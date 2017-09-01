₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,463 members, 3,820,875 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) (3710 Views)
Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) / Pictures From The Lagos Reconstruction Of 10-lane Oshodi-int’l Airport / Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by AutoReportNG: 4:03pm
All is now set as work officially begins at the new 10-lane Lagos airport Road. If you have any business within that road, its better you find an alternative road, though law enforcements will be on ground to enforce traffic rules and ensure the road moves. These are some of the pictures
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/work-begins-the-new-10-lane-lagos.html
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by AutoReportNG: 4:03pm
Lagos... the big brother
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:05pm
I just hope this job wasn't given to that useless HI tech construction because it would only end up being a total waste of funds and time because they never deliver quality roads
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by superstar1(m): 4:07pm
Lagos is a country and not a state.
Nigeria has 35states and FCT.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by josephine123: 4:09pm
nice one
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by Jacktheripper: 4:12pm
Make I book space
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by Zaheertyler(m): 4:21pm
AutoReportNG:then your state is project fame na
5 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by AutoReportNG: 4:56pm
@Lalasticlala
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by AkProsper(m): 6:08pm
itesiwaju EKO. . . . . . . . . . . check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️
1 Like
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by gnykelly(m): 6:29pm
hope it wll be as smooth as durable like Igando road.
1 Like
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by nairavsdollars: 6:48pm
What Fashola cannot do in 8 years, Ambode has done in two years
4 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by uhuogba(m): 6:48pm
Lagos State Government is far from perfect but their attempts makes one wonder what would have been if the Federal Government can be as good in governance as they are...
#my signature, my business #
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by joeaz58: 6:48pm
and so??
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by Dutchey(m): 6:49pm
11
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by tit(f): 6:50pm
Jokerz
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by surveyorng: 6:50pm
My Lagos... your Lagos... our Lagos!
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by lucrownt(m): 6:50pm
A
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by holluwai(m): 6:51pm
When them wan start?
Those pictures don’t depicts anything
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by greatman247(m): 6:51pm
Nothing on ground yet na. When will they commence work?
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by crunchyg(m): 6:51pm
That's true I saw it the other day I went to the airport to catch a flight
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by AZeD1(m): 6:51pm
SalamRushdie:HiTech is the official construction company of the LASG.
PS: I don't know why so don't ask me.
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by curvilicious: 6:51pm
Eko o ni baje
1 Like
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by ableguy(m): 6:51pm
Something bothers me, those girls who go
to night clubs wearing crop Tops and
leggings, were do they put their money?
Ahbi dem no get money??
1 Like
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by curvilicious: 6:52pm
nairavsdollars:
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by chiiraq802(m): 6:53pm
Good development...
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by tobtap: 6:53pm
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by free2ryhme: 6:53pm
AutoReportNG:
Lagos always working
I dont know of other states oooo
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by silasweb(m): 6:53pm
This is good
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by curvilicious: 6:53pm
ableguy:
i no know too
Odiegwu
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by Diso60090(m): 6:53pm
SalamRushdie:because dey nor take you for work nor mean say you go spoil their market
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by centboy123456(m): 6:56pm
CALLING ME A NIGERIAN IS A HATE SPEECH AND ASKING ME TO VOTE IN NIGERIA IS AN ACT OF TERRORISM. I’M A BIAFRAN, IPOB UNDER N. KANU.
|Re: Work Begins At The New 10-Lane Lagos Airport Road (photos) by PapaBrowne(m): 6:56pm
Fashola has not been able to complete one single road since he took over from the works ministry.
Apparently, Lagos which is just a state has completed more roads in the last two years the the federal government has done in the entire country
1 Like
