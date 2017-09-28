₦airaland Forum

Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by ThisTrend(f): 10:39am
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, Abiodun Joseph, in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly kidnapping two children.

The victims were a girl, Tobiloba Aleshiloye, 12, and an eight-year-old boy, Yussuf Kudus.

The suspect, who was said to be a resident of Cananland, Sango Ota, in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, allegedly abducted the two children on September 15, 2017.



He was said to have taken them to an unknown place, from where he started demanding a ransom of N150,000 per child from their parents.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the parents of the abducted children reported the case to the police at the Agbara division and detectives were detailed to be on the trail of the kidnapper.

He said “Technical investigation” was conducted on the suspect’s whereabouts and the hideout was located in a hotel in the Ojo area of Ibadan.

He said the detectives stormed the location, arrested the suspect and rescued the victims unhurt.

“The two children have been reunited with their parents,” Oyeyemi added.

Meanwhile the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-kidnapping/Cultism unit of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Iliyasu appealed to members of the public to take security of their children seriously in order not to make them victims of kidnappers.

http://punchng.com/man-kidnaps-two-children-in-ogun/

Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:39am
Prison never full?

Upcoming kidnapper

Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by Chascop: 10:58am
the return of Evans
see im head like yam..
y censor the small boy's image and leaving the little girl's image uncensored

Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by Neduzze5(m): 12:34pm
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 12:34pm
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 12:34pm
Evans is not built in a day

Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 12:35pm
Evil man... Ajimobi's dross fall on you
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by Nbote(m): 12:35pm
Dis one na amateur, he wanted to trade instead of mine skulls
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by Maydfourth: 12:35pm
Young Evans in training
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by steppins: 12:35pm
Our waste brothers ti take over from Evans.
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by PointZerom: 12:35pm
"The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, Abiodun Joseph, in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly kidnapping two children.
The victims were a girl, Tobiloba Aleshiloye"

Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by SaiNigeria: 12:35pm
When will they quit crime
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by Negotiate: 12:36pm
He want mine them skull?

Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 12:37pm
These kidnappers should be killed after bring tried. That will stop this dastardly act.
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by omoijesa(m): 12:37pm
Mad man.
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by Florblu(f): 12:38pm
steppins:
Our waste brothers ti take over from Evans.

Silence is golden but we can't keep quiet and.watch you display your inbuilt stupidity.
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by H2omaster: 12:38pm
Hmmm na wa o.. kidnapping kidnapping sha. For child labour or money ritual?
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by hucienda: 12:38pm
Good thing he was arrested.

NCAN, over to you.
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 12:39pm
angry
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by TDEMONEW: 12:40pm
See the face of those children. How think say there parent go get 150k to pay u.... .kidnnaping go wrong
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by sukkot: 12:41pm
but why this handsome guy do this na ?
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by banero(m): 12:43pm
afonja on the beat
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by sokera: 12:43pm
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 12:43pm
Afonja afonsi
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by bukynkwuenu: 12:46pm
grin. in dbanj's voice


it's skullandia again
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by ScotFree(m): 12:46pm
Hungerbad

I know one guy like that on nl will come for my head soon

Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by Drniyi4u(m): 12:50pm
Re: Man Kidnaps 2 Children In Ogun And Hides Them In Ibadan Hotel (Photos) by cromz(m): 12:52pm
