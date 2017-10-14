Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Liverpool Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) On 14th October 2017 (13583 Views)

Just coming back from the future...the match has already been played 1 Like

We are in trouble if Mane-less Liverpool can beat us

Liverpool 3 Man utd 1.... dazz all

man utd have a weak defense albeit better than theirs

You will be shocked by our strength and tenacity against big teams Ohhh... u mean d one u displayed against man city... Oga abeg park well

Reporting for duty.....

please,how do manutd have a weak defense....they have only conceded two goals

Ohhh... u mean d one u displayed against man city... Oga abeg park well Don't be biased bro! You watched the match before Manè was redcarded. Be open with your sentiment. It could happen to any team



Don't be biased bro! You watched the match before Manè was redcarded. Be open with your sentiment. It could happen to any team

Klopp : Since I joined Liverpool,we have beaten top teams and lost points to small teams.It's up to Manchester United to decide what type of team they are.

make I go buy cold wine jawe ....just to cool my body









Nothing will stop Man United

Dis one dey start martial

and which teams have they played against?

I doubt Liverpool will be able to score one goal... U are a failure

you conceeded that two against stoke. Is it crystal palace or swansea that will score. I wonder how many you will conceed in this match.

Mourinho is parking the trailer here 5 Likes

I hope the game would not be as boring as last season game which ended goalless. I predict 2-2 draw Taaaa....strait win tins

rashford and mata on the bench...martial, its time to rise to the occasion and give mou selection headache

Any result is good with me. COYG.

what is wrong with those teams

lets watch d game

10 minutes corner 1 Like

Mod put this in FP now 3 Likes

coman beat me

slow start...no urgency from both sides. come, these people should not give me a boring game o

lets go there