Stats: 1,887,648 members, 3,825,025 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 11:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) (25599 Views)
|Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 10:27am
Another break up, another signed. Just as they did during their past break up, the psquare brothers may both sign new artistes to their labels. First to make it known is Paul Okoye who took to his Instagram page couple of minutes ago to show off a new artiste and caption the photo "I know when I see and hear one. #youngtalent #fresh"
Meanwhile, Munosings whom he signed the last time is still trying to locate his track
6 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 10:27am
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by Tolexander: 10:28am
fine boy!
Na after every break up Paul dey unveil new artist!
21 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by dapsoneh: 10:33am
We don't give a fu*k
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by angelTI(f): 10:36am
These twins should pack to one corner jor.
But OP you are not nice o, which one is 'still trying to locate his track'
79 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by Fidelismaria(m): 10:45am
no fvvckk given
FTC
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 10:45am
This thing is damn scripted.
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by LalasticSeun(f): 10:51am
Twins having serious disagreement....
This world is really going crazy
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by charlesopp(m): 11:41am
Go sleep Paul, the only time u selfish guys remember upcoming artists is when u guys fight, u guys fuckd up may d carrier wit ya self centered ness ,wia is muno and the other pH babe wey no dey like wear cloth,all no wia to be found,I see this one getting dumped as soon as u guys settle.
65 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 9:22pm
Ok
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 9:23pm
Child abuse, make sure u don't turn him to a house boy.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by pat077: 9:23pm
Okay
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by intruxive(m): 9:23pm
Lol, wia is lucifer
Abi na luci the Unclad artist
5 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by Cladez(m): 9:23pm
Hope you really want to promote this guy and not using him to get back at your brother.
We are watching you just like the op said the other one is still trying to locate his tracks.
4 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by ken19: 9:23pm
who is Paul?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by shurley22(f): 9:23pm
These guys should give us a break please...
Who do they think they are deceiving....
Definitely not me..
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 9:23pm
While they were busy fighting wizkid was busy breaking records..
Top 10 Records and Achievements of Nigeria’s Wizkid
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:24pm
NEHLIVE:
na una sabi
make una let us hear word
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 9:24pm
no fuk to give..
still banging Kendrick Lamar Damn album.
so gerarahere
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by JamesReacher(m): 9:24pm
lola's first born
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by nototribalist: 9:24pm
Ok
5 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 9:24pm
Ok
Next
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:24pm
NEHLIVE:
make una go do one corner dance
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by Haphard(m): 9:24pm
Washere, sharp sharp...
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by joe4christ(m): 9:24pm
I thought I heard they reunited back together
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by dadayung1(m): 9:24pm
Make i spread my mat
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by FrancisDiote(m): 9:24pm
Where is nino or is it el nino? You sign another when one never blow.
I hope this one will not be speaking in tongue.
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Announces New Artiste To His Rudeboy Records Label (Photos) by Geoxplorer: 9:25pm
Fine boy, no homo.
