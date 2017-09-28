₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by MrNollyzone: 10:57am
Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu who was down with a terrible disease 6 years ago has bounced back completely.
The beautiful actress who has over 300 movies to her credit took to the social media on Wednesday to share these adorable photos of her gorgeous self as she tries to reconnect with her loyal fans.
See photos below......
http://news.nollyzone.com/veteran-actress-ngozi-nwosu-returns-sexy-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by MrNollyzone: 10:58am
sexy mama
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by colossus91(m): 10:59am
nice...next
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 11:01am
sexy mama
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by kidap: 11:02am
cute
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by stGabrielo(m): 11:02am
Mtcheew,who's dz one again
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Homeboiy(m): 11:06am
See face like mushroom
Well if she will agree to be my sugar mama
I will not mind her face
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by devilmaycry(m): 11:08am
who dis one help
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by rossyc(f): 11:09am
nice
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by kennygee(f): 11:12am
Peaceful Peace.
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 11:19am
some one old to be your mother
Homeboiy:
5 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Homeboiy(m): 11:29am
NaijaCelebrity:
Sorry na condition cause am
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Finstar: 12:42pm
Goegores
See my signature
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by iffydave(m): 12:42pm
Ijey puff
#LivingInBondage
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:43pm
Mama DE Mama
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Twistter09(m): 12:43pm
Okay o
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by H2omaster: 12:43pm
Nice
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Godwin2017: 12:43pm
MrNollyzone:#
upon all the makeups ans fairness, nature still take 90% of her
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by nairavsdollars: 12:43pm
I hear say na Tinubu dey sample her ekwe
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by ignis(f): 12:44pm
cool
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Egein(m): 12:45pm
Homeboiy:
Zero respect. I'm sure your mother is someone's sugar mommy.
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Jephz(m): 12:45pm
NaijaCelebrity:u mean scary mama
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Robbin7(m): 12:46pm
Slowly old age creeps in.
Old age with grace though.
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by missrebby: 12:46pm
colossus91:Savagery
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Egein(m): 12:46pm
stGabrielo:
Indomie children.
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by mykh01(m): 12:50pm
Why e com be lyk say she do face surgery?
she looks healthy, thank God on ur behalf.
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by WowSweetGuy(m): 12:51pm
Fuji house of commotion funny madam
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Ishilove: 12:52pm
MrNollyzone:I couldn't walk on high heels even if my life depended on it
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Jennifer89(f): 12:55pm
she looks cute!
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by 4rty(f): 12:55pm
wow that's great...madam u have shamed the devil in your life continue slaying, your life is indeed a testimony
|Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Richy4(m): 12:57pm
iffydave:
No man...she was Ego in living in bondage.
Ijey Ponce..on Evil passion..We got the cassette those days...
2 Likes
