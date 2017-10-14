₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,311 members, 3,852,483 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 04:18 PM

Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (2) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 (13583 Views)

PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 / UEFA Champions League Draw On 14th December 2015 / Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona : Spanish Super Cup (4 - 0) On 14th August 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (16) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 12:17pm
Aieboocaar:
Just coming back from the future...the match has already been played cheesy

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 12:18pm
We are in trouble if Mane-less Liverpool can beat us
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by trigar12(m): 12:18pm
Liverpool 3 Man utd 1.... dazz all
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by MoraxLanre(m): 12:19pm
Red devil
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 12:20pm
Bibidear:

who told u manutd has a weak defense......do u wanna compare our defense to theirs.......we are better than them starting from the back
man utd have a weak defense albeit better than theirs
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Sicillian: 12:21pm
mrbillz:
You will be shocked by our strength and tenacity against big teams smiley wink
Ohhh... u mean d one u displayed against man city... Oga abeg park well
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by aieromon(m): 12:25pm
Reporting for duty.....
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Bibidear(f): 12:25pm
SuperSuave:
man utd have a weak defense albeit better than theirs
please,how do manutd have a weak defense....they have only conceded two goals
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by mrbillz(m): 12:26pm
Sicillian:
Ohhh... u mean d one u displayed against man city... Oga abeg park well
Don't be biased bro! You watched the match before Manè was redcarded. Be open with your sentiment. It could happen to any team

Klopp : Since I joined Liverpool,we have beaten top teams and lost points to small teams.It’s up to Manchester United to decide what type of team they are.

4 Likes

Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Crownadex(m): 12:26pm
make I go buy cold wine jawe ....just to cool my body




Nothing will stop Man United
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by chimerase2: 12:27pm
Dis one dey start martial undecided
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 12:27pm
Bibidear:

please,how do manutd have a weak defense....they have only conceded two goals
and which teams have they played against?

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Zico5(m): 12:28pm
Adaumunocha:
I doubt Liverpool will be able to score one goal... smiley
U are a failure

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by arukwe123: 12:28pm
Bibidear:

please,how do manutd have a weak defense....they have only conceded two goals
you conceeded that two against stoke. Is it crystal palace or swansea that will score. I wonder how many you will conceed in this match.
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by chimerase2: 12:29pm
Mourinho is parking the trailer here grin

5 Likes

Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by lhilmezy(m): 12:29pm
pamcode:
I hope the game would not be as boring as last season game which ended goalless. I predict 2-2 draw
Taaaa....strait win tins
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by szen(m): 12:30pm
rashford and mata on the bench...martial, its time to rise to the occasion and give mou selection headache
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by KraticKratus: 12:30pm
Any result is good with me. COYG.
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Bibidear(f): 12:31pm
SuperSuave:
and which teams have they played against?
what is wrong with those teams
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by Bibidear(f): 12:32pm
arukwe123:
you conceeded that two against stoke. Is it crystal palace or swansea that will score. I wonder how many you will conceed in this match.
lets watch d game
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by chimerase2: 12:32pm
10 minutes corner lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 12:33pm
Mod put this in FP now

3 Likes

Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by mukina2: 12:34pm
seunny4lif:
Mod put this in FP now
coman beat me grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by szen(m): 12:34pm
slow start...no urgency from both sides. come, these people should not give me a boring game o
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by kokomaster3d: 12:36pm
lets go there
Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 by kay29000(m): 12:37pm
Ghen! Ghen!

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (16) (Reply)

Real Madrid Vs Barcelona, El Classico's 2011 (la liga,copa and champions) / Manchester United Vs Stoke City (3 - 2) On 26th October 2013 / My Free Premier League Predictions For This Weekend For Sure !

Viewing this topic: phymat(m), tega10, Benchuko1(m), holaralph(m), Habayomie(m), ademi87(m), Sobandemojisola, Tonobone, weedfada(m), Dhee2, dondazie(m), aircom(m), Brightudom, Standard92, jagojunior(m), Pray2425, sounwave, enemyofprogress, alienvirus, PureMe01, Dc4life(m) and 20 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.