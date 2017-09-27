₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by money121(m): 10:30am
A blog Reader send this!!
''Stella,I hope this meet u well, right now am so pained and disappointed in our system here in Lagos Nigeria after working selflessly as a health volunteer with the Lagos state ministry of health for 5yrs plus with a stipend of 40k with no increment or promotion but promises that was not fulfilled we were layed off just like that without notice or benefit its so sad. Here is a copy of the disengagement letter''
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by money121(m): 10:31am
Hmmmm..Happening at a time when the healthcare system in the Country is Wobbling on one leg...
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by nairavsdollars: 12:24pm
They should also sack those old nurses and caregivers in the state general hospitals. All they do is gossip, talk APC politics and abuse patients EVERYDAY!
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by lizzygrace(f): 12:25pm
How dem go feed now?
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by obi4eze: 12:25pm
Na wa o!
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by Taviajack(m): 12:26pm
Another set of people sent to the street..
Unemployment go increase again
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by obi4eze: 12:26pm
FitnessDoctor:G for Gerrarahere
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by mathew95(m): 12:26pm
This is bad
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by glowreeyah90: 12:27pm
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by modelmike7(m): 12:27pm
Okay
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by Abudu2000(m): 12:31pm
nairavsdollars:I concur
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by hardywaltz(m): 12:31pm
Well
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by DisGuy: 12:31pm
Volunteer has a different neaning in Nigeria?
volunteers asking for promotions?
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by ignis(f): 12:32pm
e go better..
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by FitnessDoctor: 12:34pm
obi4eze:I just updated it. Happy Independence in Advance from your favorite health blogger Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by Tonason: 12:42pm
This is why you must not study too hard to obtain good grades, only to end up being a slave, because only a slave can be treated like this, Read, Rich Dad poor Dad and become wise, it's not yet late, contact me if you want to secure your financial freedom.
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by d33types: 12:45pm
OP, you and sdk blog are the ignorant ones who doesn't know the job limits of a volunteer. . It was not a permanent job and definitely not expected to pay very well.
What you're doing is blackmail
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by obonujoker(m): 12:45pm
|Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by 9PBLIVE(m): 1:01pm
okay
