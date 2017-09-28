Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) (5608 Views)

17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) / Widow Banished For Having Sex On Late Husband’s Bed In Ebonyi (Photo) / 9-Year-Old Homeless Girl Feeds Feaces To Baby Of Lady That Rescued Her (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to a Facebook post, Mrs Onyemechi Nwanmo from Isiadu Afarata Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, had been living in a dilapidated mud house for years.



Fortunately for her, she caught the attention of Charles Nzechi who later demolished the mud house and built a new bungalow for her.



TEARS OF JOY! CHARLES NZECHI FOUNDATION BUILDS A BUNGALOW FOR A POOR WIDOW IN ABIA [PHOTOS] #By Ifeanyi

God will never plant the seed of his life upon the soil of a hard, unbroken spirit. He will only plant that seed where the conviction of his spirit has brought brokenness, where the soil has been watered with the tears of repentance as well as the tears of joy.



Ambassador (chief) Charles Nzechi, founder Charles Nzechi Foundation who was represented by Mr Apostle Chibuike on Tuesday, September 26, was present at the commissioning and handover of the new home to Mrs Onyemechi Nwanmo The people of Isiadu Afarata Ibeku in Umuahia North local government area, Abia state trooped out in mass to celebrate what God has done to them, as a worthy Abia son, A philanthropist and humanitarian, Amb. Chief Charles Nzechi, Founder and President CHARLES NZECHI FOUNDATION built,donated and commissioned one bedroom modern bungalow to the wife and son of late Mr. Nwanmo, who died years back.



We learnt that the project was known to the Foundation through one Mr. Apostle Chibuike who went for a visit in the village and saw the poor old widow,Ma Onyemechi living in a dilapidated mud house. When it seems hope was lost, the foundation sent Apostle to go and put a smile in the face of the poor widow by building her a befitting home. During the occasion,the village head made his speech;



He siad, “they are happy celebrating with their Sister and mother Mrs Onyemechi Nwanmo on this faithful day”

“We appreciate the Founder, Charles Nzechi Foundation and his entourage for coming to our community for the purpose of this ceremony. Our Community feels highly honoured and elated.



Your foundation has made us feel belong. We say thank you as we can now open our mouth so wide and say…TO GOD BE THE GLORY FOR THE GREAT THING HE HAS DONE” He also said, that they have never seen such before in their community,and they wish to acknowledge the impact of what the Foundation has done to them.



Meanwhile, Apostle Chibuike made a contribution that, Chief Nzechi he Know,is a man that practice what he preaches and the foundation has been doing alot to touch lives.



Speaking, high chief Emeka Onuoha thanked the foundation for remembering the poor old widow through their son Apostle Today, Mrs Onyemechi Nwanmo, Members of Charles Nzechi Foundation, the village head of Isiadu Afarata Ibeku, Hon. Chief O.c. Chilaka and woman leader of the community led the villagers to commission the house to the glory of God. BRAVO AHA EJI AGA MBA 1 OF OHUHU KINGDOM!



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-gifts-old-homeless-widow-with-brand-new-bungalow-in-abia-state A man, Identified as Chief Charles Nzechi, has put a smile on the face of an old homeless widow, in Abia State.According to a Facebook post, Mrs Onyemechi Nwanmo from Isiadu Afarata Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, had been living in a dilapidated mud house for years.Fortunately for her, she caught the attention of Charles Nzechi who later demolished the mud house and built a new bungalow for her. 2 Likes

See more pictures...http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-gifts-old-homeless-widow-with-brand-new-bungalow-in-abia-state

Wow

WATCH THE VIDEO





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGOc1mhcrkY

Lalasticlala, Mynd44, ishilove, lefufu

This is highly commendable. God bless the benefactor 13 Likes

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. 3 Likes 1 Share

Don't bring us into your Nnamdi case, abeg. 4 Likes 1 Share





We shouldn’t forget the widows everytime we’re exhibiting acts of kindness,they’re suffering emotionally God will bless the dudeWe shouldn’t forget the widows everytime we’re exhibiting acts of kindness,they’re suffering emotionally 3 Likes

Nice one

My brother above thank you for your analysis....the hypocritical Nigerians who listened to that INVASION video heard Kanu's voice in that video and still Claim he is in hiding.



They have killed him...Nwachineke that God send to liberate Nigeria.



Now after shaking the Nigerian Polity...all hypocrites who castigated him are now running up and down shouting restructuring



If not for Kanu what would they have been restructuring



BUNCH OF IDJOTS 5 Likes

k

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

God bless the man. God please bless me for I have this kind of heart and I'm willing also.

dignity33:

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish.

Your argument doesn't hold water. Your argument doesn't hold water. 2 Likes

May God bless him.

Congrats to mama and God bless the charitable spirit.

like i have interest in all the story by the guy above me... congratulations jare mama, enjoy the rest of your stay on earth in happiness. God bless the foundation IPOB should just keep kwayetlike i have interest in all the story by the guy above me... congratulations jare mama, enjoy the rest of your stay on earth in happiness. God bless the foundation 1 Like

Awwwwwww God bless the man that remembered this mama, his generation will never beg. Amen











Without Love and Compassion, Humanity cannot survive.

wow ... this is really great. it is never too late to enjoy life.. God can smile on you at anytime

dignity33:

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. Who cares.Take your stupidity elsewhere Who cares.Take your stupidity elsewhere 2 Likes

Nice gesture Chief. More blessings.

God bless the person who did this. igbo people are generous in nature. if it was my Yoruba tribe, they would have mined the old woman skull by now.

Wow

Whr r those bastard tithe collectors

Yahoo pastors

Whr r they.

God go just dey smile for the persom wey do this kind hearted fellow.

Ogun punish all bastard yahoo pastors

All greedy politicians and bastards

All bastard false prophets

dignity33:

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. where was he while they were killed??

Em lemme guess.....em, HIDING. where was he while they were killed??Em lemme guess.....em, HIDING. 2 Likes

Commendable.

omooba969:





Your argument doesn't hold water.

NOT SURPRISED DAT D COUNTER ARGUMENT IS COMING FROM A S WASTERN. ONE THING I HAVE NOTICED FROM S WASTERNERS ON NL, IS DAT DEY FIND IT EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO MIND DER OWN BIZ. NOT SURPRISED DAT D COUNTER ARGUMENT IS COMING FROM A S WASTERN. ONE THING I HAVE NOTICED FROM S WASTERNERS ON NL, IS DAT DEY FIND IT EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO MIND DER OWN BIZ.

Impressive. May God reward him abundantly.

dignity33:

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. U need deliverance, like Nnamdi, like u. Sence fall on u 1 Like

OMG! I Feel like crying, God bless the man who built this house for her!