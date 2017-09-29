₦airaland Forum

‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Onyejemechimere(m): 2:13pm


Tonto Dikeh alleged that Churchill’s father was former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s gardener, that he had a hand in a miscarriage she had while with him and that he brutalized her.

Someone asked him his thoughts, and the businessman in a lengthy reply took at time to explain himself, he wrote;

“I’ll take time out from my very busy schedule to address these lies quickly. King’s mother had him through CS operation … it wasn’t a natural birth. Her healing process took 3 months and the doctor strongly advised against copulation for the said period.

We lived together for only six months and with 3 months without copulating a 4 months pregnancy that got terminated by domestic violence is an impossibility which clears me of the claims of being a murderer and causing her to lose the said pregnancy that was a figment of her imagination to make the false claims believable.

Secondly;the gold pedant she had on in the pictures showing her scars I bought from Switzerland and I handed that to her 1st December 2016. Just 2 days after the incident at my mum’s house she held an event where she fixed roads for the disabled colony without make up and she had no facial scars; dec 22 2016 which backs up my claims that I never raised my hands to her through out all the damage she wrecked; also the last time I saw this woman was in December .Google is free and you can graciously use that medium to confirm that what i just said is the truth and nothing but the truth.

About being the son of a gardener; my mum’s pictures are on the internet,she had being living in the U.K before I was born. Does she look like a gardener’s wife?
So what if my father was a gardener? Which he apparently wasn’t, our Lord Jesus was born a carpenter’s son. Where you come from should never determine the limits to your greatness in life.

My father wasn’t a gardener; that’s very untrue. I never raised my hands against my ex wife. She was the one who violently attacked me with knives and weapons at every altercation.

I am a man of few words and I do not my fight at all neither can I cause bodily harm to any human. I was raised better than that.
Scornful people will stop at nothing to taint people’s image but it is God’s work to vindicate a man. People need to stop getting bamboozled by lies they read on social media; any one can lie about sensitive matters to get public sympathy but it takes real eyes to recognize real lies.

when things don’t add up from too many lies a person tells just to sound believable because they are aware they have become a persona non grata on the internet and a laughing stock in the society at large. 6 months of marriage is too short for all these testimonies and claims. As for domestic violent there should be at least witnesses, her younger sister stayed with us and nanny, where is the doctor that treated her?

Does that she look like the kind of woman that you can beat and go to sleep, she will stab you before the next morning,and she doesn’t joke with evidences,if she doesn’t have one she rather sends you a false text message that you won’t understand as evidences without your replies,then she posts up. The most painful part of all this is that I was warned by everyone not to get involved with her and look at what I get for giving her benefit of doubt. The only good thing that came out of that relationship was my King so I just take it all as one of those things that life throws at you.”

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by LUGBE: 2:16pm
Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by akinade28(f): 2:20pm
Aunty tonto, mummy king my fear of u is increasing day by day.
If a woman can cook up such lies, Mr Churchill be grateful you r not dead
Better to live in a desert than with a quarrelsome and nagging wife. Proverbs 21:19
To the guys out there I'll advise u to read a mother's advice to her son who was a king on the issue of women.
Talking about the lecture of king lemuel 's mother on the issue of women in proverbs 31.
FYI u can find proverbs in d bible.

88 Likes 6 Shares

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Brooke60(f): 2:22pm
I have always prefer the silent you dey give that attention seeker.
We all know Tonto before you married her
They all know her in Abuja
She only wanted a child to continue with her life style, you made that possible. She used or rather both of you used each other.

Even if your papa na gardener nko? Whats the big deal? You are big and living your life.

92 Likes 7 Shares

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by BlackDBagba: 2:44pm
These people should find something better to do with their lives...

Tonto ask for forgiveness and go back to Churchill if that's what you want.

Churchill, forgive her and get back together.

Can we all please for God's sake, move on now !!! angry

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by decatalyst(m): 2:49pm
How is that our concern nah?



Besides, why is he telling us? undecided

5 Likes

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by iamsea(m): 3:02pm
I dont even know who to believe btw these 2 grown but childish in attitude adults.. But come to think of it, why is it that this guy remember d date he bought all the things he bought for his ex wife( that stuff makes me remember d movie Drysham i watched sometime ago).. I wish u both all d best sha

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Evablizin(f): 3:03pm
Naso,oya sowie,shine your eyes wella next time because all that glitters are not gold.
Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by onyekachee(f): 4:37pm
Tonto has been a liar from day one,from lying that obasanjo is her father-in-law,to lying that Churchill bought her iPhone 7 and a lexus car
then later denying that her husband has been buying things for her,she is so fake abeg
rubbish girl

later na radical for jesus she go take cover up


tonto,gifty and lai Muhammed all of una I hail!!!

