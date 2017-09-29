Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill (24033 Views)

Tonto Dikeh alleged that Churchill’s father was former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s gardener, that he had a hand in a miscarriage she had while with him and that he brutalized her.



Someone asked him his thoughts, and the businessman in a lengthy reply took at time to explain himself, he wrote;



“I’ll take time out from my very busy schedule to address these lies quickly. King’s mother had him through CS operation … it wasn’t a natural birth. Her healing process took 3 months and the doctor strongly advised against copulation for the said period.



We lived together for only six months and with 3 months without copulating a 4 months pregnancy that got terminated by domestic violence is an impossibility which clears me of the claims of being a murderer and causing her to lose the said pregnancy that was a figment of her imagination to make the false claims believable.



Secondly;the gold pedant she had on in the pictures showing her scars I bought from Switzerland and I handed that to her 1st December 2016. Just 2 days after the incident at my mum’s house she held an event where she fixed roads for the disabled colony without make up and she had no facial scars; dec 22 2016 which backs up my claims that I never raised my hands to her through out all the damage she wrecked; also the last time I saw this woman was in December .Google is free and you can graciously use that medium to confirm that what i just said is the truth and nothing but the truth.



About being the son of a gardener; my mum’s pictures are on the internet,she had being living in the U.K before I was born. Does she look like a gardener’s wife?

So what if my father was a gardener? Which he apparently wasn’t, our Lord Jesus was born a carpenter’s son. Where you come from should never determine the limits to your greatness in life.



My father wasn’t a gardener; that’s very untrue. I never raised my hands against my ex wife. She was the one who violently attacked me with knives and weapons at every altercation.



I am a man of few words and I do not my fight at all neither can I cause bodily harm to any human. I was raised better than that.

Scornful people will stop at nothing to taint people’s image but it is God’s work to vindicate a man. People need to stop getting bamboozled by lies they read on social media; any one can lie about sensitive matters to get public sympathy but it takes real eyes to recognize real lies.



when things don’t add up from too many lies a person tells just to sound believable because they are aware they have become a persona non grata on the internet and a laughing stock in the society at large. 6 months of marriage is too short for all these testimonies and claims. As for domestic violent there should be at least witnesses, her younger sister stayed with us and nanny, where is the doctor that treated her?



Does that she look like the kind of woman that you can beat and go to sleep, she will stab you before the next morning,and she doesn’t joke with evidences,if she doesn’t have one she rather sends you a false text message that you won’t understand as evidences without your replies,then she posts up. The most painful part of all this is that I was warned by everyone not to get involved with her and look at what I get for giving her benefit of doubt. The only good thing that came out of that relationship was my King so I just take it all as one of those things that life throws at you.”

(Screenshots attached below)



Aunty tonto, mummy king my fear of u is increasing day by day.

If a woman can cook up such lies, Mr Churchill be grateful you r not dead

Better to live in a desert than with a quarrelsome and nagging wife. Proverbs 21:19

To the guys out there I'll advise u to read a mother's advice to her son who was a king on the issue of women.

Talking about the lecture of king lemuel 's mother on the issue of women in proverbs 31.

FYI u can find proverbs in d bible.

I have always prefer the silent you dey give that attention seeker.

We all know Tonto before you married her

They all know her in Abuja

She only wanted a child to continue with her life style, you made that possible. She used or rather both of you used each other.



Even if your papa na gardener nko? Whats the big deal? You are big and living your life.





Tonto ask for forgiveness and go back to Churchill if that's what you want.



Churchill, forgive her and get back together.



Can we all please for God's sake, move on now !!! These people should find something better to do with their lives...Tonto ask for forgiveness and go back to Churchill if that's what you want.Churchill, forgive her and get back together.Can we all please for God's sake, move on now!!!









Besides, why is he telling us? How is that our concern nah?

I dont even know who to believe btw these 2 grown but childish in attitude adults.. But come to think of it, why is it that this guy remember d date he bought all the things he bought for his ex wife( that stuff makes me remember d movie Drysham i watched sometime ago).. I wish u both all d best sha

Naso,oya sowie,shine your eyes wella next time because all that glitters are not gold.

Tonto has been a liar from day one,from lying that obasanjo is her father-in-law,to lying that Churchill bought her iPhone 7 and a lexus car

then later denying that her husband has been buying things for her,she is so fake abeg

rubbish girl



later na radical for jesus she go take cover up





tonto,gifty and lai Muhammed all of una I hail!!!

iamsea:

yes,he needs to remind her he bought those things for her,remember she said in that interview that Churchill hasn't been buying stuffs for her...

I just pity the poor little boy. So innocent and pure. Chai, King Andre, may God be with you o!

Tonto dikeh is a disgusting human and an attention seeker.





she's the perfect example of a "leopard cannot change his spots"



Churchill has moved on but she is still bent on destroying him, it's just sad really.





Her insecurities and jealousy are ruining her

iamsea:

*receipts must have been called up* For a crazed out liar like Tonto, he should have the dates and mention them when she comes hallucinating. Serial lying liar

So Tonto and and ex husband still at it? SMH!!

I think tonto dike has moved on.. this man should move on too.. thanks















I saw someone's post in the other thread, saying tonto dikeh has done the right thing by changing the boy's surname to mazi dikeh

cos she has returned her bride price

abeg i wan ask, na her papa give am belle, she for return the pikin too na, since she doesn't want any contact with the boy's father.

i bliv churchill norver ready to drag things with you ni sha.

Wawu So these two are still alive

What is it? Everyday Tonto and Churchill stories making no substantial headlines

Who una epp gan sef

I still wonder why people take their family fight to the social media.......nawaoo

Onyejemechimere:





Tonto Dikeh alleged that Churchill’s father was former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s gardener, that he had a hand in a miscarriage she had while with him and that he brutalized her.



Someone asked him his thoughts, and the businessman in a lengthy reply took at time to explain himself, he wrote;







(Screenshots attached below)



http://www.lailasblog.com/father-gardener-jesus-not-carpenters-son-tonto-dikehs-ex-hubby-ccomes/





una no go let us hear word



na una first marry for this life

This tonto strikes me as a woman with a very violent temper and erratic behavior. Her husband on the other hand isn't as innocent too. She's fûcking crazy while he's a fûcking cheat. So them fit each other.

Eleyi tu deep oo.. #Ponmile

churchill rose to lime light on the back of tonto popularity now he is writing trash about her.



who knew you before you married our daughter and sister, anyways, another lesson for the stubborn kids of our parents

Man no see better girl marry na Toto dicke him go marry,original nollywood toilet

Only if people knew how to pray and table every aspects of their lives including something as important as marriage before God Almighty, I believe all these tales by moonlight on how this one did this or that will never come to play.



God please heal every broken home. In Jesus name. Amen





Trust her coming to post more lies . ]I don't support people bringing their marriage issues on social media but I have to write this, I believe churchhill..tonto dike is a wreckTrust her coming to post more lies

Tonto Dikee!





Nairaland oya... Cast ur votes...





Nairaland oya... Cast ur votes...LIKE for Churchill and SHARE for Tonto Nawaooo... I thinks say this matter don end, I don't even know who to believe

?

Abeg, make una go find something tangible to do Thought Tonto's dowry has been returned and everyone gone separate ways