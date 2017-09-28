₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by ajanma2(m): 7:48pm
A tragic simultaneous accident involving 6 cars occured in the early hours of 7.am this morning along Kaduna express road..
3 feared dead and the rest victims hospitalised! according to an eye witness,the first car failed brake and the car coming behind was in a full speed,so also the remaining 3 cars behind,so they all had a clash!
many were seen in the environ lamenting and crying!
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by MasterKim: 7:49pm
Fct sure
1 Like
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 7:51pm
Ah! This is so bad and unfortunate.
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by flames007(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by newyorks(m): 7:54pm
MasterKim:did u suck human breast. what u wish others shall happen to u.
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by MasterKim: 7:57pm
newyorks:Was rung wit dz one.
Can't u read watz on d car?
2 Likes
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by nerodenero: 8:10pm
In Fast and Furious, they look fast cos it is a f**king movie and not reality. Don't try this on the road.
I remember a poster by FRSC a couple of years back, it reads, 'if you can't read this, it means you're running too fast'. I believe this should be everywhere on our highways, though I know many will still read it and ignore.
Speed always kills, it is fact!
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by josephine123: 8:25pm
Sad
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 10:02pm
Rest in Peace to the dead, quick recovery to the hospitalized, fortitude and condolences to their respective families. +Amen
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by michresa(m): 10:03pm
RIP to d dead,,,,,
get well soon to d privileged.
#speed kills for real#
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by hopyroll(m): 10:03pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by Nightcreeper: 10:04pm
Which one are the mods updating Front page at 10pm.. was there a switching of weed or something somewhere Wishing the dead the appropriate re-incarnation they deserve..
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by princeade86(m): 10:05pm
newyorks:d guy na mumu
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:07pm
First to Comment, Check My Signature
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by islandmoon: 10:10pm
seem someone rescued the tyres and rushed them to hospital or something?
2 Likes
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by Mekanus(m): 10:10pm
Chai!! This one na real fatality.
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:12pm
Write up say 6cars bt topic say 5cars
Even d mod no dey read
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:15pm
MasterKim:Federal Capital Territory
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by Emeka71(m): 10:27pm
oshe11:And that is what calls for your double post; BTW nobody knows what shall happen next; even the car you enter could end your journey in this world; sometimes the messsge is be good to all right about now.
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by psalmson001: 10:33pm
But wia are all the tyres?
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by HAH: 10:35pm
islandmoon:some heartless people seems stole the tires.
This days they always troop to accident location to steal valuables, a friend relative once told me she was in pains after an accident some were unconscious but one man was busy removing her wristwatch she was telling stop but he refused, she said they swamp the location checking bags and picking people phones
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by ironheart(m): 10:40pm
The speed some of us use on that road is way too much, I am guilty of over speeding on that road, lord forgive us our sin.
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 11:07pm
oka4ugoo:
You sabi pray wella, who is your teacher,John the Baptist, Elijah or Jeremiah?
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 11:09pm
Josephjnr:
Christ is my teacher
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 11:10pm
oka4ugoo:
U bench ur teacher be dat o,even him no dey pray like dis.
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 11:21pm
Josephjnr:
Your dream shall come to pass. +Amen
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 11:22pm
oka4ugoo:
Yea. I have great dream....Money everywhere.
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by DaBullIT(m): 11:25pm
Ember Months
May God Protect , Guard and save us from accidents IJN
|Re: Accident Involving 5 Cars On Kaduna Expressway, 3 Feared Dead (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 11:30pm
Josephjnr:
Just hold on to it
Prayer, life of chaste and little aims giving is all you need now.
