|Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Choiszman(m): 3:23pm
A man, Identified as Chief Charles Nzechi, has put a smile on the face of an old homeless widow, in Abia State.
According to a Facebook post, Mrs Onyemechi Nwanmo from Isiadu Afarata Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, had been living in a dilapidated mud house for years.
Fortunately for her, she caught the attention of Charles Nzechi who later demolished the mud house and built a new bungalow for her.
TEARS OF JOY! CHARLES NZECHI FOUNDATION BUILDS A BUNGALOW FOR A POOR WIDOW IN ABIA [PHOTOS] #By Ifeanyi
God will never plant the seed of his life upon the soil of a hard, unbroken spirit. He will only plant that seed where the conviction of his spirit has brought brokenness, where the soil has been watered with the tears of repentance as well as the tears of joy.
Ambassador (chief) Charles Nzechi, founder Charles Nzechi Foundation who was represented by Mr Apostle Chibuike on Tuesday, September 26, was present at the commissioning and handover of the new home to Mrs Onyemechi Nwanmo The people of Isiadu Afarata Ibeku in Umuahia North local government area, Abia state trooped out in mass to celebrate what God has done to them, as a worthy Abia son, A philanthropist and humanitarian, Amb. Chief Charles Nzechi, Founder and President CHARLES NZECHI FOUNDATION built,donated and commissioned one bedroom modern bungalow to the wife and son of late Mr. Nwanmo, who died years back.
We learnt that the project was known to the Foundation through one Mr. Apostle Chibuike who went for a visit in the village and saw the poor old widow,Ma Onyemechi living in a dilapidated mud house. When it seems hope was lost, the foundation sent Apostle to go and put a smile in the face of the poor widow by building her a befitting home. During the occasion,the village head made his speech;
He siad, “they are happy celebrating with their Sister and mother Mrs Onyemechi Nwanmo on this faithful day”
“We appreciate the Founder, Charles Nzechi Foundation and his entourage for coming to our community for the purpose of this ceremony. Our Community feels highly honoured and elated.
Your foundation has made us feel belong. We say thank you as we can now open our mouth so wide and say…TO GOD BE THE GLORY FOR THE GREAT THING HE HAS DONE” He also said, that they have never seen such before in their community,and they wish to acknowledge the impact of what the Foundation has done to them.
Meanwhile, Apostle Chibuike made a contribution that, Chief Nzechi he Know,is a man that practice what he preaches and the foundation has been doing alot to touch lives.
Speaking, high chief Emeka Onuoha thanked the foundation for remembering the poor old widow through their son Apostle Today, Mrs Onyemechi Nwanmo, Members of Charles Nzechi Foundation, the village head of Isiadu Afarata Ibeku, Hon. Chief O.c. Chilaka and woman leader of the community led the villagers to commission the house to the glory of God. BRAVO AHA EJI AGA MBA 1 OF OHUHU KINGDOM!
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-gifts-old-homeless-widow-with-brand-new-bungalow-in-abia-state
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Choiszman(m): 3:24pm
See more pictures...http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-gifts-old-homeless-widow-with-brand-new-bungalow-in-abia-state
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 3:28pm
Wow
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by josephine123: 4:11pm
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGOc1mhcrkY
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Choiszman(m): 4:57pm
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by angelTI(f): 5:14pm
This is highly commendable. God bless the benefactor
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by dignity33: 5:48pm
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Olulinks(m): 5:49pm
Don't bring us into your Nnamdi case, abeg.
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 5:49pm
God will bless the dude
We shouldn’t forget the widows everytime we’re exhibiting acts of kindness,they’re suffering emotionally
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:50pm
Nice one
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by pinkcottoncandy: 5:51pm
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by SWORD419: 5:52pm
k
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by wizkid73: 5:52pm
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Fynchi: 5:53pm
God bless the man. God please bless me for I have this kind of heart and I'm willing also.
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by omooba969: 5:54pm
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by rossyc(f): 5:54pm
May God bless him.
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by jayloms: 5:54pm
Congrats to mama and God bless the charitable spirit.
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:56pm
IPOB should just keep kwayet like i have interest in all the story by the guy above me... congratulations jare mama, enjoy the rest of your stay on earth in happiness. God bless the foundation
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Chommieblaq(f): 5:58pm
Awwwwwww God bless the man that remembered this mama, his generation will never beg. Amen
Without Love and Compassion, Humanity cannot survive.
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 5:58pm
wow ... this is really great. it is never too late to enjoy life.. God can smile on you at anytime
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Babalegba(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Lucasbalo(m): 6:02pm
Nice gesture Chief. More blessings.
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by balogun16: 6:03pm
God bless the person who did this. igbo people are generous in nature. if it was my Yoruba tribe, they would have mined the old woman skull by now.
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Naijjablog(m): 6:07pm
Wow
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by 2shure: 6:10pm
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by fruqsy(m): 6:13pm
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Pavore9: 6:13pm
Commendable.
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by buchilino(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 6:30pm
Impressive. May God reward him abundantly.
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Sukses24: 6:31pm
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 6:33pm
OMG! I Feel like crying, God bless the man who built this house for her!
|Re: Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) by deji17: 6:33pm
