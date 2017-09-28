₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,463 members, 3,820,876 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 07:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) (18354 Views)
Mr. Eazi Thanks Temi Otedola, His Girlfriend "For Making Everything Special" / This Lady Is Claiming Mr. Eazi Is Her Boyfriend, See Birthday Shout Out / "Guys, Find A Girl Who Will Pamper You Like Temi Otedola Is Pampering Mr Eazi" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by britzreus: 2:46pm
Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi, who over the weekend had a successful concert in London, has shown off his dad..
The singer, who was also pictured with billionaire daughter girlfriend, Temi Otedola, her sister, DJ Cuppy and their mother, Nana, then shared a photo and video of his dad..
According to the singer, his dad was at the backstage before The "Life Is Eazi" Culture Festival Event started on Saturday, September 23rd..
Saying;
Yo!! look who just came to backstage
See more at>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/mr-eazi-shows-off-dad/
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijCFN8S4x-8
See more at>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/mr-eazi-shows-off-dad/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by anuoluwapo884: 2:48pm
Seen
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:49pm
Ok
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 2:50pm
his dad resembles my friend's level adviser, the man that took "A" as private property, and won't give it out!
*meanwhile mr.eazi, u should be caution of urself with the way u spit at nigerian artiste these days if u dnt want 2go back 2ghana, or u no wan end up featuring blackface,vic 0 or ojo illegal
31 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by Florblu(f): 3:00pm
A good.father that.gave birth to a rude boy who have no respect for his country of success and Her people
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by BoyHuncho(m): 3:03pm
Not the right time to do that..some people wey no get home training go use the opportunity to go savage on him
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by coalcoal1(m): 5:03pm
Fine man ... same nose
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by H2omaster: 5:04pm
Omo ale eazi
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by nairaman66(m): 5:05pm
Hope he doesn't tell us later that his original dad is from Ghana! That this one is the photocopy?? Or someone copied his original Dad.. Just saying!!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by seunmohmoh(f): 5:05pm
Ok
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by Watermelonman: 5:07pm
The father 'nose' more than the son.
15 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by BEENUEL: 5:07pm
Inlaw to the otedolas.
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by XVIER(m): 5:07pm
Who is Mr. Eazi? We don't know him here in ghana.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by SHAKABOOM: 5:07pm
Dis im papa resemble person wey fit give im son tips ad format on how to divert otedola daughter money with biro.
7 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by Eshence: 5:08pm
cute man_guy
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by majamajic(m): 5:08pm
life is easy when u born early
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by eluquenson(m): 5:09pm
seen
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by jayloms: 5:10pm
Striking resemblance. Nose and ears!
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by Pauldaniel02: 5:10pm
His Dad must be really Proud.
But a Rude Comment and Aggrieved statement always goes before a Fall.
Anyways check out my Page for Great Laptops at the Best Price.
http://www.nairaland.com/4062389/grade-usa-laptops-sale#60864937
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by dignity33: 5:11pm
I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.
People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.
If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.
Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.
Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.
Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.
No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.
IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.
So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish.
7 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:12pm
That's good.
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by SIRmanjar(m): 5:13pm
SHAKABOOM:Hahahaha! You nor well..Like a pen magician baa?
Otedelo money go hear am.
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by CompereByMej: 5:14pm
Hello Daddy
Hello Daddy
Hello Daddy
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by tbanj07(m): 5:15pm
You can call him YORUGHA or GHARUBA
heryurh:
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 5:15pm
He should go and show his dad to his people in Ghana o
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by contactmorak: 5:17pm
does he smoke?
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Shows Off His Father For The First Time (Photo/ Video) by MustiizRaja(m): 5:18pm
I really dnt knw wah I shud do ifnur dad is there rada rada oshii
1 Like
Uche Elendu Denies Marriage Break-Up Rumor / A Nairalander Poses With Davido / Rihanna Acquires $12 Million Mansion In Los Angeles [PHOTOS]
Viewing this topic: Physicist(m), Brushless(m), Emmaesty(f), encryptjay(m), Deckylicious(m), ogbujajnr, urpee28(m), MztrChukwu(m), KeriBaby(f), najaka(f), mismore(f), jhybosky, deo966(m), edlion57(m), jumzzy448, Freak4achild, JIGHU(m), nosike3(m), wisenewgem(m), nikas77(m), Jexyme(f), GeneralGenty(m), BabaO2, Shesweetdie(f), Yookney, G007(m), drpat1, olujinmisamson1(m), akeeen, 12stinep, amstamon, AdaIfe16(f), samlade, dannybomb(m), Egodons(m), Rinsola32(f), durell(m), Frankbaro(m), daymol(m), mrfabuloz(m), drgeorge1(m), Officialnelly(m), barackosama(m), EbonyNaijaBlog, dannB(m), Jiggyronnie, onyichick(f), BandAid(m), davit, purpledandelion, david2(m), olaposii, naijarazzi, DanoskiDaniels and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3