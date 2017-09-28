₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by RoyalBlak007: 10:50am
In an effort to simulate what life will be like living on Mars, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will build a £100m city in the middle of the desert.
The "Mars Science City" project was unveiled at a meeting of the UAE government this week and will consist of gigantic domes covering a 1.9 million-square-foot area.
It will house a team of researchers who will live there for a year carrying out experiments involving food, water and energy needs on the distant planet. The UAE hopes to eventually build a fully-formed Martian settlement within the next 100 years.
•Dubai's 'Mars Science City' will cover 1.9 million square feet, making it the largest space simulation city built
•A team of researchers will live in the city for a year, and carry out experiments to understand life on Mars
•It will also have a museum open to the public, whose walls will be 3D-printed from Emirati sand
•It is unclear when building work on the site will begin, or its exact location in the Emirati desert
http://www.mirror.co.uk/science/dubai-reveals-100m-martian-city-11251122
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4925958/Dubai-announces-plans-build-100m-simulation-Mars.html
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by RoyalBlak007: 10:51am
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, ruler of Dubai, said: "The UAE is a great country with vision and understanding of the challenges we face and the rapid changes our world is experiencing.
"We believe in the potential of space exploration, and in collaborating with global partners and leaders in order to harness the findings of this research and movement that seeks to meet people's needs and improve quality of life on Earth."
The project is part of the UAE's overall "Mars 2117 Strategy" which involves establishing a human base on Mars that will house up to 600,000 people, complete with oxygen supplies and inner-city transportation.
"The landing of people on other planets has been a longtime dream for humans. Our aim is that the UAE will spearhead international efforts to make this dream a reality," the Sheikh said.
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by RoyalBlak007: 10:52am
An exact timeline is hard to come by, but the country has previously announced it plans to launch a space probe to Mars in 2020. The "Hope" probe will orbit the planet and study it for the next three years.
“The Mars 2117 Project is a long term project, where our first objective is to develop our educational system so our sons will be able to lead scientific research across the various sectors,” Sheikh Mohamed said .
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by RoyalBlak007: 10:55am
He also said that the knowledge outcomes of the research project will be available for all international research institutions; adding that the objective of the research is to contribute in facilitating people lives on earth as well, mainly in the domains of transportation, energy and food.
Saeed Al Gergawi, manager of the scientific and research committee of the World Government Summit, told CNBC said people will be offered incentives to make the journey to Mars.
"We came up with that number [600,000] because it's like someone going to an exotic island, not everyone can go first, then we get advancement of rocket tech, which makes people move there easily, then the advancement of oxygen tech to make it more earth like, which would incentivize people," he said.
The UAE's plan isn't the only one for sending humans up to Mars. SpaceX has also talked about setting up on the red planet.
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by Deadprez: 11:01am
Nice development
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by colossus91(m): 11:02am
and nigeria is still tackling flooding eh eh eh!,
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by Homeboiy(m): 11:10am
My honeymoon will be there
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by damola311: 11:28am
and this is same country in which our source of income is same....
Something like this attract tourists which leads to more generated income, but our leaders here are only after their pockets.
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by ignis(f): 12:50pm
With money, impossibility becomes a possibility...
God punish poverty.
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by martynsnet: 12:51pm
the same oil with Nigeria, see the difference
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by uhuogba(m): 12:51pm
This is the pedestal oil wealth can place a nation if used resourcefully.
Ours brought us civil war, pains, sorrow, bloody agitations and continual waste of human life.
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by oluwaseunhere: 12:51pm
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by hucienda: 12:51pm
These guys don diversify from oil while Buhari and his crew are diversifying from the Niger Delta basin to the Chad and Sokoto basins.
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by mekstaniac(m): 12:51pm
Advancement! Serious people
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by sKeetz(m): 12:51pm
But why are the northerners afraid of restructuring ?!?
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by ekojoe(m): 12:51pm
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by fabulousfortune(m): 12:52pm
Aww.... beauriful
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by sodiq961(m): 12:52pm
I'm speechless, this is must visit after completion
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by Unbreakable007: 12:52pm
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by yinka96(m): 12:53pm
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by Manweysabi(m): 12:53pm
na who do us this thing, eh?
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by illitrate(m): 12:53pm
This is same country that came to obasanjo to borrow money just for electricity, obasanjo said nothing good can come from the desert.
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by ForumGuyz: 12:53pm
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by modelmike7(m): 12:53pm
Money makes the world goes round
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by WowSweetGuy(m): 12:53pm
Arab oil money used properly. Meanwhile here,only one man fit embezzle that kinda amount. Common 24hrs light person no fit see.
What a wicked country
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by mykh01(m): 12:53pm
Edumare punish poverty
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by nelsilvercloud(m): 12:54pm
Nigeria is a failed state
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by jtigwell0: 12:54pm
Earth is flat!
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by modelmike7(m): 12:54pm
illitrate:Na u be d cameraman for d meeting abi?
Nigerians and beer parlor hearsay sha!!!
|Re: Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet by Emyres: 12:54pm
This land is not for sale. Beware of 419ers. Call 08012345678.
