The beautiful actress who has over 300 movies to her credit took to the social media on Wednesday to share these adorable photos of her gorgeous self as she tries to reconnect with her loyal fans.



See photos below......



sexy mama 2 Likes

nice...next

cute

Mtcheew,who's dz one again

See face like mushroom



Well if she will agree to be my sugar mama



I will not mind her face

who dis one help

nice 1 Like

Peaceful Peace. 1 Like





See my signature GoegoresSee my signature

Ijey puff



#LivingInBondage 1 Like

Mama DE Mama

Okay o

Nice

upon all the makeups ans fairness, nature still take 90% of her upon all the makeups ans fairness, nature still take 90% of her

I hear say na Tinubu dey sample her ekwe 1 Like

cool

Zero respect. I'm sure your mother is someone's sugar mommy. Zero respect. I'm sure your mother is someone's sugar mommy. 1 Like

Slowly old age creeps in.



Old age with grace though.

Why e com be lyk say she do face surgery?

















she looks healthy, thank God on ur behalf.

Fuji house of commotion funny madam

she looks cute!

wow that's great...madam u have shamed the devil in your life continue slaying, your life is indeed a testimony