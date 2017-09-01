Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) (3710 Views)

Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/work-begins-the-new-10-lane-lagos.html All is now set as work officially begins at the new 10-lane Lagos airport Road. If you have any business within that road, its better you find an alternative road, though law enforcements will be on ground to enforce traffic rules and ensure the road moves. These are some of the picturesSource:

Lagos... the big brother

I just hope this job wasn't given to that useless HI tech construction because it would only end up being a total waste of funds and time because they never deliver quality roads

Lagos is a country and not a state.



Nigeria has 35states and FCT. 10 Likes 1 Share

nice one

Make I book space

AutoReportNG:

Lagos... the big brother

@Lalasticlala

itesiwaju EKO. . . . . . . . . . . check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️ 1 Like

hope it wll be as smooth as durable like Igando road. 1 Like

What Fashola cannot do in 8 years, Ambode has done in two years 4 Likes





#my signature, my business # Lagos State Government is far from perfect but their attempts makes one wonder what would have been if the Federal Government can be as good in governance as they are...#my signature, my business #

?? and so??

11

Jokerz

My Lagos... your Lagos... our Lagos!

A

When them wan start?

Those pictures don’t depicts anything

Nothing on ground yet na. When will they commence work?

That's true I saw it the other day I went to the airport to catch a flight

SalamRushdie:

HiTech is the official construction company of the LASG.

PS: I don't know why so don't ask me.





HiTech is the official construction company of the LASG.

PS: I don't know why so don't ask me.

Eko o ni baje 1 Like

Something bothers me, those girls who go

to night clubs wearing crop Tops and

leggings, were do they put their money?

Ahbi dem no get money?? 1 Like

nairavsdollars:

What Fashola cannot do in 8 years, Ambode has done in two years



Good development...

Lagos always working



Lagos always working

I dont know of other states oooo

This is good

ableguy:

Something bothers me, those girls who go

to night clubs wearing crop Tops and

leggings, were do they put their money?

Ahbi dem no get money??

i no know too

i no know too

Odiegwu

SalamRushdie:

because dey nor take you for work nor mean say you go spoil their market

