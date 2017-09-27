Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Lagos State Ministry Of Health Sacks Health Care Workers In The State (3421 Views)

''Stella,I hope this meet u well, right now am so pained and disappointed in our system here in Lagos Nigeria after working selflessly as a health volunteer with the Lagos state ministry of health for 5yrs plus with a stipend of 40k with no increment or promotion but promises that was not fulfilled we were layed off just like that without notice or benefit its so sad. Here is a copy of the disengagement letter''



They should also sack those old nurses and caregivers in the state general hospitals. All they do is gossip, talk APC politics and abuse patients EVERYDAY! 5 Likes

How dem go feed now?



And as expected many of the doctor are either underqualified or outdated. The case of health issurance is at ground zero.

Na wa o!

Another set of people sent to the street..

Unemployment go increase again

FitnessDoctor:

G G for Gerrarahere G for Gerrarahere

This is bad

Okay

nairavsdollars:

volunteers asking for promotions? Volunteer has a different neaning in Nigeria?volunteers asking for promotions? 1 Like

e go better..

obi4eze:



OP, you and sdk blog are the ignorant ones who doesn't know the job limits of a volunteer. . It was not a permanent job and definitely not expected to pay very well.

What you're doing is blackmail 1 Like

glowreeyah90:

