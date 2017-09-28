₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,273 members, 3,820,212 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 01:18 PM

Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos (6638 Views)

Ngozi Nwosu Celebrates Her 54th Birthday (photos) / Damilola Adegbite Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday With Sexy Photos / Ngozi Nwosu: “I Will Marry When It Is Right Time” — 53 Year Old Veteran Actress (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by MrNollyzone: 10:57am
Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu who was down with a terrible disease 6 years ago has bounced back completely.

The beautiful actress who has over 300 movies to her credit took to the social media on Wednesday to share these adorable photos of her gorgeous self as she tries to reconnect with her loyal fans.

See photos below......

http://news.nollyzone.com/veteran-actress-ngozi-nwosu-returns-sexy-photos/

1 Like

Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by MrNollyzone: 10:58am
sexy mama

2 Likes

Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by colossus91(m): 10:59am
nice...next
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 11:01am
sexy mama grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by kidap: 11:02am
cute
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by stGabrielo(m): 11:02am
Mtcheew,who's dz one again
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Homeboiy(m): 11:06am
See face like mushroom

Well if she will agree to be my sugar mama

I will not mind her face
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by devilmaycry(m): 11:08am
who dis one help
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by rossyc(f): 11:09am
nice

1 Like

Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by kennygee(f): 11:12am
Peaceful Peace.

1 Like

Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 11:19am
some one old to be your mother

Homeboiy:
See face like mushroom

Well if she will agree to be my sugar mama

I will not mind her face

5 Likes

Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Homeboiy(m): 11:29am
NaijaCelebrity:
some one old to be your mother


Sorry na condition cause am
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Finstar: 12:42pm
Goegores grin grin

See my signature wink
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by iffydave(m): 12:42pm
Ijey puff

#LivingInBondage

1 Like

Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:43pm
Mama DE Mama
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Twistter09(m): 12:43pm
Okay o
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by H2omaster: 12:43pm
Nice
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Godwin2017: 12:43pm
MrNollyzone:
Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu who was down with a terrible disease 6 years ago has bounced back completely.

The beautiful actress who has over 300 movies to her credit took to the social media on Wednesday to share these adorable photos of her gorgeous self as she tries to reconnect with her loyal fans.

See photos below......

http://news.nollyzone.com/veteran-actress-ngozi-nwosu-returns-sexy-photos/
#
upon all the makeups ans fairness, nature still take 90% of her
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by nairavsdollars: 12:43pm
I hear say na Tinubu dey sample her ekwe

1 Like

Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by ignis(f): 12:44pm
cool
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Egein(m): 12:45pm
Homeboiy:
See face like mushroom

Well if she will agree to be my sugar mama

I will not mind her face

Zero respect. I'm sure your mother is someone's sugar mommy.

1 Like

Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Jephz(m): 12:45pm
NaijaCelebrity:
sexy mama grin grin grin
u mean scary mama
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Robbin7(m): 12:46pm
Slowly old age creeps in.

Old age with grace though.
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by missrebby: 12:46pm
colossus91:
nice...next
Savagery
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Egein(m): 12:46pm
stGabrielo:
Mtcheew,who's dz one again

Indomie children.

2 Likes

Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by mykh01(m): 12:50pm
Why e com be lyk say she do face surgery?








she looks healthy, thank God on ur behalf.
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by WowSweetGuy(m): 12:51pm
Fuji house of commotion funny madam
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Ishilove: 12:52pm
MrNollyzone:
sexy mama
I couldn't walk on high heels even if my life depended on it
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Jennifer89(f): 12:55pm
she looks cute!
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by 4rty(f): 12:55pm
wow that's great...madam u have shamed the devil in your life continue slaying, your life is indeed a testimony grin
Re: Ngozi Nwosu Stuns In New Photos by Richy4(m): 12:57pm
iffydave:
Ijey puff

#LivingInBondage

No man...she was Ego in living in bondage.
Ijey Ponce..on Evil passion..We got the cassette those days... cheesy

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

God Emcee: Modenine Interview On Werunthings.com / Beyonce Asks Christian Louboutin To Design Shoes For Blue Ivy / Beyoncé Flaunts Her Fabulous Post-baby Body Again...in St Barts

Viewing this topic: seribroo56(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), chakaz(m), kinibigdeal(m), Afam4eva(m), kekere1, Dubembiafra, Suky01(m), nifemi2011, esepleberger1, dejibanjo, Chuchunana, krap(m), fanex, Dayanto, Turktman05(m), EvilMetahuman, evamena, Saviouranking127(m), opensine, poeticgig(m), Alanzazani, Mekenz(m), Abmus, GGInc, safarigirl(f), daneni1(m), DoyenExchange, tracyfemmmm, leonkufre(m), Donviker, Gepheral, donsheva, emmanuelcrawler(m), progressj, Emmey67, francofoks, Grammy08, maran1983(f), Onyeoma3, ghost3040, Xmyno(m), Momcherry(f), Dumas32(m), Abiona001(m), madamGift(f), Childofaking, Kemicares(f), odetola, nedu2000(m), Meje(m), dontachio, XFive, okpukpu(m), sukkot, elega(f), bunmiade16, cassiekel, combatant2015, Emerald120(f), ayoola2002(m), crystalzoe and 134 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.