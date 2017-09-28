I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. 7 Likes