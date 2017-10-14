₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 12:17pm
Aieboocaar:
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 12:18pm
We are in trouble if Mane-less Liverpool can beat us
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by trigar12(m): 12:18pm
Liverpool 3 Man utd 1.... dazz all
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by MoraxLanre(m): 12:19pm
Red devil
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 12:20pm
Bibidear:man utd have a weak defense albeit better than theirs
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Sicillian: 12:21pm
mrbillz:Ohhh... u mean d one u displayed against man city... Oga abeg park well
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by aieromon(m): 12:25pm
Reporting for duty.....
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Bibidear(f): 12:25pm
SuperSuave:please,how do manutd have a weak defense....they have only conceded two goals
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by mrbillz(m): 12:26pm
Sicillian:Don't be biased bro! You watched the match before Manè was redcarded. Be open with your sentiment. It could happen to any team
Klopp : Since I joined Liverpool,we have beaten top teams and lost points to small teams.It’s up to Manchester United to decide what type of team they are.
4 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Crownadex(m): 12:26pm
make I go buy cold wine jawe ....just to cool my body
Nothing will stop Man United
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by chimerase2: 12:27pm
Dis one dey start martial
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 12:27pm
Bibidear:and which teams have they played against?
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Zico5(m): 12:28pm
Adaumunocha:U are a failure
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by arukwe123: 12:28pm
Bibidear:you conceeded that two against stoke. Is it crystal palace or swansea that will score. I wonder how many you will conceed in this match.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by chimerase2: 12:29pm
Mourinho is parking the trailer here
5 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by lhilmezy(m): 12:29pm
pamcode:Taaaa....strait win tins
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by szen(m): 12:30pm
rashford and mata on the bench...martial, its time to rise to the occasion and give mou selection headache
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by KraticKratus: 12:30pm
Any result is good with me. COYG.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Bibidear(f): 12:31pm
SuperSuave:what is wrong with those teams
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Bibidear(f): 12:32pm
arukwe123:lets watch d game
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by chimerase2: 12:32pm
10 minutes corner
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 12:33pm
Mod put this in FP now
3 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by mukina2: 12:34pm
seunny4lif:
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by szen(m): 12:34pm
slow start...no urgency from both sides. come, these people should not give me a boring game o
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by kokomaster3d: 12:36pm
lets go there
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by kay29000(m): 12:37pm
Ghen! Ghen!
1 Like 1 Share
