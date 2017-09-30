₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by PASCALSILVA(m): 12:58pm
goaaaaaaaaall!!!
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Sveen: 12:58pm
The match is over. Nairaland fc 3-1 Twitter fc
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Alvelt14(m): 12:58pm
end of the match nairaland fc 3-1 twitter fc
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 12:58pm
Slayer2:Y not
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Vizzim(m): 12:59pm
Donaldduke2019:The guy na linguistic.
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by robosky02(m): 12:59pm
am enjoying the game
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Mynd44: 12:59pm
Alvelt14:Post pictures na.
Not every time updates
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by wristbangle(m): 12:59pm
Abeg who get the live streaming link make I watch the match?
Which role edwife & mukina2 dey play?
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by PASCALSILVA(m): 12:59pm
me am nt even understanding what is going on
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Jacktheripper: 12:59pm
Donaldduke2019:
I no see my mates for there na papa NL pack go represent us
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 12:59pm
Full time
choi no tee fare 2 go home.
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by raphy(m): 12:59pm
So they have a licky. Defense as Liverpool. They need to be tight at the Back. Am. A good football analyst and player. Myself. When I see a space. To shoot I dont Hesitate to shoot on sight. They need holding b Midfielder in that team thT can release great passes for the striker to finish up. Air Ball is very Important as well not just ground balls u need to score...
I was thought very early at 7yrs never to leave my position. It help me as I grew up I score a lot playing in middle.
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Kyase(m): 1:00pm
Donaldduke2019:yes o.
We dey wait
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 1:00pm
Vizzim:omo u see dah volley
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by freezyprinzy(m): 1:00pm
Shey dem dy use hand push ball inside net ni all goals under 20min
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Jacktheripper: 1:00pm
wristbangle:
Police and thief respectively
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by moscobabs(m): 1:01pm
Donaldduke2019:which side are u so i can give u a lift
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 1:01pm
Jarus we need 2 work on our set pieces biko
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 1:02pm
Kyase:yes oo
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Papiikush: 1:02pm
No pictures?
Mtchewwww....
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 1:03pm
moscobabs:baba I dey outside
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Vizzim(m): 1:03pm
freezyprinzy:
U need not know the story but na goals.
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Gurusizkid(m): 1:04pm
Sveen:Which one come be Nairaland vs Twitter again nau
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Dindondin(m): 1:04pm
Jarus:well done bro.
Eku ise.
I learnt we won 3-1
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 1:04pm
Papiikush:wait
pictures are coming soon
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by maykam(m): 1:04pm
Abeg where I fit watch the match o, no review, or highlight?
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by dsocioemmy(m): 1:04pm
Nice one.Twitter think say dem get savagery for everything. NL dey teach anyone lesson
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Sveen: 1:05pm
After full time
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by CairoCharles: 1:05pm
Una no go like post pictures abi??
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by dsocioemmy(m): 1:05pm
maykam:
Hahahahah u go watch highlights later
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by raphy(m): 1:05pm
It's good to see the team won it. That super sub is good. So lets go and bring the cup home na final I. Will. Come watch... Am. Not yet In Lagos I wl soon touch down.... ����� up nairaland..
|Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by moscobabs(m): 1:07pm
Donaldduke2019:
one blue murano suv with register number 'OLE 419 YU' will come out now, just wait for like 5mins
