be condescending.
I don't even want to derail this beautiful thread but some of you lot are just so irksome its hard to hold back.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by Ishilove: 6:28am
VomeSchakleton:Your inane drivel just reinforced my previous post- you are a poorly educated Philistine who wouldn't recognise sarcasm even if it grew claws and slapped you in the face.
Now stop quoting me and move yourself and your tiny brain away from my face.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by VomeSchakleton(m): 6:56am
Ishilove:
Of course it will sound like drivel to an im.becile. LOL When you' re too stu pid to compose a proper sarcastic sentence and are trying too hard to pass that poppycock as sarcasm.
Claws, slap... that actually made sense in that pathetic silly mind of yours. You cant even use this simple idiom right.
Fact still remains: Thats not how to use sarcasm, and theres no reason to use the word "philistine" in this context because it makes no sense (except you're trying too hard to sound smart, which you're woefully failing at BTW). If anything given the comment that drew my attention, you're the philistine not me.You need to go and find yourself an english tutor.
FYI, i have an IQ of 147, my intellect is not in question. Thats is if you're too foolish to figure out through this conversation who the smarter person is or better yet who is more suited to detecting and dishing out sarcasm.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by seangy4konji: 7:49am
Craze deh worry Una. Me deh find 3 milion urgent deh look beautiful photo Una deh speak English.
Abeg get a room jor.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by olumose001(m): 8:11am
VomeSchakleton:Hahaha, I have an IQ of 156... Thank you
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by VomeSchakleton(m): 8:14am
olumose001:
LOL.
Good for you.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by Dalek(m): 8:42am
VomeSchakleton:
that one na hindu-pakistani arabian style
thanks OP i learnt something new today
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by fk001: 8:45am
I didn't know that ishilove is a troll, until i come across this thread.
It is now obvious to me that she is no longer a mod.
|Re: Difference Between Hausa And Fulani Turban (Photos) by Aristotle96(m): 12:21pm
Is like as they yab this OP today, that's why she decided to differentiate things
