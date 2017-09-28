Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Dubai's £100m 'Martian City' In The Desert To Simulate Life On The Red Planet (5217 Views)

The "Mars Science City" project was unveiled at a meeting of the UAE government this week and will consist of gigantic domes covering a 1.9 million-square-foot area.





It will house a team of researchers who will live there for a year carrying out experiments involving food, water and energy needs on the distant planet. The UAE hopes to eventually build a fully-formed Martian settlement within the next 100 years.









•Dubai's 'Mars Science City' will cover 1.9 million square feet, making it the largest space simulation city built



•A team of researchers will live in the city for a year, and carry out experiments to understand life on Mars



•It will also have a museum open to the public, whose walls will be 3D-printed from Emirati sand



•It is unclear when building work on the site will begin, or its exact location in the Emirati desert









Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, ruler of Dubai, said: "The UAE is a great country with vision and understanding of the challenges we face and the rapid changes our world is experiencing.





"We believe in the potential of space exploration, and in collaborating with global partners and leaders in order to harness the findings of this research and movement that seeks to meet people's needs and improve quality of life on Earth."



The project is part of the UAE's overall "Mars 2117 Strategy" which involves establishing a human base on Mars that will house up to 600,000 people, complete with oxygen supplies and inner-city transportation.



"The landing of people on other planets has been a longtime dream for humans. Our aim is that the UAE will spearhead international efforts to make this dream a reality," the Sheikh said.

An exact timeline is hard to come by, but the country has previously announced it plans to launch a space probe to Mars in 2020. The "Hope" probe will orbit the planet and study it for the next three years.



“The Mars 2117 Project is a long term project, where our first objective is to develop our educational system so our sons will be able to lead scientific research across the various sectors,” Sheikh Mohamed said .

He also said that the knowledge outcomes of the research project will be available for all international research institutions; adding that the objective of the research is to contribute in facilitating people lives on earth as well, mainly in the domains of transportation, energy and food.



Saeed Al Gergawi, manager of the scientific and research committee of the World Government Summit, told CNBC said people will be offered incentives to make the journey to Mars.





"We came up with that number [600,000] because it's like someone going to an exotic island, not everyone can go first, then we get advancement of rocket tech, which makes people move there easily, then the advancement of oxygen tech to make it more earth like, which would incentivize people," he said.



The UAE's plan isn't the only one for sending humans up to Mars. SpaceX has also talked about setting up on the red planet. 1 Like

Nice development

and nigeria is still tackling flooding eh eh eh!, 7 Likes 1 Share

My honeymoon will be there 1 Like

and this is same country in which our source of income is same....



Something like this attract tourists which leads to more generated income, but our leaders here are only after their pockets. 9 Likes

With money, impossibility becomes a possibility...



God punish poverty. 1 Like

the same oil with Nigeria, see the difference 5 Likes

This is the pedestal oil wealth can place a nation if used resourcefully.

Ours brought us civil war, pains, sorrow, bloody agitations and continual waste of human life. 5 Likes

These guys don diversify from oil while Buhari and his crew are diversifying from the Niger Delta basin to the Chad and Sokoto basins. 4 Likes 1 Share

Advancement! Serious people

But why are the northerners afraid of restructuring ?!?





Aww.... beauriful

I'm speechless, this is must visit after completion

This is same country that came to obasanjo to borrow money just for electricity, obasanjo said nothing good can come from the desert.

Hmmm

Money makes the world goes round

Arab oil money used properly. Meanwhile here,only one man fit embezzle that kinda amount. Common 24hrs light person no fit see.



What a wicked country 2 Likes

Edumare punish poverty

Nigeria is a failed state 1 Like

