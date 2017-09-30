₦airaland Forum

Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by PASCALSILVA(m): 12:58pm
goaaaaaaaaall!!!
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Sveen: 12:58pm
The match is over. Nairaland fc 3-1 Twitter fc
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Alvelt14(m): 12:58pm
end of the match nairaland fc 3-1 twitter fc
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 12:58pm
Slayer2:



grin grin grin

You be criminal naw. Why them nor go ban you. You they the field?? grin
Y not
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Vizzim(m): 12:59pm
Donaldduke2019:
ur mates dey here dey play ball


ur own na 2 dey disgrace ur fada 4 here
The guy na linguistic.
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by robosky02(m): 12:59pm
am enjoying the game grin
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Mynd44: 12:59pm
Alvelt14:
I am just hearing ibadan ibadan ibadan
I said it earlier the guy is good
man of the match performance
Post pictures na.

Not every time updates
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by wristbangle(m): 12:59pm
Abeg who get the live streaming link make I watch the match?

Which role edwife & mukina2 dey play? tongue
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by PASCALSILVA(m): 12:59pm
me am nt even understanding what is going on
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Jacktheripper: 12:59pm
Donaldduke2019:
ur mates dey here dey play ball


ur own na 2 dey disgrace ur fada 4 here

I no see my mates for there na papa NL pack go represent us
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 12:59pm
Full time



choi no tee fare 2 go home.

7 Likes

Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by raphy(m): 12:59pm
So they have a licky. Defense as Liverpool. They need to be tight at the Back. Am. A good football analyst and player. Myself. When I see a space. To shoot I dont Hesitate to shoot on sight. They need holding b Midfielder in that team thT can release great passes for the striker to finish up. Air Ball is very Important as well not just ground balls u need to score...

I was thought very early at 7yrs never to leave my position. It help me as I grew up I score a lot playing in middle.
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Kyase(m): 1:00pm
Donaldduke2019:
Kyase and Andrewfarms mods don ban me....hope say una dey ready 4nd upcoming fixture by 3


na victornezzar be this
yes o.

We dey wait

1 Like

Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 1:00pm
Vizzim:

That na Super Sub..
omo u see dah volley
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by freezyprinzy(m): 1:00pm
Shey dem dy use hand push ball inside net ni all goals under 20min
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Jacktheripper: 1:00pm
wristbangle:
Abeg who get the live streaming link make I watch the match?

Which role edwife & mukina2 dey play? tongue


Police and thief respectively
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by moscobabs(m): 1:01pm
Donaldduke2019:
Full time




choi no tee fare 2 go home.
which side are u so i can give u a lift

1 Like

Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 1:01pm
Jarus we need 2 work on our set pieces biko
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 1:02pm
Kyase:
yes o.
We dey wait
yes oo
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Papiikush: 1:02pm
No pictures?

Mtchewwww....
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 1:03pm
moscobabs:
which side are u so i can give u a lift
baba I dey outside
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Vizzim(m): 1:03pm
freezyprinzy:
Shey dem dy use hand push ball inside net ni all goals under 20min

U need not know the story but na goals.

1 Like

Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Gurusizkid(m): 1:04pm
Sveen:
Nairaland fc 3-1 twitter fc

Full time!



mynd44
Which one come be Nairaland vs Twitter again nau
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Dindondin(m): 1:04pm
Jarus:
About to start at Campos mini stadium in Lagos Island now
well done bro.
Eku ise.
I learnt we won 3-1
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Donaldduke2019: 1:04pm
Papiikush:
No pictures?

Mtchewwww....
wait
pictures are coming soon
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by maykam(m): 1:04pm
Abeg where I fit watch the match o, no review, or highlight?
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by dsocioemmy(m): 1:04pm
Nice one.Twitter think say dem get savagery for everything. NL dey teach anyone lesson
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by Sveen: 1:05pm
After full time

Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by CairoCharles: 1:05pm
Una no go like post pictures abi??
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by dsocioemmy(m): 1:05pm
maykam:
Abeg where I fit watch the match o, no review, or highlight?

Hahahahah u go watch highlights later
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by raphy(m): 1:05pm
It's good to see the team won it. That super sub is good. So lets go and bring the cup home na final I. Will. Come watch... Am. Not yet In Lagos I wl soon touch down.... ����� up nairaland..
Re: Live Update: Nairaland Vs Twitter Football Match (3-1) by moscobabs(m): 1:07pm
Donaldduke2019:

baba I dey outside

one blue murano suv with register number 'OLE 419 YU' will come out now, just wait for like 5mins