63 Likes 4 Shares

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by onyekachee(f): 4:39pm
iamsea:
I dont even know who to believe btw these 2 grown but childish in attitude adults.. But come to think of it, why is it that this guy remember d date he bought all the things he bought for his ex wife( that stuff makes me remember d movie Drysham i watched sometime ago).. I wish u both all d best sha
yes,he needs to remind her he bought those things for her,remember she said in that interview that Churchill hasn't been buying stuffs for her...

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Chinachriss(m): 5:02pm
I just pity the poor little boy. So innocent and pure. Chai, King Andre, may God be with you o!

3 Likes

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Evaberry(f): 5:02pm
.

Tonto dikeh is a disgusting human and an attention seeker.


she's the perfect example of a "leopard cannot change his spots"

Churchill has moved on but she is still bent on destroying him, it's just sad really.


Her insecurities and jealousy are ruining her

25 Likes

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by AuroraB(f): 5:03pm
iamsea:
I dont even know who to believe btw these 2 grown but childish in attitude adults.. But come to think of it, why is it that this guy remember d date he bought all the things he bought for his ex wife( that stuff makes me remember d movie Drysham i watched sometime ago).. I wish u both all d best sha
*receipts must have been called up* For a crazed out liar like Tonto, he should have the dates and mention them when she comes hallucinating. Serial lying liar undecided

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Rokia2(f): 5:07pm
So Tonto and and ex husband still at it? SMH!!

1 Like

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by naijaisGOOD: 5:23pm
I think tonto dike has moved on.. this man should move on too.. thanks







AND for car owners in nigeria, you need to see this >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse#60947575

1 Like 3 Shares

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by sexymoma(f): 5:24pm
I saw someone's post in the other thread, saying tonto dikeh has done the right thing by changing the boy's surname to mazi dikeh
cos she has returned her bride price
abeg i wan ask, na her papa give am belle, she for return the pikin too na, since she doesn't want any contact with the boy's father.
i bliv churchill norver ready to drag things with you ni sha. angry

30 Likes

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by VickyRotex(f): 5:24pm
undecided undecided undecided
Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by MissChievous199(f): 5:25pm
So these two are still alive Wawu

1 Like

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Ugoeze2016: 5:25pm
What is it? Everyday Tonto and Churchill stories making no substantial headlines
Who una epp gan sef

1 Like

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by NotNairalandi(m): 5:26pm
I still wonder why people take their family fight to the social media.......nawaoo

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by free2ryhme: 5:27pm
Onyejemechimere:


Tonto Dikeh alleged that Churchill’s father was former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s gardener, that he had a hand in a miscarriage she had while with him and that he brutalized her.

Someone asked him his thoughts, and the businessman in a lengthy reply took at time to explain himself, he wrote;



(Screenshots attached below)

http://www.lailasblog.com/father-gardener-jesus-not-carpenters-son-tonto-dikehs-ex-hubby-ccomes/


una no go let us hear word

na una first marry for this life

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by LadyGoddiva(f): 5:27pm
This tonto strikes me as a woman with a very violent temper and erratic behavior. Her husband on the other hand isn't as innocent too. She's fûcking crazy while he's a fûcking cheat. So them fit each other.

9 Likes

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Phemmyhohjor(m): 5:28pm
Eleyi tu deep oo.. #Ponmile
Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by IPOBrep: 5:28pm
churchill rose to lime light on the back of tonto popularity now he is writing trash about her.

who knew you before you married our daughter and sister, anyways, another lesson for the stubborn kids of our parents

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by enemyofprogress: 5:28pm
Man no see better girl marry na Toto dicke him go marry,original nollywood toilet

2 Likes

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by watchwoman(f): 5:28pm
Only if people knew how to pray and table every aspects of their lives including something as important as marriage before God Almighty, I believe all these tales by moonlight on how this one did this or that will never come to play.

God please heal every broken home. In Jesus name. Amen

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by vicky6: 5:29pm
. ]I don't support people bringing their marriage issues on social media but I have to write this, I believe churchhill..tonto dike is a wreck angry

Trust her coming to post more lies cheesy
Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by nikkypearl(f): 5:29pm
Tonto Dikee! sad
Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by petkoffdrake2(m): 5:30pm
Nawaooo... I thinks say this matter don end, I don't even know who to believe angry

Nairaland oya... Cast ur votes...


LIKE for Churchill and SHARE for Tonto

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by Lilimax(f): 5:30pm
Thought Tonto's dowry has been returned and everyone gone separate ways undecided?
Abeg, make una go find something tangible to do embarassed

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‘Tonto Dikeh Will Stab You Before The Next Morning If You Touch Her’ – Churchill by 7Alexander(m): 5:31pm
akinade28:
Aunty tonto, mummy king my fear of u is increasing day by day.
If a woman can cook up such lies, Mr Churchill be grateful you r not dead
Better to live in a desert than with a quarrelsome and nagging wife. Proverbs 21:19
To the guys out there I'll advise u to read a mother's advice to her son who was a king on the issue of women.
Talking about the lecture of king lemuel 's mother on the issue of women in proverbs 31.
FYI u can find proverbs in d bible.
how do you know he is saying the truth?

1 Like

