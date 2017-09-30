Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido (23891 Views)

Senator Ben Murray Bruce recently tweeted about how Nigerian artistes are making waves outside the country with their music ..He mentioned Psquare, Tekno and Wizkid .Apparently, this did not go down well with some davido fans as they immediately stormed his TL asking him to include Davido...

OK

Plus Davido,he is very correct 21 Likes 2 Shares

cc lalasticlala, Dominique

some fans can be bloody some fans can be bloody 4 Likes 1 Share

Dat man never do things wit davido, i guese e dont like him. But we fit here Mr. bruce na my boy, bruce na my boy ...... 28 Likes

" see this warey warey you go turn murray wen bruce-lee beat you finish"





OBO try add this on your next Hit

The frog fans won't be happy with this 28 Likes

Senator that cannot make sense, is that one a senator? 10 Likes

Ok

Davido that naughty boy



please is Murray Bruce standing with the iPod Pig or what,have not seen him talk about that



don't quote me



*AburoBuhari*

dem davido fans coming out for Ben 38 Likes 1 Share

9jvirgin:

This man is not serious die hard davido fan sported. die hard davido fan sported. 2 Likes

This man is not serious

Davido my foot 3 Likes

u cant place wizzy nd davido in d same bracket..mba,e no fit happen 3 Likes

Ok

That first comment though

Those that are saying Psquare should be removed are high. 14 Likes

HahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahHahhahahahahhah. Davido useless tortoise mofo. 5 Likes

ABEG DAVIDO IS ONLY KNOWN FOR BUYING PEOPLES SONGS. I JUST WANT TO MAKE COMMON SENSE 1 Like

So, this kind of thing can make FP while my book is still hanging HEIR TO THE THRONE

This Bruce and twitter ehn. It's as if he doesn't talk anywhere except twitter alone

wat abt Airforce1 3 Likes

What is tekno and psquare doing there.

wizkid,davido and patoranking.

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

allaweee oooo. why? ewwwwww 3 Likes

Davido should be on that list too. Nigga has carved great niche for himself, his music is aired both home and abroad

Dele and Ben Bruce are tight padi. They forgot?

Davido go be like Mr common sense even with all my father's money and my frog voice you couldn't pity me by adding my name? 3 Likes