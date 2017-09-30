₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by Synord: 1:00pm On Sep 28
Senator Ben Murray Bruce recently tweeted about how Nigerian artistes are making waves outside the country with their music ..He mentioned Psquare, Tekno and Wizkid .Apparently, this did not go down well with some davido fans as they immediately stormed his TL asking him to include Davido...
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by paiz(m): 1:24pm On Sep 28
OK
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by Buharimustgo: 1:35pm On Sep 28
Plus Davido,he is very correct
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by Synord: 4:12pm On Sep 29
cc lalasticlala, Dominique
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by selflessposhheart(f): 4:14pm On Sep 29
some fans can be bloody
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by mayweather145: 4:55pm On Sep 29
Dat man never do things wit davido, i guese e dont like him. But we fit here Mr. bruce na my boy, bruce na my boy ......
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by wexler(m): 8:49pm On Sep 29
" see this warey warey you go turn murray wen bruce-lee beat you finish"
OBO try add this on your next Hit
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by veekid(m): 9:03pm On Sep 29
The frog fans won't be happy with this
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by quiverfull(m): 9:03pm On Sep 29
Senator that cannot make sense, is that one a senator?
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:03pm On Sep 29
Ok
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by AburoBuhari: 9:03pm On Sep 29
Davido that naughty boy
please is Murray Bruce standing with the iPod Pig or what,have not seen him talk about that
don't quote me
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by Settingz321(m): 9:04pm On Sep 29
dem davido fans coming out for Ben
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by lifezone247(m): 9:04pm On Sep 29
9jvirgin:die hard davido fan sported.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by 9jvirgin(m): 9:04pm On Sep 29
This man is not serious
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by Dearlord(m): 9:04pm On Sep 29
Davido my foot
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:05pm On Sep 29
u cant place wizzy nd davido in d same bracket..mba,e no fit happen
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by 9japrof(m): 9:05pm On Sep 29
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by aktolly54(m): 9:05pm On Sep 29
Ok
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by lonelydora(m): 9:06pm On Sep 29
That first comment though
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by Afam4eva(m): 9:06pm On Sep 29
Those that are saying Psquare should be removed are high.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by thesuave10(m): 9:07pm On Sep 29
HahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahHahhahahahahhah. Davido useless tortoise mofo.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by phayvoursky(m): 9:07pm On Sep 29
ABEG DAVIDO IS ONLY KNOWN FOR BUYING PEOPLES SONGS. I JUST WANT TO MAKE COMMON SENSE
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by lordseb(m): 9:07pm On Sep 29
So, this kind of thing can make FP while my book is still hanging HEIR TO THE THRONE
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by thoollz: 9:07pm On Sep 29
This Bruce and twitter ehn. It's as if he doesn't talk anywhere except twitter alone
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by oshe11(m): 9:08pm On Sep 29
wat abt Airforce1
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by Danladi7: 9:08pm On Sep 29
What is tekno and psquare doing there.
wizkid,davido and patoranking.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by lawye6: 9:08pm On Sep 29
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by Bills2307(m): 9:09pm On Sep 29
allaweee oooo. why? ewwwwww
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 9:10pm On Sep 29
Davido should be on that list too. Nigga has carved great niche for himself, his music is aired both home and abroad
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by benuejosh(m): 9:10pm On Sep 29
Dele and Ben Bruce are tight padi. They forgot?
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by Iyajelili(f): 9:12pm On Sep 29
Davido go be like Mr common sense even with all my father's money and my frog voice you couldn't pity me by adding my name?
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Tweet About P'square, Tekno & Wizkid Got Fans Asking Of Davido by khalAyo(m): 9:13pm On Sep 29
Ben bruce don confirm am.
Davido is a LOCAL champion!!
