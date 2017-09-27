₦airaland Forum

Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by money121(m): 10:30am
A blog Reader send this!!

''Stella,I hope this meet u well, right now am so pained and disappointed in our system here in Lagos Nigeria after working selflessly as a health volunteer with the Lagos state ministry of health for 5yrs plus with a stipend of 40k with no increment or promotion but promises that was not fulfilled we were layed off just like that without notice or benefit its so sad. Here is a copy of the disengagement letter''

Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by money121(m): 10:31am
Hmmmm..Happening at a time when the healthcare system in the Country is Wobbling on one leg... sad sad

Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by nairavsdollars: 12:24pm
They should also sack those old nurses and caregivers in the state general hospitals. All they do is gossip, talk APC politics and abuse patients EVERYDAY!

Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by lizzygrace(f): 12:25pm
How dem go feed now?
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by FitnessDoctor: 12:25pm
The first time I went to a General Hospital for some injections to combat cat bite, I was beyond shocked, these General Hospitals are nothing to write home about.
And as expected many of the doctor are either underqualified or outdated. The case of health issurance is at ground zero.
Which is why I advice my readers to always begin their day with exercise because prevention is better than cure.
And always try to learn about homemade remedies, lesser side effects and better results.
I remain your favorite health blogger Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by obi4eze: 12:25pm
Na wa o!
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by Taviajack(m): 12:26pm
Another set of people sent to the street..
Unemployment go increase again
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by obi4eze: 12:26pm
FitnessDoctor:
G
G for Gerrarahere
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by mathew95(m): 12:26pm
This is bad
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by glowreeyah90: 12:27pm
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by modelmike7(m): 12:27pm
Okay
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by Abudu2000(m): 12:31pm
nairavsdollars:
They should also sack those old nurses and caregivers in the state general hospitals. All they do is gossip, talk APC politics and abuse patients EVERYDAY!
I concur
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by hardywaltz(m): 12:31pm
Well
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by DisGuy: 12:31pm
Volunteer has a different neaning in Nigeria?

volunteers asking for promotions? undecided

Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by ignis(f): 12:32pm
e go better..
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by FitnessDoctor: 12:34pm
obi4eze:

G for Gerrarahere
I just updated it. Happy Independence in Advance
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by Tonason: 12:42pm
This is why you must not study too hard to obtain good grades, only to end up being a slave, because only a slave can be treated like this, Read, Rich Dad poor Dad and become wise, it's not yet late, contact me if you want to secure your financial freedom.
Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by d33types: 12:45pm
OP, you and sdk blog are the ignorant ones who doesn't know the job limits of a volunteer. . It was not a permanent job and definitely not expected to pay very well.
What you're doing is blackmail

Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by obonujoker(m): 12:45pm
glowreeyah90:
Foolish scammer... sopona fall on you.... why do all monickers that quoted you end with numbers?? I guess they are your cloned pseudonyms ba..... ozuor!!!!

Re: Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State by 9PBLIVE(m): 1:01pm
okay

