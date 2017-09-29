₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,066 members, 3,822,992 topics. Date: Friday, 29 September 2017 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill (24033 Views)
Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother / Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims / Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child (1) (2) (3) (4)
|‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Onyejemechimere(m): 2:13pm
Tonto Dikeh alleged that Churchill’s father was former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s gardener, that he had a hand in a miscarriage she had while with him and that he brutalized her.
Someone asked him his thoughts, and the businessman in a lengthy reply took at time to explain himself, he wrote;
“I’ll take time out from my very busy schedule to address these lies quickly. King’s mother had him through CS operation … it wasn’t a natural birth. Her healing process took 3 months and the doctor strongly advised against copulation for the said period.
(Screenshots attached below)
http://www.lailasblog.com/father-gardener-jesus-not-carpenters-son-tonto-dikehs-ex-hubby-ccomes/
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by LUGBE: 2:16pm
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by akinade28(f): 2:20pm
Aunty tonto, mummy king my fear of u is increasing day by day.
If a woman can cook up such lies, Mr Churchill be grateful you r not dead
Better to live in a desert than with a quarrelsome and nagging wife. Proverbs 21:19
To the guys out there I'll advise u to read a mother's advice to her son who was a king on the issue of women.
Talking about the lecture of king lemuel 's mother on the issue of women in proverbs 31.
FYI u can find proverbs in d bible.
88 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Brooke60(f): 2:22pm
I have always prefer the silent you dey give that attention seeker.
We all know Tonto before you married her
They all know her in Abuja
She only wanted a child to continue with her life style, you made that possible. She used or rather both of you used each other.
Even if your papa na gardener nko? Whats the big deal? You are big and living your life.
92 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by BlackDBagba: 2:44pm
These people should find something better to do with their lives...
Tonto ask for forgiveness and go back to Churchill if that's what you want.
Churchill, forgive her and get back together.
Can we all please for God's sake, move on now !!!
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by decatalyst(m): 2:49pm
How is that our concern nah?
Besides, why is he telling us?
5 Likes
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by iamsea(m): 3:02pm
I dont even know who to believe btw these 2 grown but childish in attitude adults.. But come to think of it, why is it that this guy remember d date he bought all the things he bought for his ex wife( that stuff makes me remember d movie Drysham i watched sometime ago).. I wish u both all d best sha
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Evablizin(f): 3:03pm
Naso,oya sowie,shine your eyes wella next time because all that glitters are not gold.
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by onyekachee(f): 4:37pm
Tonto has been a liar from day one,from lying that obasanjo is her father-in-law,to lying that Churchill bought her iPhone 7 and a lexus car
then later denying that her husband has been buying things for her,she is so fake abeg
rubbish girl
later na radical for jesus she go take cover up
tonto,gifty and lai Muhammed all of una I hail!!!
63 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by onyekachee(f): 4:39pm
iamsea:yes,he needs to remind her he bought those things for her,remember she said in that interview that Churchill hasn't been buying stuffs for her...
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Chinachriss(m): 5:02pm
I just pity the poor little boy. So innocent and pure. Chai, King Andre, may God be with you o!
3 Likes
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Evaberry(f): 5:02pm
.
Tonto dikeh is a disgusting human and an attention seeker.
she's the perfect example of a "leopard cannot change his spots"
Churchill has moved on but she is still bent on destroying him, it's just sad really.
Her insecurities and jealousy are ruining her
25 Likes
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by AuroraB(f): 5:03pm
iamsea:*receipts must have been called up* For a crazed out liar like Tonto, he should have the dates and mention them when she comes hallucinating. Serial lying liar
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Rokia2(f): 5:07pm
So Tonto and and ex husband still at it? SMH!!
1 Like
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by naijaisGOOD: 5:23pm
I think tonto dike has moved on.. this man should move on too.. thanks
AND for car owners in nigeria, you need to see this >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse#60947575
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by sexymoma(f): 5:24pm
I saw someone's post in the other thread, saying tonto dikeh has done the right thing by changing the boy's surname to mazi dikeh
cos she has returned her bride price
abeg i wan ask, na her papa give am belle, she for return the pikin too na, since she doesn't want any contact with the boy's father.
i bliv churchill norver ready to drag things with you ni sha.
