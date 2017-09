Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace (4 - 0) On 30th September 2017 (8893 Views)

Mou wan kill CRY. See subs

Lukaku why na

crookes:



Me too bro.. yea yea

Proudly a Man utd fan biko.

think its time to offload lukaku and get Jesus onFPL 2 Likes

Adaumunocha:

I play d game for my bet slip under 3.5......meaning not more dan 4 goals...

Martial d destroyer

chiiraq802:

Oga go cash out now oh!

Holyfield1:

What's your point?

My point is Man U deserves a better striker



My point is Man U deserves a better striker

Lukaku always makes it look like we r playing a defender up front

chiiraq802:

Why would you do that? Abi no be man utd play 4-2 like 2 days ago?

Man U no get time 2 miss pogba self.we bad gon :

Goal lukaku





MUN 4-0 CRY Lukaku aka Mr. Tap-In scores

Goal. Lukaku

Lukakuuuuuuu



Its 4-0 or notin Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal.lukaku score ooooooo

Lukaku for ballon d'or

Na this kind goal lukaku sabi score o

lukewu DON score....smh!

LesbianBoy:

Lukaku for ballon d'or

For where

Lukaku gooooallll!!!





7th goal this season

Now am happy after lukaku scores

don4ye:

Na this kind goal lukaku sabi score o

Reminds me of Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Lukakuuuuuu

He finally scored

irenosen22:

weya he don score.

Lukaku has finaly registered hs name. Vandal is a ful

We need more goals please

Finally Lukaku scores......

don4ye:

He sha score

Unlike last season we hardly score



Unlike last season we hardly score He sha scoreUnlike last season we hardly score