30 Likes
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by VickyRotex(f): 5:24pm
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by MissChievous199(f): 5:25pm
So these two are still alive Wawu
1 Like
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Ugoeze2016: 5:25pm
What is it? Everyday Tonto and Churchill stories making no substantial headlines
Who una epp gan sef
1 Like
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by NotNairalandi(m): 5:26pm
I still wonder why people take their family fight to the social media.......nawaoo
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by free2ryhme: 5:27pm
Onyejemechimere:
una no go let us hear word
na una first marry for this life
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by LadyGoddiva(f): 5:27pm
This tonto strikes me as a woman with a very violent temper and erratic behavior. Her husband on the other hand isn't as innocent too. She's fûcking crazy while he's a fûcking cheat. So them fit each other.
9 Likes
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Phemmyhohjor(m): 5:28pm
Eleyi tu deep oo.. #Ponmile
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by IPOBrep: 5:28pm
churchill rose to lime light on the back of tonto popularity now he is writing trash about her.
who knew you before you married our daughter and sister, anyways, another lesson for the stubborn kids of our parents
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by enemyofprogress: 5:28pm
Man no see better girl marry na Toto dicke him go marry,original nollywood toilet
2 Likes
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by watchwoman(f): 5:28pm
Only if people knew how to pray and table every aspects of their lives including something as important as marriage before God Almighty, I believe all these tales by moonlight on how this one did this or that will never come to play.
God please heal every broken home. In Jesus name. Amen
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by vicky6: 5:29pm
. ]I don't support people bringing their marriage issues on social media but I have to write this, I believe churchhill..tonto dike is a wreck
Trust her coming to post more lies
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by nikkypearl(f): 5:29pm
Tonto Dikee!
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by petkoffdrake2(m): 5:30pm
Nawaooo... I thinks say this matter don end, I don't even know who to believe
Nairaland oya... Cast ur votes...
LIKE for Churchill and SHARE for Tonto
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Lilimax(f): 5:30pm
Thought Tonto's dowry has been returned and everyone gone separate ways ?
Abeg, make una go find something tangible to do
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by 7Alexander(m): 5:31pm
akinade28:how do you know he is saying the truth?
1 Like
Dayo 'D1' Adeneye & Wife Celebrate 17 Years Together / Wale Chops Off His Signature Dreads / Georgina Onuoha And Daughters In Beautiful New Photos.
Viewing this topic: Precial419, achp(m), not4sure(m), odinga1of, preciousnobel(m), BjaySexy(m), MzZuliee(f), shegz1(m), Mayor101010(m), isaacsegun(m), Sarahbukky16(f), urchman23, StainlessH(m), replete(m), arcisong(m), bluetopaz, kingpole, Sheun001(m), oyakhilomeh(m), MrPeterson(m), Sterope(f), chopcy(m), stonemasonn, SHEAU(m), chrysla, AK6464(m), typicaltemi(f), Tgirla7yahoo, Arthurwinner(m), VIR125nia(f), snowbird, sweetguy10(m), sweet4(f), Kalman(m), DMerciful(m), Richogroup, dafexoxo, StEugene, Chukason1(m), starwood, chelsea4su(f), redfly(m), tlordz(m), Jodforex(m), taylor88(m), Amandafoods, Burgerlomo, LadyJustice(f), ogaga4u2(m), Daramola057, LibrarianD, mimikoko(f), KingHenry2, Omasiri, MARYchiells(f), shilefan2(m), Jung, Okwute001, helpsystem, GENIUS18, mfm04622, Shakslayer, izmango, frankputer, icedfire(m), Sirwifi, ewaoluwao(f), bizza45, Mercyblack(f), mzposhberry90(f), ladycn, kentus101(m), judestyles, Idolys(m), laamilaaka, geostar, Gustavo404, Bashir75, mumzara, Trinicol3, Jovieeee(f), mizskyhigh, ThatCEO, activelyA(f), jimtosam, TeeYMartinz(m), aybaba1999, mickeymimi, timibk, Fashx007(m) and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11